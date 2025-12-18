As Thai Dawans, Madurai's Bull Tamers Brace For Jallikattu, The Grand Annual Show
Madurai’s bulls are being trained with walking, swimming and breathing exercises.
Madurai: The month of Thai, a celebratory occasion which showcases the traditions of the Tamil people and culture, ushers in mirth and joy for the natives. The Thai Pongal festival is celebrated on the first day of the month primarily in Tamil Nadu. Tamils residing in other parts of the country and the world also eagerly wait for the day.
Alanganallur, Palamedu, and Avaniyapuram – three villages in the Madurai district– are gearing up for celebrating Jallikattu, the heroic bull-taming sport of the Tamils. The event is very popular in the state and is widely watched on television across the country.
The Pongal celebrations by the people of Madurai are more elaborate than others, the reason being it is the main venue for the Jallikattu event that is held every year.
With only a couple of weeks left for this prestigious event, the bulls are being prepared to charge out of the 'Vaadivasal' (the entrance gate) and intimidate the arena with their powerful humps.
The month of Thai spans from the middle of January to mid-February and is considered one of the most auspicious periods, symbolising new beginnings and prosperity. Traditionally, it is also the season for harvesting crops.
Bulls preparation on for the competition
Bull owners have begun the process of preparing the bulls for Jallikattu. The owners are training the bulls through activities such as walking exercises, swimming, and breathing exercises.
Logu, who lives near the Vaadivasal (arena entrance) in Alanganallur, Madurai, has named the bulls he raises as Maruthu, Veeramani, Sakkaram and Bullet. He is training them for the big event.
Talking about the bull 'Sakkaram', which is undergoing training, Logu said, “The selection of the bull for Jallikattu is very important. Bulls participating in the competition must be given proper food and training. This includes about an hour of swimming, digging into the soil and walking exercises in a ploughed pit.”
During the training, the bulls are fed a diet consisting of corn, sorghum, pearl millet, foxtail millet, black gram, pigeon pea, cotton seeds, dates, and soaked chickpeas to strengthen their necks for butting and lifting the bull tamers, in addition to their regular feed.
Besides, bull trainers make them run on hard surfaces like concrete roads to strengthen and tighten the bovines’ legs. During this time, the bull tamers also receive training alongside the bulls. “As part of this training, the tamers engage in Kabaddi practice and participate in swimming exercises with the bulls," he said.
He continued, "The bulls undergo regular medical check-ups. Based on the veterinarian's advice, medications are administered. It is also essential to wash the bulls' legs with lukewarm water regularly to prevent infections. We also feed them country bananas mashed with sesame oil from time to time."
Bull tamer Lokesh said, "Every day, early in the morning, we provide the bulls with the necessary food, including bran. We take them for a walk for at least five to six kilometres daily. Every three months, we administer medication to remove intestinal worms from the bull's stomach. We identify any diseases by examining the bull's dung and administer the necessary medicine along with bananas. While training the bulls, we also engage in our own necessary exercises."
These young men, in turn, are deeply distressed if anything happens to their bulls. Their ultimate goal is to ensure their respective bulls’ win in the Jallikattu competitions.