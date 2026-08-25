ETV Bharat / bharat

As Trump Trade Talks Loom, India Must Put National Interest First, Say Experts

New Delhi: India should be cautious in its trade talks with the Donald Trump administration and avoid giving away too much without firm tariff relief, warned experts. They believe that Canada's decision to walk away from negotiations shows how quickly fresh demands and duties can upset even an established trade relationship.

Talking to ETV Bharat, stakeholders also stressed that the concern is not just how much tariff relief Washington offers but how lasting that relief will be. Canada continued to face duties on steel, aluminium, vehicles and other products despite the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), while the US sought concessions in sensitive areas.

Experts say, therefore, India should protect its room to decide on agriculture, digital rules, critical minerals and government procurement. They also argue that any concession should be balanced by clear and safeguard against fresh unilateral tariffs.

Why cautious approach?

Founder of Global Trade Research Initiative Ajay Srivastava said that for India, which is also negotiating a trade deal with Washington, Canada’s experience is a warning sign. New Delhi should seek clear, binding and durable tariff concessions before making commitments on agriculture, digital regulation, critical minerals or government procurement.

An agreement that merely reduces some US tariffs while leaving Washington free to impose fresh duties under Sections 232, 301 or other domestic laws would offer little certainty. India should protect its regulatory and strategic autonomy and refrain from offering unilateral concessions outside the negotiating table. It should concede only where the benefits are balanced, enforceable and protected against future unilateral tariff action, Srivastava added.

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