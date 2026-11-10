As Winter Birds Give Marathwada A Miss; Bird Watchers Express Concern About El Nino, Water Pollution
While the Jayakwadi dam and the Sukhna lake still hold ample water, birds have largely stayed away due to the rising pollution in both reservoirs.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the arrival of winter, rivers, dams and lakes across India witness a large influx of migratory birds, both native and of foreign origin. This year, however, the impact of the Super El Niño has led to drought-like conditions across Maharashtra, leaving many dams and lakes dry due to a lack of rainfall.
While the Jayakwadi dam on the Godavari river and the Sukhna lake on the Sukhna river, in the district formerly known as Aurangabad, still hold ample water, birds have largely stayed away. Rising pollution and the effects of the Super El Niño have significantly impacted their arrival.
According to bird enthusiast Kishor Pathak, while some birds have arrived, their overall numbers are disappointing, falling well short of the 184 species that usually visit the region each year.
The fish and the aquatic vegetation (water hyacinth/weeds) found in the waters of Jayakwadi and Sukhna, act as a major draw for birds. Every winter, around 100 local and 84 foreign bird species gather here. The aquatic vegetation provides nutritious food, prompting birds to travel thousands of kilometres to reach these sites.
As winter sets in and snow begins to fall in European countries, these birds from Siberia, Central Asia, and Europe seek safer environments with abundant food sources. The Jayakwadi dam, in particular, is a preferred destination. This year, though, lower water levels and rising water pollution have discouraged their arrival. Pathak noted that while a few birds from abroad have been spotted in the Jayakwadi and Sukhna areas, their numbers remain extremely low.
So far, species like the Greater Spotted Eagle, Brahminy Starling, Glossy Ibis, various cuckoo species, the European Roller, and the Eurasian Wryneck have been spotted. But the expected influx of waterfowl has not materialised. Unlike in previous years, when large flocks would arrive, the current situation is quite different, with very few birds appearing on the reservoir.
Only a few types of herons — like the Grey Heron and the Indian Pond Heron — have been observed. Local bird populations have also declined, with fewer sightings of the Asian Openbill, Painted Stork, and various species of kingfishers.
Pathak, an ornithologist, expressed concern, noting that the impact of the El Niño, combined with water scarcity and high levels of pollution in the remaining water bodies, is likely responsible for this decline. The drop in bird populations linked to rising water pollution is not new, it has become noticeable over the past few years.
A common sight in the past was large flocks of flamingos that used to draw crowds of bird enthusiasts. Now, flamingos have now become a rare sight, as the water has become increasingly contaminated by sewage from surrounding areas and chemical-laden effluents discharged by industrial units.
The number of visiting birds has dwindled also because they no longer feel safe, as fishermen have begun casting their nets in the very areas they earlier used to build nests, Pathak said, expressing hope that if conditions become favourable once again, the number of birds will increase.
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