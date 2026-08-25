As Trump Trade Talks Loom, India Must Put National Interest First, Say Experts
According to experts, India should protect its regulatory and strategic autonomy and refrain from offering unilateral concessions outside the negotiating table, writes Saurabh Shukla.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
New Delhi: India should be cautious in its trade talks with the Donald Trump administration and avoid giving away too much without firm tariff relief, warned experts. They believe that Canada's decision to walk away from negotiations shows how quickly fresh demands and duties can upset even an established trade relationship.
Talking to ETV Bharat, stakeholders also stressed that the concern is not just how much tariff relief Washington offers but how lasting that relief will be. Canada continued to face duties on steel, aluminium, vehicles and other products despite the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), while the US sought concessions in sensitive areas.
Experts say, therefore, India should protect its room to decide on agriculture, digital rules, critical minerals and government procurement. They also argue that any concession should be balanced by clear and safeguard against fresh unilateral tariffs.
Why cautious approach?
Founder of Global Trade Research Initiative Ajay Srivastava said that for India, which is also negotiating a trade deal with Washington, Canada’s experience is a warning sign. New Delhi should seek clear, binding and durable tariff concessions before making commitments on agriculture, digital regulation, critical minerals or government procurement.
An agreement that merely reduces some US tariffs while leaving Washington free to impose fresh duties under Sections 232, 301 or other domestic laws would offer little certainty. India should protect its regulatory and strategic autonomy and refrain from offering unilateral concessions outside the negotiating table. It should concede only where the benefits are balanced, enforceable and protected against future unilateral tariff action, Srivastava added.
Exporter's View
When we asked the same questions raised by experts to exporters, they echoed similar views. Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), Pankaj Chadha, told ETV Bharat that if countries like Canada and the US have been unable to take their trade negotiations to a logical conclusion, India too should remain cautious, given Donald Trump's negotiating style and temperament. Safeguarding our own interests should always remain the priority and guide India's approach.
Farmer's point of view
Farmer groups have also urged the government to put national interest at the centre of its trade strategy. Talking ot ETV Bharat P. Krishna Prasad, member of Coordination Committee of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, said, “The global trade agreement and the WTO system that emerged in 1994 were presented as a framework under which countries could trade more freely and access markets across the world. But where have we reached today? The United States is increasingly restricting the entry of goods into its own market, imposing tariffs and taking measures to protect domestic interests. This shows that the global trading system, and the Neoliberal model associated with it, is facing a serious crisis.”
He further said that India needs to carefully reassess its position in the global trading system and formulate policies that protect domestic industry, farmers, workers and national economic interests while continuing to engage with the global economy.
Prasad mentioned that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, has spoken about the failure of the neoliberal reforms associated with the existing global trade order. “If that system has failed, then who will protect our country? We have to protect our own national interests; no other country is going to do it for us”, he added.
According to P. Krishna Prasad, this process could ultimately lead to the domination of global trade by powerful countries and large corporations. Big multinational corporations have enormous control over markets, capital and trade, and this could lead to what may be described as the “re-colonisation of nation-states” through global economic structures.
Read more