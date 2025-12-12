ETV Bharat / bharat

As On Dec 1, Total IFS Officers Strength 954; 263 Women Officers: Govt To LS

New Delhi: The total strength of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers, as on December 1, 2025 is 954, and these include 200 officers from SC/ST category, and 263 women officers, the Centre informed the Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha, also said, currently, there are a total of "26 Ambassadors/High Commissioners/Permanent Representatives belonging to SC/ST categories".

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked the total strength of IFS officers, especially those belonging to SC/ST, OBC, minorities and women categories.

"The total strength of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers as on December 1, 2025 is 954. Out of these, the number of SC/ST officers is 200, OBC officers is 217 and women officers is 263. The data regarding minorities is not maintained separately," Singh said in his response.