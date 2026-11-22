ETV Bharat / bharat

'Those Who Lay Claim To Kashmir': As Pak Minister Wraps Up India Visit, BJP Shares Video Highlighting Anti-India Rhetoric

Pak Federal Minister Musadik Malik speaks to reporters on sidelines of the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a video compilation targeting Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Federal Minister Musadik Masood Malik, who attended the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue in Delhi recently.

The 58-second video, posted on the party’s official X account, features a series of clips of Munir and Malik, with audio and subtitles carrying their statements on Kashmir, India’s water resources and Hindus.

The caption of the BJP video reads in Hindi, “Those who lay claim to Kashmir, threaten to break up India and insult Hindus… were applauding India’s civilization, Kashmir’s culture and the epic of the Mahabharata at the Purana Qila! This is the new India’s response!” The video highlights what the party appears to portray as Pakistan’s rhetoric against India, covering a range of issues including Kashmir. Malik, who is Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, concluded his three-day visit to India on Sunday after attending the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila in New Delhi on Friday (November 20), with Malik attending it as part of Pakistan's delegation. PM Narendra Modi, Pak Minister Musadik Masood Malik, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other dignitaries attend the First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI) He is the first Pakistani minister to travel to India in three years and the first since the May 2025 military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed countries following the Pahalgam terror attack.