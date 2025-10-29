ETV Bharat / bharat

As Terrorist Organisations Use VPN To Recruit Cadres, NIA Conducts Capacity Building Training For State Police

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Aware of the fact that extremist organisations are using virtual private networks (VPNs) to plan illicit activities, including recruitment into extremist networks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started conducting extensive training courses for capacity building of state police forces on counter terrorism.

Admitting the fact that state police are the first responders to any terrorist incident, the agency has conducted 40 training courses for capacity building till date. The NIA has also started maintaining close coordination with central intelligence agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) over the issue.

In the last few months, NIA has conducted several search operations with the help of state police in Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand as well as in Assam and arrested several terrorists.

“It has come to our notice that after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s response through Operation Sindoor, terrorist organisations across the border have started recruiting youths using virtual private networks. The use of virtual private networks, encrypted communication channels and anonymous social media accounts allows perpetrators to conceal their identities, exploit jurisdictional challenges and disseminate extremist content with broader reach and lower risk of detection,” a senior official from the country’s security establishment told ETV Bharat here on Wednesday.

Historically, according to the official, radicalisation occurred through physical gatherings, meetings and ideological sessions; however, it has increasingly shifted to digital platforms. “Messaging apps with end-to-end encryption and VPNs are now used to plan illicit activities, including recruitment into extremist networks,” the official stated.

NIA places significant emphasis on thorough collection and analysis of digital evidence in all cases, especially those demonstrating the increasingly complex nexus between terrorism and cyberspace, the official said.

Created under the NIA Act, 2008, the NIA investigates offences that impact national security, including terrorism-related cyber crime and online radicalisation. Its jurisdiction includes Section 66F of the IT Act (cyber terrorism).