ETV Bharat / bharat

As Winter Birds Give Marathwada A Miss; Bird Watchers Express Concern About El Nino, Water Pollution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the arrival of winter, rivers, dams and lakes across India witness a large influx of migratory birds, both native and of foreign origin. This year, however, the impact of the Super El Niño has led to drought-like conditions across Maharashtra, leaving many dams and lakes dry due to a lack of rainfall.

While the Jayakwadi dam on the Godavari river and the Sukhna lake on the Sukhna river, in the district formerly known as Aurangabad, still hold ample water, birds have largely stayed away. Rising pollution and the effects of the Super El Niño have significantly impacted their arrival.

According to bird enthusiast Kishor Pathak, while some birds have arrived, their overall numbers are disappointing, falling well short of the 184 species that usually visit the region each year.

White-throated Kingfisher (ETV Bharat)

The fish and the aquatic vegetation (water hyacinth/weeds) found in the waters of Jayakwadi and Sukhna, act as a major draw for birds. Every winter, around 100 local and 84 foreign bird species gather here. The aquatic vegetation provides nutritious food, prompting birds to travel thousands of kilometres to reach these sites.

As winter sets in and snow begins to fall in European countries, these birds from Siberia, Central Asia, and Europe seek safer environments with abundant food sources. The Jayakwadi dam, in particular, is a preferred destination. This year, though, lower water levels and rising water pollution have discouraged their arrival. Pathak noted that while a few birds from abroad have been spotted in the Jayakwadi and Sukhna areas, their numbers remain extremely low.

So far, species like the Greater Spotted Eagle, Brahminy Starling, Glossy Ibis, various cuckoo species, the European Roller, and the Eurasian Wryneck have been spotted. But the expected influx of waterfowl has not materialised. Unlike in previous years, when large flocks would arrive, the current situation is quite different, with very few birds appearing on the reservoir.