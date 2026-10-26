ETV Bharat / bharat

As Manipur Keeps Burning, Naga, Kuki-Zo & Meitei Voices Expose Crisis Of Trust

Tezpur: More than three years after ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur on May 3, 2023, the crisis continues to deepen with fresh attacks on civilians, allegations of attack by armed groups, destruction of villages and competing political demands/aspirations undermining efforts to restore peace.

The conflict has also acquired a wider dimension, with Naga organisations raising concerns over attacks on their community members and demanding stronger government intervention. Interviews with representatives of Naga civil society, Kuki-Zo leadership and Meitei women's activists reveal sharply contrasting accounts of the violence, exposing a growing crisis of trust in the institutions responsible for protecting civilians.

As each community has its own security concerns and political aspirations, their accounts point to a common challenge: Establishing accountability, preventing further violence and creating conditions for meaningful dialogue. The allegations raised by the representatives to ETV Bharat scribe have not been independently verified and must be examined through impartial investigations.

Naga Concerns & Legacy Of Past Conflict

Ashinpou Gangmei, a senior member of Naga society and former general secretary of the United Naga Council (UNC), argues that the Naga-Kuki conflict of the 1990s was primarily ethnic in character, unlike the present crisis, which also involves competing political demands.

He alleges that government agencies supported Kuki elements during the earlier conflict to weaken the Naga political movement. He also links the earlier confrontation to tensions surrounding alleged tax collection by Nagas at Moreh.

Ashinpou Gangmei (Pranab Kumar Das)

Gangmei says Naga organisations initially maintained neutrality when the Meitei-Kuki violence erupted in May 2023. The UNC formed a peace committee and reached out to both communities, while Naga settlements provided assistance and shelter to Kuki people displaced from the Imphal Valley.

However, he says relations deteriorated following an alleged attack on a Tangkhul schoolteacher at Litan in Ukhrul district on February 7, 2026. He further alleges that 18 Naga civilians were abducted on May 13, of whom six were separated and killed. He also cites the October 10 killing of Ajinbou Rangkangmai of Makui Ashang village as a disturbing incident.

Gangmei has called for strict enforcement of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) ground rules, restrictions on armed cadres carrying sophisticated weapons in public places, impartial conduct by security forces and stronger action against those responsible for violence. He also opposes territorial arrangements that he believes could undermine Naga political interests.

Historical Background

Gangmei said Kuki's historically migrated to Manipur from Myanmar’s Chin Hills and the Sagaing Region. According to him, it began during the 1930s and 1940s, when the British employed Kuki immigrants as porters and raised around 2,000 Kuki irregulars to assist the colonial administration.

The Naga leader also alleges that the British and the Meitei Maharaja provided 600 muzzle-loading guns to suppress Naga resistance. Following Myanmar’s independence in 1948, more Kukis entered Manipur as refugees. He says the Government of India granted relief and rehabilitation in 1957, 1959 and 1966, following representations by Outer Manipur MPs R Suisa and Paokai Haokip, the latter also seeking assistance for 1,500 Kuki refugees in 1967.

He maintains that historical records substantiate his claims and asserts that the Nagas and Meiteis are indigenous to the region. His account reflects growing concern among sections of Naga society that their efforts to maintain neutrality have failed to ensure civilian security.

Naga Groups Question Official Response

The Naga People's Organisation (NPO) based out of Senapati in Manipur has expressed frustration over what it describes as repeated killings of Naga civilians and inadequate intervention by the state and Central governments. N G Chunthan, the NPO spokesperson, says the organisation has recorded 34 Naga deaths in the ongoing violence, including religious leaders and children.

N G Chunthan (Pranab Kumar Das)

He attributes the killings to the Myanmar-based Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and other armed Kuki groups. These figures and allegations have not been independently verified.

Chunthan also refers to the July 29, 2026 death of a Naga village guard, allegedly killed by an elite CRPF CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit, in an incident involving mistaken identity. Citing attacks on vulnerable settlements, including the killing of Chawangkining village chief Wisobou Cheranamei and three others in an ambush at Makui Ashang, Chunthan warns that without effective protection, continued restraint may become difficult for Nagas.

The NPO has also disputed the interpretation of a video, purportedly showing the Kuki village of Khoikai being burnt on October 21. It says the footage has not been authenticated or independently dated, and may relate to an earlier incident.

The organisation maintains that attacks on other villages across Kamjong, Kangpokpi and Noney districts also deserve attention. These competing accounts underline the need for verified evidence, rather than conclusions based on unconfirmed footage circulating on social media.

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