As NGT Tracks 7,500 Sq Km Of Forest Encroachment, Three Regions Miss Deadlines
Delhi, West Bengal and Ladakh failed to submit mandatory forest encroachment data to the NGT, stalling tracking efforts for occupied land, reports Santu Das
Published : October 5, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that Delhi, West Bengal, and Ladakh failed to submit mandatory data on forest land encroachments despite a directive from the panel.
The ministry said 31 states and union territories have complied with the tribunal's order so far, with Telangana, Nagaland and Tripura the latest states to submit their reports.
The prominent regions include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
The disclosure follows a suo motu case by the tribunal tracking over 7,500 square kilometres of illegally occupied forest land across India. Out of the country's total recorded forest area of 775,288 square kilometres, this encroached land represents a significant loss, and environmentalists warn that missing data will delay crucial national conservation efforts.
The NGT’s Principal Bench had asked all the states and UTs to submit their response to the Environment Ministry while hearing a matter relating to reported encroachment of forest lands, on May 29. It was alleged that no action has been taken by the concerned authorities in this matter.
Telangana
According to the report submitted to the Environment Ministry, Telangana disclosed that its forest cover is 26,81,703.236 hectares, and the total encroachment is 2,16801.984 hectares.
The state government said its Forest Department has taken various measures for prevention and removal of forest encroachments, including regular patrolling, identification and eviction of encroachments, booking of offence cases and filing of charge sheets before competent courts.
It said encroached lands have been retrieved and brought under the control of the Forest Department, followed by plantations and habitat improvement measures. Boundary trenches and line-of-control works have been undertaken in vulnerable areas to prevent further encroachment.
The government said awareness programmes, counselling and forest marches are conducted in forest-fringe villages, with coordination of revenue officials, police and district administration. Joint surveys and re-surveys are also being undertaken for resolution of boundary-related issues and retrieval of encroached forest land.
Nagaland
In its report, Nagaland has informed that the total forest cover in the state is 12,16,847 hectares. The state has reported that the total encroachment stood at 2,275.609 hectares. The state government said that it is taking steps to remove encroachment in different parts of the region.
Tripura
Tripura's total forest cover area stood at 7,58,477 hectares. Out of these, 4,242.374 hectares are under encroachment. The state government said it has undertaken measures for removal and prevention of forest encroachments through recovery of encroached forest land, eviction proceedings, issue of show-cause notices and conduct of hearings. Cases have been filed and action initiated against encroachers, including plantation-related encroachments.
In North Tripura, substantial areas under encroachment have been recovered, and further recovery is in progress. In South Tripura, notices have been issued and hearings conducted. In Unakoti, cases are under trial, it said.
In Khowai and Gomati, show-cause notices and hearings are in progress. In Sepahijala, action has been taken against encroachers and regular patrolling is undertaken in encroachment-prone areas.
The MoEFCC, however, informed that Ladakh, West Bengal and Delhi are yet to submit the report. It did not divulge the reason why these UTs and states did not submit the report.
Environmentalist cautions
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prakriti Srivastava, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer, said it is very alarming that these states and UTs have not submitted details of encroachments which have serious ecological and conservation implications.
Citing encroachment, she said, “Besides being illegal and needing to be punished as per law, the ecological fallout of this unchecked encroachment is severe. Fragmenting contiguous forests destroys vital wildlife corridors, triggering a sharp rise in deadly human-wildlife conflicts.”
"Stripping forest cover accelerates biodiversity loss as invasive species thrive, while compromised root systems trigger soil erosion, river siltation, and severe downstream flooding. Furthermore, losing these critical carbon sinks disrupts regional water cycles and worsens climate vulnerability, emphasising the urgent need for standardised, transparent data to drive national reclamation efforts," Shrivastava said.
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