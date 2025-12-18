ETV Bharat / bharat

As Thai Dawans, Madurai's Bull Tamers Brace For Jallikattu, The Grand Annual Show

Madurai: The month of Thai, a celebratory occasion which showcases the traditions of the Tamil people and culture, ushers in mirth and joy for the natives. The Thai Pongal festival is celebrated on the first day of the month primarily in Tamil Nadu. Tamils residing in other parts of the country and the world also eagerly wait for the day.

Alanganallur, Palamedu, and Avaniyapuram – three villages in the Madurai district– are gearing up for celebrating Jallikattu, the heroic bull-taming sport of the Tamils. The event is very popular in the state and is widely watched on television across the country.

The Pongal celebrations by the people of Madurai are more elaborate than others, the reason being it is the main venue for the Jallikattu event that is held every year.

With only a couple of weeks left for this prestigious event, the bulls are being prepared to charge out of the 'Vaadivasal' (the entrance gate) and intimidate the arena with their powerful humps.

The month of Thai spans from the middle of January to mid-February and is considered one of the most auspicious periods, symbolising new beginnings and prosperity. Traditionally, it is also the season for harvesting crops.

Bulls preparation on for the competition

Bull owners have begun the process of preparing the bulls for Jallikattu. The owners are training the bulls through activities such as walking exercises, swimming, and breathing exercises.