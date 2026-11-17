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Ahead Of ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi Lays Foundation For Redevelopment Of Manila's Historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs rituals with monks during his visit to the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan, in Manila, Philippines ( @narendramodi/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara, the oldest Gurudwara in the Philippines, and led the foundation stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the historic religious site in Manila in presence of Pani Pyare, the five beloved ones (the Panj Pyare) who lead ceremonial roles at the Gurudwara.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan was originally established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903. It was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924.

"The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara holds a unique distinction of being the oldest Gurudwara in the Philippines. It continues to play an important role through its spiritual, cultural and philanthropic activities for the Sikh and other communities in Manila," the MEA said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila (@narendramodi/X via PTI Photo) The Ministry further stated that the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara continues to stand as a "vital bridge" between the Indian-Sikh community and Philippine society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila (Photo: MEA) Senator Francis Joseph Escudero and Manila City Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno were also present during the ceremony, MEA said.