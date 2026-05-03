ETV Bharat / bharat

As Mercury Soars, Platforms Step Up Measures To Protect Delivery Workers

New Delhi: As brutal heatwaves sweep across large parts of India, pushing temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius, the spotlight has once again turned to the millions of gig workers who form the backbone of the country's booming e-commerce and quick-commerce sectors.

For delivery partners navigating congested city traffic on two-wheelers, the summer months bring a heightened risk of severe dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

Bound by algorithmic targets and the pressure of rapid delivery windows, these workers often spend peak afternoon hours exposed to extreme weather conditions, with little to no access to clean drinking water or shaded resting spots on their routes.

Facing mounting scrutiny over the occupational hazards associated with the gig economy, major food delivery, quick commerce, and e-commerce platforms are now rolling out a slew of mitigation measures. From specialised cooling gear to air-conditioned rest hubs, companies are attempting to buffer their frontline workforce against the harsh realities of the Indian summer.

E-commerce major Amazon, which also operates its quick commerce service Amazon Now, has introduced 'Project Ashray', a network of 100 air-conditioned rest stops across major cities offering seating, washrooms, and first aid, which the company says is accessible even to delivery partners outside its own network.

"These facilities provide comfortable seating, clean washrooms, drinking water, charging stations, and first-aid support, serving more than 150,000 delivery partners every month, including those outside Amazon's network. We are also organising free health check-ups through nationwide medical camps to provide preventive health screenings, where doctors advise delivery partners on staying hydrated, recognising early signs of heat exhaustion, and managing health while on the road," Amazon said in a statement.

Similarly, Zomato has tied up with restaurant partners, TVS, and Shell to create over 5,000 rest points offering shade and water, which are also open to the broader gig economy.

Zomato and Blinkit delivery partners are covered under a broader health insurance programme that includes OPD and IPD/hospitalisation and day care coverage.