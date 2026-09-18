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As Monsoon Retreats in Northwest, New Bay System To Drive Rain Over East And Central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to withdraw from parts of West Rajasthan around September 19.

Even as parts of the country are still witnessing rain and thunderstorms, the southwest monsoon is losing its grip over northwest India.
File photo of schoolgirls walking with umbrellas amid heavy rain following the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, in Vijayawada (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 18, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST

3 Min Read
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New Delhi: Even as parts of the country are still witnessing rain and thunderstorms, the southwest monsoon is losing its grip over northwest India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to withdraw from parts of West Rajasthan around September 19. At the same time, a fresh weather system is developing over the Bay of Bengal, keeping rains active over eastern and central parts of the country.

According to the forecast, the new system has its origins in a cyclonic circulation over North Thailand and it is expected to emerge over the North Andaman Sea around September 18, with a low-pressure area likely to form around September 19. The system is then expected to move west-northwestwards towards the South Odisha–North Andhra Pradesh coast over the following three to four days.

Skymet’s Mahesh Palawat also highlighted the possibility of the system intensifying gradually as it moves towards the eastern coast. He said usually it happens in June-July but this year the cyclonic pattern is developing in September. As per forecast, rain may continue even as monsoon begins to retreat as the developing system could increase rainfall over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and subsequently parts of Chhattisgarh. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also see heavy rainfall as the system develops and moves west-northwestwards.

The monsoon trough is also expected to remain active over parts of central and eastern India. This means while northwest India gradually moves towards drier weather, areas of central and eastern India could continue to receive significant rainfall. The contrast is already becoming visible as Rajasthan is moving towards a drier phase, while Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also seeing a reduction in rainfall activity. Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are transitioning towards comparatively drier conditions, although isolated passing showers can still occur.
Further west, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch are also expected to move towards drier conditions. Parts of Maharashtra, including the Mumbai Thane Palghar belt and areas such as Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri, are expected to see rainfall activity reduce after the current spell.This uneven transition is a typical feature of the monsoon's withdrawal. The retreat does not happen across the entire country at once. IMD considers factors including sustained cessation of rainfall, establishment of an anticyclone and a significant reduction in atmospheric moisture before declaring withdrawal from a region.From rainy mornings to warmer afternoons, cooler nightsFor people living in the northwest region, the change is not just about whether it rains or not. The monsoon withdrawal also changes how the temperatures work. Like when the clouds go away and the sky clears, the sun can make the land much warmer during the day. At night with cloud cover, the heat can leave more easily making the temperatures drop faster and this leads to differences between day and night temperatures.
Even as parts of the country are still witnessing rain and thunderstorms, the southwest monsoon is losing its grip over northwest India.
Garden cosmos bloom as the sky clears after the monsoon in Mukteshwar, Nainital district of Uttarakhand (IANS)

A person might go out in an afternoon but find the morning or evening much cooler. The body has to keep adjusting to these changes. This sudden temperature changes can be harsh on the body for people who are not strong. An advisory says temperature stress can affect the heart, lungs and other parts of the body especially if the heat stays for a long time.

Even as parts of the country are still witnessing rain and thunderstorms, the southwest monsoon is losing its grip over northwest India.
File photo of clouds descend over the lush green mountains after rain as the weather clears in the evening, in Shimla (IANS)
Weather outlook

India's weather map over the coming days could present two contrasting pictures. In the northwest, the monsoon will gradually retreat and dry conditions will become more prominent. In the east and central parts, however, the emerging Bay of Bengal system could keep rainfall active. And over the southern peninsula, rainfall activity could increase in some areas as the system develops.

Also Read

Humidity Rises Across Northwest India Ahead Of Monsoon Withdrawal

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