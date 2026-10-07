As Omar Abdullah Nears Two Years In Office, Critics Flag 'Unfulfilled Promises' In Jammu Kashmir
The National Conference-led J&K government is facing mounting public and political criticism for failing to deliver on key manifesto promises regarding job regularisation and welfare.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Srinagar: For 20 years, Sajad Ahmad Parray has worked as a daily wager in the Jal Shakti Department of Jammu and Kashmir, waiting for job regularisation. In the 2024 assembly elections, the Budgam resident voted for the National Conference (NC), trusting the party’s explicit campaign promise to secure permanent employment for temporary workers.
However, Parray and thousands of temporary workers are still waiting for the government to honour its commitments even as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s administration is approaching its anniversary on October 16.
"Different government committees have recommended our regularisation in their reports. But the elected governments are tossing the reports from one office to another,” he said.
Parray alleged that NC’s explicit campaign promise to implement a phased, time-bound regularisation plan has completely stalled as the government is exploiting workers’ emotions.
"The chief minister and his ministers are now playing politics with us and delaying the fulfilment of its promise. Over 61,000 daily wagers and other temporary workers have been waiting for decades, but no government is doing justice to them," he said.
In its manifesto, the NC guaranteed 12 promises, including restoration of political and legal status, repeal of the Public Safety Act (PSA), release of political prisoners, provide one lakh jobs and fill vacancies in government departments within 180 days, provide 200 free units of electricity, transfer of hydropower projects, provide Rs 5000 per month to female heads of economically weaker sections (EWS), provide 12 free cylinders to EWS households, increase widows pension to Rs 3000, free transport for women in government buses and other health and social welfare measures.
The NC manifesto also pledged to review the reservation policy and correct any injustice or imbalance. It further promised to restore the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board to its past glory, correcting the mess created by the present regime, formulate a policy for regularisation in a time-bound manner for paramedical staff in Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, casual laborers, daily wagers, CIC operators, contractual employees, Home Guard, Rehbar-e-Kheel and other categories of temporary employees.
The ruling party’s manifesto also has a clear mention of promises like protecting land, job opportunities and contracts for the natives and striving for the full implementation of the Autonomy Resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2000 and restoration of articles 370 and 35A, and Statehood as before August 5, 2019.
Two years down the line, the NC is being cornered by opposition parties and the public, especially youth, for failing to fulfil its election manifesto promises. "The government formed a committee to resolve the reservation issue, but it has not delivered results or addressed the issue," Zamir Pandit, a young resident of Baramulla, told ETV Bharat.
Except for passing two resolutions on the restoration of statehood and seeking dialogue with the elected representatives for the restoration of special status abrogated on August 5, 2019, the ruling party is being criticised for “spending time in offices without doing anything for people.”
Educated youth are dismayed over increasing unemployment and lack of action on reservation policy that is skewed against Kashmiri youth. The government formed a committee of ministers to review the reservation rules of 2022 but it said the file has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor after the Ministry of Home Affairs returned it with some queries.
While the Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accuses the ruling National Conference of a “lack of efforts in fighting for political issues,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reminding them of the welfare promises that the party made in its manifesto.
PDP Spokesperson Iqbal Tramboo said the government did not fulfil any of its 12 guarantees promised in its manifesto. “For the last two years, the government has been repeating that it lacks authority and powers in a union territory. But the saddest part is that the government did not make efforts to fight for statehood or overcome these challenges," he told ETV Bharat.
Tramboo said that people elected the NC after the seven years of President's rule to redress some urgent issues they were facing. "Demolitions, detentions, and eviction from state land continue. The issues that the people faced during the seven years are continuing," the PDP leader added.
The ruling party is counting on some welfare measures that it has taken since being sworn into office on October 16, 2024. Ruling party legislator Salman Sagar cited welfare measures like free bus rides for women and increased marriage assistance for poor women. But he argues that the lack of statehood cripples it from taking major administrative and financial decisions.
“The government led by Omar Abdullah has accepted the challenge of working in the UT where the elected government lacks powers to take major decisions. We are striving for big goals like statehood and special status,” he told ETV Bharat.
Sagar said that the efforts by the government were to resolve as many issues of the people as possible that are within the government's authority. “We will not compromise with the people despite limitations in the UT setup, but we will make efforts to deliver on governance issues and resolve issues of daily wagers and other temporary workers,” he said.
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