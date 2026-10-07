ETV Bharat / bharat

As Omar Abdullah Nears Two Years In Office, Critics Flag 'Unfulfilled Promises' In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: For 20 years, Sajad Ahmad Parray has worked as a daily wager in the Jal Shakti Department of Jammu and Kashmir, waiting for job regularisation. In the 2024 assembly elections, the Budgam resident voted for the National Conference (NC), trusting the party’s explicit campaign promise to secure permanent employment for temporary workers.

However, Parray and thousands of temporary workers are still waiting for the government to honour its commitments even as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s administration is approaching its anniversary on October 16.

"Different government committees have recommended our regularisation in their reports. But the elected governments are tossing the reports from one office to another,” he said.

Parray alleged that NC’s explicit campaign promise to implement a phased, time-bound regularisation plan has completely stalled as the government is exploiting workers’ emotions.

"The chief minister and his ministers are now playing politics with us and delaying the fulfilment of its promise. Over 61,000 daily wagers and other temporary workers have been waiting for decades, but no government is doing justice to them," he said.

In its manifesto, the NC guaranteed 12 promises, including restoration of political and legal status, repeal of the Public Safety Act (PSA), release of political prisoners, provide one lakh jobs and fill vacancies in government departments within 180 days, provide 200 free units of electricity, transfer of hydropower projects, provide Rs 5000 per month to female heads of economically weaker sections (EWS), provide 12 free cylinders to EWS households, increase widows pension to Rs 3000, free transport for women in government buses and other health and social welfare measures.

The NC manifesto also pledged to review the reservation policy and correct any injustice or imbalance. It further promised to restore the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board to its past glory, correcting the mess created by the present regime, formulate a policy for regularisation in a time-bound manner for paramedical staff in Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, casual laborers, daily wagers, CIC operators, contractual employees, Home Guard, Rehbar-e-Kheel and other categories of temporary employees.

The ruling party’s manifesto also has a clear mention of promises like protecting land, job opportunities and contracts for the natives and striving for the full implementation of the Autonomy Resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2000 and restoration of articles 370 and 35A, and Statehood as before August 5, 2019.

Two years down the line, the NC is being cornered by opposition parties and the public, especially youth, for failing to fulfil its election manifesto promises. "The government formed a committee to resolve the reservation issue, but it has not delivered results or addressed the issue," Zamir Pandit, a young resident of Baramulla, told ETV Bharat.