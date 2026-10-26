As Manipur Keeps Burning, Naga, Kuki-Zo & Meitei Voices Expose Crisis Of Trust
While Meitei activists demand stronger action against armed groups; Naga organisations seek protection; and Kuki-Zo leaders demand rehabilitation, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Tezpur: More than three years after ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur on May 3, 2023, the crisis continues to deepen with fresh attacks on civilians, allegations of attack by armed groups, destruction of villages and competing political demands/aspirations undermining efforts to restore peace.
The conflict has also acquired a wider dimension, with Naga organisations raising concerns over attacks on their community members and demanding stronger government intervention. Interviews with representatives of Naga civil society, Kuki-Zo leadership and Meitei women's activists reveal sharply contrasting accounts of the violence, exposing a growing crisis of trust in the institutions responsible for protecting civilians.
As each community has its own security concerns and political aspirations, their accounts point to a common challenge: Establishing accountability, preventing further violence and creating conditions for meaningful dialogue. The allegations raised by the representatives to ETV Bharat scribe have not been independently verified and must be examined through impartial investigations.
Naga Concerns & Legacy Of Past Conflict
Ashinpou Gangmei, a senior member of Naga society and former general secretary of the United Naga Council (UNC), argues that the Naga-Kuki conflict of the 1990s was primarily ethnic in character, unlike the present crisis, which also involves competing political demands.
He alleges that government agencies supported Kuki elements during the earlier conflict to weaken the Naga political movement. He also links the earlier confrontation to tensions surrounding alleged tax collection by Nagas at Moreh.
Gangmei says Naga organisations initially maintained neutrality when the Meitei-Kuki violence erupted in May 2023. The UNC formed a peace committee and reached out to both communities, while Naga settlements provided assistance and shelter to Kuki people displaced from the Imphal Valley.
However, he says relations deteriorated following an alleged attack on a Tangkhul schoolteacher at Litan in Ukhrul district on February 7, 2026. He further alleges that 18 Naga civilians were abducted on May 13, of whom six were separated and killed. He also cites the October 10 killing of Ajinbou Rangkangmai of Makui Ashang village as a disturbing incident.
Gangmei has called for strict enforcement of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) ground rules, restrictions on armed cadres carrying sophisticated weapons in public places, impartial conduct by security forces and stronger action against those responsible for violence. He also opposes territorial arrangements that he believes could undermine Naga political interests.
Historical Background
Gangmei said Kuki's historically migrated to Manipur from Myanmar’s Chin Hills and the Sagaing Region. According to him, it began during the 1930s and 1940s, when the British employed Kuki immigrants as porters and raised around 2,000 Kuki irregulars to assist the colonial administration.
The Naga leader also alleges that the British and the Meitei Maharaja provided 600 muzzle-loading guns to suppress Naga resistance. Following Myanmar’s independence in 1948, more Kukis entered Manipur as refugees. He says the Government of India granted relief and rehabilitation in 1957, 1959 and 1966, following representations by Outer Manipur MPs R Suisa and Paokai Haokip, the latter also seeking assistance for 1,500 Kuki refugees in 1967.
He maintains that historical records substantiate his claims and asserts that the Nagas and Meiteis are indigenous to the region. His account reflects growing concern among sections of Naga society that their efforts to maintain neutrality have failed to ensure civilian security.
Naga Groups Question Official Response
The Naga People's Organisation (NPO) based out of Senapati in Manipur has expressed frustration over what it describes as repeated killings of Naga civilians and inadequate intervention by the state and Central governments. N G Chunthan, the NPO spokesperson, says the organisation has recorded 34 Naga deaths in the ongoing violence, including religious leaders and children.
He attributes the killings to the Myanmar-based Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and other armed Kuki groups. These figures and allegations have not been independently verified.
Chunthan also refers to the July 29, 2026 death of a Naga village guard, allegedly killed by an elite CRPF CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit, in an incident involving mistaken identity. Citing attacks on vulnerable settlements, including the killing of Chawangkining village chief Wisobou Cheranamei and three others in an ambush at Makui Ashang, Chunthan warns that without effective protection, continued restraint may become difficult for Nagas.
The NPO has also disputed the interpretation of a video, purportedly showing the Kuki village of Khoikai being burnt on October 21. It says the footage has not been authenticated or independently dated, and may relate to an earlier incident.
The organisation maintains that attacks on other villages across Kamjong, Kangpokpi and Noney districts also deserve attention. These competing accounts underline the need for verified evidence, rather than conclusions based on unconfirmed footage circulating on social media.
Kuki-Zo Leadership Demands Justice, Political Settlement
Janghaolun Haokip, secretary of Information and Publicity of the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), presents a different account, saying over 250 Kuki-Zo people have been killed by Meiteis and 32 by Nagas in the conflicts so far, according to figures maintained by his organisation. However, he reveals that they don't have verified figures for total Naga and Meitei casualties.
Haokip insists that all perpetrators must be held accountable, irrespective of community affiliation. On the burning of Khoikai village, he holds Naga militant groups NSCN-IM, SNA and NVG responsible, and demands investigations, arrests and adequate security for vulnerable Kuki-Zo settlements. These allegations also remain unverified.
He has also called for relief and rehabilitation for displaced families, stressing that attacks on villages and threats to homes and ancestral lands must end.
Beyond security, Haokip argues that the Kuki-Zo demand for a Union Territory with a legislature is a legitimate constitutional aspiration. He calls for structured dialogue with the Government of India to address questions of security, identity, dignity and political representation.
Naga representatives, however, oppose territorial arrangements they believe could undermine their own political interests. This disagreement remains a major obstacle to reconciliation, as the demand considered essential by one community is viewed as a threat by another.
Meitei Women's Group Seeks Stronger Security Action
Thoksom Sujata, president of Meira Paibi, a prominent Meitei women's organisation, has demanded a tougher response against armed groups accused of attacks on civilians. She has called for the withdrawal of the SoO arrangement, and advocated stringent security measures, including shoot-at-sight orders against those responsible for violent attacks.
Her position reflects frustration among sections of the Meitei community over the continuing insecurity and the perceived failure of existing arrangements to prevent violence. Sujata also referred to the reported October 19 attack on Meitei civilians collecting firewood in the Khongbal Sunurok Uyok Hills area near Khamenlok. According to her account, three firewood collectors were killed and three others injured. The circumstances and responsibility for the attack require independent confirmation.
She says the incident illustrates how ordinary people attempting to earn a livelihood continue to face risks in conflict-affected areas. She has also demanded action to trace missing persons and provide families with reliable information. At the same time, Sujata cautions against blaming the entire Kuki community for the actions of armed groups, emphasizing the need to distinguish armed elements from ordinary civilians.
Accountability Central To Restoring Trust
The three narratives reveal the depth of mistrust surrounding the conflict. Meitei activists demand stronger action against armed groups; Naga groups seek protection for civilians and accountability for attacks on their settlements; and Kuki-Zo leaders demand security, rehabilitation and a political settlement.
Each position is shaped by community experiences and security fears. But allegations against other groups cannot substitute for independently established facts. The responsibility now rests heavily on the Centre and the Manipur government to demonstrate that law is applied equally. This requires impartial investigations into killings, abductions and arson, action against those responsible, efforts to trace missing persons and credible security arrangements for vulnerable villages.
Allegations of bias by security forces must also be examined transparently. Similarly, claims concerning armed cadres, militant camps and compliance with SoO ground rules require evidence-based assessment. Displaced families need sustained humanitarian assistance, while any return to their villages must be voluntary and supported by credible security guarantees.
Dialogue Must Accompany Security Measures
Manipur's experience shows that dialogue cannot succeed while civilians remain vulnerable and communities believe perpetrators are escaping accountability. Equally, security operations alone cannot resolve competing political aspirations or the grievances sustaining the conflict.
A credible peace process must prioritise civilian protection, transparent investigations, communication between community organisations and sustained political negotiations. Leaders across communities must also reject collective punishment and the targeting of civilians, regardless of the identity of the victims or alleged perpetrators.
The statements of Ashinpou Gangmei, N G Chunthan, Janghaolun Haokip and Thoksom Sujata demonstrate how far apart the communities remain in their understanding of the conflict. Yet their concerns converge on a fundamental question: Who will guarantee the safety of civilians and restore confidence in government action?
Manipur's path to peace will require more than military intervention or calls for restraint. It demands credible accountability, reciprocal restraint, meaningful political dialogue and a security framework trusted by all communities. Until these conditions begin to take shape, every fresh attack risks deepening fear, reinforcing competing narratives and pushing the state further away from a durable peace.
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