Rajasthan HC Again Extends Asaram's Interim Bail Until May 25
Asaram, a lifer in a sexual assault case, had sought an extension of his interim bail, citing his age, serious ailments, and ongoing medical treatment.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram (85), who is serving life sentence in a sexual assault case, has once again got relief from the Rajasthan High Court. The court's Jodhpur Bench ordered the extension of his interim bail until May 25 — or until a final verdict is delivered on his appeal — on medical grounds.
Asaram had sought an extension of his interim bail, citing his advanced age, serious ailments, and ongoing medical treatment. This petition was listed before a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma.
Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat and Advocate Yashpal Singh Rajpurohit appeared on behalf of Asaram. They submitted to the court that Asaram has been lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail since 2013 and was sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape case in 2018.
Following directives from the Supreme Court, his interim bail had already been extended three times last year. Currently, Asaram is out on interim bail — effective since October 29, 2025 — to undergo medical treatment. The lawyers argued that if the bail period was not extended, his medical treatment would remain incomplete, and he would be compelled to surrender himself back to jail.
They informed the court that the hearing on the appeal filed against his conviction had concluded on April 20, 2026, and the court has reserved its verdict. Representing the state government, Additional Advocate General Deepak Choudhary submitted that the prison administration has consistently provided Asaram with adequate medical facilities. Thus, there is no deficiency in the treatment being provided.
Most Previously Stipulated Conditions Retained
Asaram's counsel Rajpurohit said that after hearing arguments from both sides, the Division Bench ordered the extension of the interim bail until May 25. The court has retained the conditions previously laid down by the Supreme Court. However, it granted partial relief regarding the condition mandating supervision by three constables.
The court clarified that during the bail period, Asaram shall remain outside jail solely for the purpose of undergoing medical treatment. He will not be permitted to attend any religious gathering, assemble a crowd, or leave the country.
Also Read: