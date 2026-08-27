As Nepal Flood Wave Nears India, Experts Urge Faster Data Sharing To ‘Anticipate, Not React’
Experts warn that expanding glacial lakes and unstable Himalayan slopes could trigger sudden, cascading floods in India, reports Surabhi Gupta
Published : August 27, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border have once again brought the growing threat of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and other glacier-related disasters in the Himalayas into sharp focus, with experts warning that similar cascading events could affect vulnerable areas in India.
The concern comes as India’s glacial-lake landscape continues to expand. According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) latest annual assessment, the area covered by glacial lakes in the country increased by 30.34 per cent from 1,948 hectares in 2011 to 2,539 hectares in October 2024.
A 2025 assessment by the Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) found that 56 of 189 assessed high-risk glacial lakes were classified as “very high risk”.
The CWC has also identified 31 glacial-lake cascade systems across Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Experts say expanding lakes, earthquakes, landslides, ice avalanches and unstable natural barriers can trigger sudden releases of water and debris, creating dangerous flood waves downstream.
Scientist-D at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Araveti Sandeep, said the situation in Nepal has implications for people living along the Gandak river system in India.
“The sudden and devastating flash floods were caused by the Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) phenomenon from Tibet, and water surged on the Nepal side. This is a general warning in Nepal and seems equally applicable on our side to residents residing near the Gandak River, Gandak (Narayani) River Basin,” he said. “The sudden deluge was suspected as a GLOF by the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology as well. It originated from Tibet and struck the upper tributaries on Wednesday morning.”
Sandeep added that the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers (which feed directly into the Narayani/Gandak system) had experienced critical water surges while widespread destruction had already hit northern regions.
“The flood wave is advancing rapidly downstream. High water levels are projected to converge at the Marshyangdi confluence at Mugling and push into the main Narayani (Gandak) channel. Official emergency SMS and high-alert advisories have been activated for the riverbanks of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan,” he said.
Former NDRF Director General OP Singh described the situation as a serious trans-boundary flood risk, while stressing that it should not become a reason for panic. “I would view the present situation as a serious trans-boundary flood risk, but not as a reason for panic,” he said.
According to Singh, a GLOF produces a sharp flood pulse whose destructive potential changes as it travels downstream. The immediate Indian exposure is along the Gandak corridor in eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly Maharajganj and Kushinagar, followed by vulnerable districts in Bihar.
He said the greatest concern would arise if a sudden GLOF pulse coincided with heavy monsoon rainfall and already saturated river systems.
“The next 24 to 48 hours are therefore critical for close, real-time monitoring of river levels, embankments and vulnerable settlements,” Singh said, calling for rescue resources to be pre-positioned and evacuation routes to be identified in advance.
The ex-NDRF director also stressed the importance of faster sharing of hydrological and hazard information between Nepal and India, saying disaster management should follow the principle of “anticipate, not react”.
Climate scientist and visiting faculty at TERI School of Advanced Studies SN Mishra said climate change has added to the vulnerability of the Himalayan region by accelerating glacier melting and the formation and expansion of glacial lakes.
Mishra pointed to the 2021 Rishi Ganga disaster and the South Lhonak Lake disaster in Sikkim in October 2023 as reminders of the destructive potential of glacier-related hazards.
“Climate change has significantly exacerbated GLOF risks across the Himalayas through accelerated glacier melting and the formation and expansion of glacial lakes,” Mishra said.
He said the recent Nepal-Tibet event was particularly significant for India because a hazard originating in the transboundary Himalayan region can quickly affect downstream river systems.
While early assessments have pointed towards an earthquake as a possible trigger, Mishra said the downstream movement of large quantities of water and debris through the Narayani and into the Gandak system needs to be closely monitored until the flood wave safely passes into India.
Geospatial and disaster management expert Rajesh Paul, however, cautioned against automatically describing every glacier-related flash flood as a conventional GLOF.
He said the Nepal-Tibet event should be understood as a possible cascading disaster in which glacier melt, unstable ice and rock, landslides, avalanches and river blockages can interact.
A glacial lake can expand as glaciers melt. If its natural moraine or ice barrier becomes unstable, it can suddenly fail and release a huge volume of water. An earthquake can further destabilise such barriers, while an ice or rock avalanche can displace water and create a sudden flood wave.
Paul said similar risks exist in Uttarakhand, particularly in areas such as Chamoli and Uttarkashi. The state is earthquake-prone and contains several glacial lakes situated above narrow valleys. These valleys also contain settlements and critical infrastructure, including hydropower facilities.
“GLOF can cause flash floods in Himalayan states of India also,” Paul said, stressing that critical lakes have already been identified and require remedial measures and continuous monitoring.
Delhi-based environmentalist BS Vohra said recent disasters should serve as a warning for authorities to strengthen preparedness before extreme events occur.
“The 2013 Kedarnath tragedy and now Nepal are stark reminders that GLOFs must be taken seriously,” Vohra said. He called for early-warning systems, real-time monitoring and timely public alerts so that communities can be warned before disaster strikes.
Environmental-management expert Hishmi Jamil Husain also said the latest Nepal-Tibet disaster highlights the wider threat posed by a changing Himalayan cryosphere.
A GLOF occurs when a natural lake associated with a glacier suddenly releases stored water, often because an ice, rock or moraine barrier fails. Such an event can send water, rocks and debris rapidly downstream.
However, Husain cautioned that emerging assessments indicate that the Nepal event may not have been a classic GLOF. Instead, it may have primarily involved an ice and rock avalanche followed by a debris-flow and flash-flood sequence.
That distinction is important because Himalayan disasters can involve several processes at the same time. A glacier or unstable slope may collapse, temporarily block a river, allow water to accumulate and then cause a sudden release downstream.
Satellite images from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) under ISRO, comparing conditions before and after the incident, showed major changes in the glacier and surrounding landscape. Images from August 24 showed the glacier before the collapse, while images from August 26 showed a large disturbed area, changes in the river and extensive flooding.
The satellite assessment indicated that nearly two-thirds of a glacier had detached and collapsed. The movement of ice, rocks and debris appears to have temporarily blocked the river, allowing water to build up before being released suddenly downstream.
Initial observations have also pointed to a possible magnitude 4.9 earthquake around the time of the event. However, scientists are still studying the sequence, and the earthquake cannot yet be established as the definite trigger.
For experts, the larger lesson is that India cannot view glacier-related disasters as isolated events confined to the upper Himalayas.
Former UN Climate Technology Centre and Network Advisory Board member and environmentalist Soumya Dutta said global warming is rapidly altering the Himalayan cryosphere. He noted that the Himalayas contain nearly 23,000 square kilometres of glaciers, with another roughly 18,000 square kilometres in the adjoining Karakoram region.
According to Dutta, warming is occurring faster at high elevations, contributing to glacier retreat and the creation of new glacial lakes. Existing lakes are also expanding, increasing water pressure on moraine walls that act as natural dams.
He warned that the earthquake-prone nature of the Himalayas adds another layer of risk, as earthquakes can destabilise already vulnerable natural barriers.
Dutta cited the South Lhonak Lake disaster in Sikkim in 2023 and the Chorabari GLOF associated with the Kedarnath disaster in 2013 as examples of the region’s vulnerability.
“Unfortunately, these catastrophic GLOFs will keep on increasing, and governments need to act with better real-time monitoring and early warning systems, and control development of infrastructure near the vulnerable areas,” Dutta said.
Experts also stressed that the risk is not limited to glacial lakes themselves. A combination of glacier retreat, unstable mountain slopes, landslides, earthquakes, ice avalanches, heavy rainfall and extreme weather can produce cascading disasters that are difficult to predict using a single hazard model.
For India, the immediate concern lies downstream of the Himalayan river systems, where a sudden flood wave can travel rapidly into densely populated areas. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are particularly relevant to the Gandak corridor, while Himalayan states such as Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir face direct exposure to glacier-related hazards.
The message from experts is clear: the increasing number and size of glacial lakes, combined with a warming climate and unstable Himalayan terrain, require preparedness well before a disaster occurs.
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