ETV Bharat / bharat

As Monsoon Retreats in Northwest, New Bay System To Drive Rain Over East And Central India

File photo of schoolgirls walking with umbrellas amid heavy rain following the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, in Vijayawada ( IANS )

New Delhi: Even as parts of the country are still witnessing rain and thunderstorms, the southwest monsoon is losing its grip over northwest India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to withdraw from parts of West Rajasthan around September 19. At the same time, a fresh weather system is developing over the Bay of Bengal, keeping rains active over eastern and central parts of the country.

According to the forecast, the new system has its origins in a cyclonic circulation over North Thailand and it is expected to emerge over the North Andaman Sea around September 18, with a low-pressure area likely to form around September 19. The system is then expected to move west-northwestwards towards the South Odisha–North Andhra Pradesh coast over the following three to four days.



Skymet’s Mahesh Palawat also highlighted the possibility of the system intensifying gradually as it moves towards the eastern coast. He said usually it happens in June-July but this year the cyclonic pattern is developing in September. As per forecast, rain may continue even as monsoon begins to retreat as the developing system could increase rainfall over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and subsequently parts of Chhattisgarh. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also see heavy rainfall as the system develops and moves west-northwestwards.