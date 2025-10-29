As Terrorist Organisations Use VPN To Recruit Cadres, NIA Conducts Capacity Building Training For State Police
In the last few months, the NIA has conducted several raids with help of state police in J&K, Jharkhand and Assam and arrested several terrorists.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Aware of the fact that extremist organisations are using virtual private networks (VPNs) to plan illicit activities, including recruitment into extremist networks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started conducting extensive training courses for capacity building of state police forces on counter terrorism.
Admitting the fact that state police are the first responders to any terrorist incident, the agency has conducted 40 training courses for capacity building till date. The NIA has also started maintaining close coordination with central intelligence agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) over the issue.
In the last few months, NIA has conducted several search operations with the help of state police in Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand as well as in Assam and arrested several terrorists.
“It has come to our notice that after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s response through Operation Sindoor, terrorist organisations across the border have started recruiting youths using virtual private networks. The use of virtual private networks, encrypted communication channels and anonymous social media accounts allows perpetrators to conceal their identities, exploit jurisdictional challenges and disseminate extremist content with broader reach and lower risk of detection,” a senior official from the country’s security establishment told ETV Bharat here on Wednesday.
Historically, according to the official, radicalisation occurred through physical gatherings, meetings and ideological sessions; however, it has increasingly shifted to digital platforms. “Messaging apps with end-to-end encryption and VPNs are now used to plan illicit activities, including recruitment into extremist networks,” the official stated.
NIA places significant emphasis on thorough collection and analysis of digital evidence in all cases, especially those demonstrating the increasingly complex nexus between terrorism and cyberspace, the official said.
Created under the NIA Act, 2008, the NIA investigates offences that impact national security, including terrorism-related cyber crime and online radicalisation. Its jurisdiction includes Section 66F of the IT Act (cyber terrorism).
The National Investigation Agency’s Anti-Cyber Terrorism Division (ACTD) plays a pivotal role in addressing cyber threats with national security implications. The ACTD oversees specialized units focused on dark web monitoring to uncover illicit networks and extremist communication channels, alongside threat intelligence gathering to identify and assess emerging digital risks.
Its digital forensics and attribution capabilities enable the precise tracing of hostile cyber activities, contributing significantly to the identification of perpetrators and safeguarding critical infrastructure from cyber-terrorist attacks.
The agency maintains a comprehensive database of encrypted messaging applications that are developed and exploited by anti-national and terrorist elements.
“To monitor such covert activities, the NIA employs advanced tools developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In addition, the agency actively tracks the usage patterns of these encrypted applications through DRDO’s technological platforms,” the official said.
Whenever a new application or digital platform emerges that could facilitate terrorist activities, the NIA conducts a thorough assessment, which includes analysing the IP addresses used to host the application.
The agency performs detailed metadata analysis on the usage of these apps to extract critical information such as communication frequency, geolocation and timestamps.
“Upon identifying a suspicious entity based on these parameters, NIA leverages IP Detail Record (IPDR) analysis to decrypt and understand the usage patterns of such encrypted applications. Further, the agency utilises the NETRA platform developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to capture and analyse data packets from users accessing the destination IPs of these applications,” the official said.
