ETV Bharat / bharat

As Nepal Flood Wave Nears India, Experts Urge Faster Data Sharing To ‘Anticipate, Not React’

New Delhi: The flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border have once again brought the growing threat of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and other glacier-related disasters in the Himalayas into sharp focus, with experts warning that similar cascading events could affect vulnerable areas in India.

The concern comes as India’s glacial-lake landscape continues to expand. According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) latest annual assessment, the area covered by glacial lakes in the country increased by 30.34 per cent from 1,948 hectares in 2011 to 2,539 hectares in October 2024.

A 2025 assessment by the Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) found that 56 of 189 assessed high-risk glacial lakes were classified as “very high risk”.

The CWC has also identified 31 glacial-lake cascade systems across Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Experts say expanding lakes, earthquakes, landslides, ice avalanches and unstable natural barriers can trigger sudden releases of water and debris, creating dangerous flood waves downstream.

Scientist-D at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Araveti Sandeep, said the situation in Nepal has implications for people living along the Gandak river system in India.

Images of destruction after Nepal flash floods (ANI)

“The sudden and devastating flash floods were caused by the Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) phenomenon from Tibet, and water surged on the Nepal side. This is a general warning in Nepal and seems equally applicable on our side to residents residing near the Gandak River, Gandak (Narayani) River Basin,” he said. “The sudden deluge was suspected as a GLOF by the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology as well. It originated from Tibet and struck the upper tributaries on Wednesday morning.”

Sandeep added that the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers (which feed directly into the Narayani/Gandak system) had experienced critical water surges while widespread destruction had already hit northern regions.

“The flood wave is advancing rapidly downstream. High water levels are projected to converge at the Marshyangdi confluence at Mugling and push into the main Narayani (Gandak) channel. Official emergency SMS and high-alert advisories have been activated for the riverbanks of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan,” he said.

Former NDRF Director General OP Singh described the situation as a serious trans-boundary flood risk, while stressing that it should not become a reason for panic. “I would view the present situation as a serious trans-boundary flood risk, but not as a reason for panic,” he said.

According to Singh, a GLOF produces a sharp flood pulse whose destructive potential changes as it travels downstream. The immediate Indian exposure is along the Gandak corridor in eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly Maharajganj and Kushinagar, followed by vulnerable districts in Bihar.

He said the greatest concern would arise if a sudden GLOF pulse coincided with heavy monsoon rainfall and already saturated river systems.

“The next 24 to 48 hours are therefore critical for close, real-time monitoring of river levels, embankments and vulnerable settlements,” Singh said, calling for rescue resources to be pre-positioned and evacuation routes to be identified in advance.

The ex-NDRF director also stressed the importance of faster sharing of hydrological and hazard information between Nepal and India, saying disaster management should follow the principle of “anticipate, not react”.

Climate scientist and visiting faculty at TERI School of Advanced Studies SN Mishra said climate change has added to the vulnerability of the Himalayan region by accelerating glacier melting and the formation and expansion of glacial lakes.

Images of destruction after Nepal flash floods (ANI)

Mishra pointed to the 2021 Rishi Ganga disaster and the South Lhonak Lake disaster in Sikkim in October 2023 as reminders of the destructive potential of glacier-related hazards.

“Climate change has significantly exacerbated GLOF risks across the Himalayas through accelerated glacier melting and the formation and expansion of glacial lakes,” Mishra said.

He said the recent Nepal-Tibet event was particularly significant for India because a hazard originating in the transboundary Himalayan region can quickly affect downstream river systems.

While early assessments have pointed towards an earthquake as a possible trigger, Mishra said the downstream movement of large quantities of water and debris through the Narayani and into the Gandak system needs to be closely monitored until the flood wave safely passes into India.