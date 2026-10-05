ETV Bharat / bharat

As NGT Tracks 7,500 Sq Km Of Forest Encroachment, Three Regions Miss Deadlines

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that Delhi, West Bengal, and Ladakh failed to submit mandatory data on forest land encroachments despite a directive from the panel.

The ministry said 31 states and union territories have complied with the tribunal's order so far, with Telangana, Nagaland and Tripura the latest states to submit their reports.

The prominent regions include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The disclosure follows a suo motu case by the tribunal tracking over 7,500 square kilometres of illegally occupied forest land across India. Out of the country's total recorded forest area of 775,288 square kilometres, this encroached land represents a significant loss, and environmentalists warn that missing data will delay crucial national conservation efforts.

The NGT’s Principal Bench had asked all the states and UTs to submit their response to the Environment Ministry while hearing a matter relating to reported encroachment of forest lands, on May 29. It was alleged that no action has been taken by the concerned authorities in this matter.

Telangana

According to the report submitted to the Environment Ministry, Telangana disclosed that its forest cover is 26,81,703.236 hectares, and the total encroachment is 2,16801.984 hectares.

The state government said its Forest Department has taken various measures for prevention and removal of forest encroachments, including regular patrolling, identification and eviction of encroachments, booking of offence cases and filing of charge sheets before competent courts.

It said encroached lands have been retrieved and brought under the control of the Forest Department, followed by plantations and habitat improvement measures. Boundary trenches and line-of-control works have been undertaken in vulnerable areas to prevent further encroachment.

The government said awareness programmes, counselling and forest marches are conducted in forest-fringe villages, with coordination of revenue officials, police and district administration. Joint surveys and re-surveys are also being undertaken for resolution of boundary-related issues and retrieval of encroached forest land.

Nagaland