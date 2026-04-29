ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan HC Again Extends Asaram's Interim Bail Until May 25

Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram (85), who is serving life sentence in a sexual assault case, has once again got relief from the Rajasthan High Court. The court's Jodhpur Bench ordered the extension of his interim bail until May 25 — or until a final verdict is delivered on his appeal — on medical grounds.

Asaram had sought an extension of his interim bail, citing his advanced age, serious ailments, and ongoing medical treatment. This petition was listed before a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma.

Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat and Advocate Yashpal Singh Rajpurohit appeared on behalf of Asaram. They submitted to the court that Asaram has been lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail since 2013 and was sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape case in 2018.

Following directives from the Supreme Court, his interim bail had already been extended three times last year. Currently, Asaram is out on interim bail — effective since October 29, 2025 — to undergo medical treatment. The lawyers argued that if the bail period was not extended, his medical treatment would remain incomplete, and he would be compelled to surrender himself back to jail.