ETV Bharat / bharat

As Tourism Ministry Gives Rural Push, Experts Demand Sustained And Planned Support Ahead Of Budget

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism has been pushing thematic Rural Circuit tourism across India for over a decade, beginning with its Swadesh Darshan Scheme that was launched in 2014-15. Although it hasn't met with the expected success, over time, homestays and bed and breakfast establishments have carved a niche within the tourism map of India.

With the Budget 2026-27 due tomorrow, the Ministry is planning another push to promote rural destinations and products as part of its Incredible India Bed & Breakfast Establishments voluntary scheme, and has initiated proposals to develop tourism-related infrastructure. Accordingly, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the launch of Swadesh Darshan 2.0, with the objective of developing "sustainable and responsible tourism destinations following a tourist- and destination- centric approach".

Stakeholders Want More

However, stakeholders and experts are saying this is only the first step in unlocking the true potential of rural and village tourism. They say rural tourism requires sustained attention and a people-first approach. Inadequate infrastructure, limited skill development, weak marketing, and lack of coordination at the grassroots level continue to restrict growth.

Specialists in the sector, though, agree that rural tourism can act as a catalyst for employment generation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive economic growth. They point out that villages offer authentic cultural experiences, traditional knowledge systems, crafts, and natural landscapes — assets that are increasingly valued by today’s experience-driven travellers. When developed thoughtfully, rural tourism can create livelihoods for local residents, while preserving cultural and environmental integrity.

Garish Oberoi, the honorary treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), told ETV Bharat, "The government is working to promote rural tourism. This sector needs to be addressed and proper guidelines framed, as most foreign tourists take interest in rural tourism. In fact, the government should first ensure the safety and security of such tourists."

"The tourism industry is hoping this Budget will incorporate our suggestions and give relief to the industry," he added.

"During the meeting with ministry officials, our association demanded development of tourism infrastructure, better transport connectivity among Tier II and Tier III cities, ease in visa processes for foreign tourists, and better safety and transportation facilities, especially to India's northeast," he added.

'Single Window' For Tourism