ETV Bharat / bharat

Asansol Quiz Master's Messi Collection Sparks 2026 FIFA World Cup Fever

Kamalendu with the Messi jersey at the event which he sourced through his son from Messi's father during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. ( ETV Bharat )

Asansol: With the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing closer, football fever has already gripped Burnpur in Asansol, West Bengal, where renowned quiz master and sports enthusiast Kamalendu Mishra unveiled a rare collection of football memorabilia, including a jersey linked to Lionel Messi, an autographed jersey of Neymar, and official World Cup merchandise.

The exhibition was organised at the IISCO Burnpur Club during the launch of Kamalendu's new quiz book, Lionel ~ At Last, inspired by his experiences at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Kamalendu had attended the World Cup final, both semifinals and the third-place playoff in person.

Speaking to ETV Bharat's Taraknath Chatterjee, Kamalendu said his passion for football and decades-long involvement in quiz culture motivated him to document lesser-known facts and memories from Qatar.

''I have been conducting quizzes for over 40 years. During the Qatar World Cup, I gathered many fascinating stories and details. My son Aniket, who works with FIFA, encouraged me to turn those experiences into a book,'' he said.

The exhibition quickly became a major attraction for football fans in Asansol. Visitors gathered to view memorabilia including World Cup tickets, the official 'Al Rihla' tournament ball, replica of FIFA World Cup Trophy, FIFA publications and national team jerseys from Brazil, Germany and England. ''My collection also includes an autographed jersey belonging to five Brazilian stars including Neymar,'' he pointed out.