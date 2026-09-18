As Monsoon Retreats in Northwest, New Bay System To Drive Rain Over East And Central India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to withdraw from parts of West Rajasthan around September 19.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as parts of the country are still witnessing rain and thunderstorms, the southwest monsoon is losing its grip over northwest India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to withdraw from parts of West Rajasthan around September 19. At the same time, a fresh weather system is developing over the Bay of Bengal, keeping rains active over eastern and central parts of the country.
According to the forecast, the new system has its origins in a cyclonic circulation over North Thailand and it is expected to emerge over the North Andaman Sea around September 18, with a low-pressure area likely to form around September 19. The system is then expected to move west-northwestwards towards the South Odisha–North Andhra Pradesh coast over the following three to four days.
Skymet’s Mahesh Palawat also highlighted the possibility of the system intensifying gradually as it moves towards the eastern coast. He said usually it happens in June-July but this year the cyclonic pattern is developing in September. As per forecast, rain may continue even as monsoon begins to retreat as the developing system could increase rainfall over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and subsequently parts of Chhattisgarh. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also see heavy rainfall as the system develops and moves west-northwestwards.
Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings :— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 18, 2026
❖ Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of West Rajasthan around 19th September, 2026.
❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over north Gujarat & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric… pic.twitter.com/dGCACO2UvI
A circulation near Thailand may enter the North Andaman Sea today and develop into a low-pressure area by Saturday. South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh should closely monitor its west-northwestward movement. 🌧️🌀 @SkymetWeather @JATINSKYMET— Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) September 18, 2026
A person might go out in an afternoon but find the morning or evening much cooler. The body has to keep adjusting to these changes. This sudden temperature changes can be harsh on the body for people who are not strong. An advisory says temperature stress can affect the heart, lungs and other parts of the body especially if the heat stays for a long time.
India's weather map over the coming days could present two contrasting pictures. In the northwest, the monsoon will gradually retreat and dry conditions will become more prominent. In the east and central parts, however, the emerging Bay of Bengal system could keep rainfall active. And over the southern peninsula, rainfall activity could increase in some areas as the system develops.
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