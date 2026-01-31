As Tourism Ministry Gives Rural Push, Experts Demand Sustained And Planned Support Ahead Of Budget
Requires sustained attention; people-first approach; better infrastructure, skill development, marketing, coordination, frameworks and safety for tourists: Experts
Published : January 31, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism has been pushing thematic Rural Circuit tourism across India for over a decade, beginning with its Swadesh Darshan Scheme that was launched in 2014-15. Although it hasn't met with the expected success, over time, homestays and bed and breakfast establishments have carved a niche within the tourism map of India.
With the Budget 2026-27 due tomorrow, the Ministry is planning another push to promote rural destinations and products as part of its Incredible India Bed & Breakfast Establishments voluntary scheme, and has initiated proposals to develop tourism-related infrastructure. Accordingly, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the launch of Swadesh Darshan 2.0, with the objective of developing "sustainable and responsible tourism destinations following a tourist- and destination- centric approach".
Stakeholders Want More
However, stakeholders and experts are saying this is only the first step in unlocking the true potential of rural and village tourism. They say rural tourism requires sustained attention and a people-first approach. Inadequate infrastructure, limited skill development, weak marketing, and lack of coordination at the grassroots level continue to restrict growth.
Specialists in the sector, though, agree that rural tourism can act as a catalyst for employment generation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive economic growth. They point out that villages offer authentic cultural experiences, traditional knowledge systems, crafts, and natural landscapes — assets that are increasingly valued by today’s experience-driven travellers. When developed thoughtfully, rural tourism can create livelihoods for local residents, while preserving cultural and environmental integrity.
Garish Oberoi, the honorary treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), told ETV Bharat, "The government is working to promote rural tourism. This sector needs to be addressed and proper guidelines framed, as most foreign tourists take interest in rural tourism. In fact, the government should first ensure the safety and security of such tourists."
"The tourism industry is hoping this Budget will incorporate our suggestions and give relief to the industry," he added.
"During the meeting with ministry officials, our association demanded development of tourism infrastructure, better transport connectivity among Tier II and Tier III cities, ease in visa processes for foreign tourists, and better safety and transportation facilities, especially to India's northeast," he added.
'Single Window' For Tourism
Echoing similar views, Pranay Aneja, a hospitality sector expert, told ETV Bharat, "Tourism industry people met ministry officials several times, and gave suggestions for betterment of the sector. If the government develops a single window system for all clearances, it will give the industry a big boost."
According to the Ministry, development and promotion of tourist destinations and products, including rural tourism, is undertaken by governments of respective states and Union Territory (UT) administrations. It promotes India in a holistic manner through various initiatives. As part of on-going activities, promotion of rural homestays and tourism is also being taken up.
“The Ministry of Tourism regularly promotes various tourism destinations and products of rural tourism through its website and social media promotions. Its voluntary scheme of classification of Incredible India Bed & Breakfast Establishments classifies homestay facilities in the country,” Minister Shekhawat informed the Rajya Sabha in his written reply.
“The Ministry has identified rural circuits as one of the thematic circuits. Projects and proposals for development of tourism related infrastructure, including rural tourism, are identified for development under the circuit as per guidelines in consultation with the state governments/UT administrations,” he added.
Financial Support To States/UTs
As per the Ministry, it extends financial support to state governments and UTs for promotion of tourism under its schemes for domestic promotion and publicity, including hospitality. In 2022-23, the revised estimates (RE) of the allocation of funds and actual expenditure under this scheme was Rs 60 crore, while the actual expenditures (AE) were Rs 53.70 crore. These figures were Rs 71.51 crore (AE) and Rs 95 crore (RE) in 2023-24, and Rs 89.03 crore (AE) and Rs 92.95 crore (RE) in 2024-25.
National Strategy, Roadmap
Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat rubric, the Ministry has formulated a national strategy and roadmap for development of rural tourism in India. The strategy document focuses on key pillars for rural tourism, like model policies and best practices; digital technologies and platforms; developing clusters, marketing support, capacity building of stakeholders; and frameworks for governance and institutions.