'Those Who Lay Claim To Kashmir': As Pak Minister Wraps Up India Visit, BJP Shares Video Highlighting Anti-India Rhetoric
The BJP released a video targeting Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and minister Musadik Malik following later's visit to Delhi for SCO.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a video compilation targeting Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Federal Minister Musadik Masood Malik, who attended the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue in Delhi recently.
The 58-second video, posted on the party’s official X account, features a series of clips of Munir and Malik, with audio and subtitles carrying their statements on Kashmir, India’s water resources and Hindus.
The caption of the BJP video reads in Hindi, “Those who lay claim to Kashmir, threaten to break up India and insult Hindus… were applauding India’s civilization, Kashmir’s culture and the epic of the Mahabharata at the Purana Qila! This is the new India’s response!”
कश्मीर पर दावा करने वाले, भारत को तोड़ने की धमकी देने वाले और हिंदुओं का अपमान करने वाले… पुराने किले में भारत की सभ्यता, कश्मीर की संस्कृति और महाभारत की गाथा पर तालियां बजा रहे थे!— BJP (@BJP4India) November 22, 2026
यही है नए भारत का जवाब! pic.twitter.com/ESOtSuDmBD
The video highlights what the party appears to portray as Pakistan’s rhetoric against India, covering a range of issues including Kashmir. Malik, who is Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, concluded his three-day visit to India on Sunday after attending the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila in New Delhi on Friday (November 20), with Malik attending it as part of Pakistan's delegation.
He is the first Pakistani minister to travel to India in three years and the first since the May 2025 military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed countries following the Pahalgam terror attack.
One of the clips in the BJP video features him threatening those who block Pakistan’s water, with the subtitle reading, "We will cut the hands of those who block our water." This is probably in reference to Malik’s remarks made in June on the dispute around the Indus Water Treaty, a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, which was placed in abeyance by India in April 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Another clip shows Munir in uniform, with subtitles quoting him as saying, “Kashmir belongs to Pakistan. It is our Jugular Vein”. In a subsequent appearance, he is heard saying, “We are different from Hindus—our religion is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different.”
Suddenly, the montage juxtaposes the remarks with footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in official, religious and political gatherings. It also shows him leading a group of Indian Army soldiers and waving a cap.
The undated video focuses on remarks regarding Kashmir, water and religious differences, stringing them together to highlight Pakistan’s broader rhetoric toward India. It also includes clips of Malik alongside PM Modi and cheering during a cultural performance by Kashmiri musicians. The video uses a mix of colour and monochrome footage, with some visuals tinted red, as it strings together statements attributed to Pakistani figures.
ETV Bharat cannot verify the identities of some speakers and the accuracy of the subtitles independently from the compilation alone.
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