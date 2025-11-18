ETV Bharat / bharat

As Madhya Pradesh Tops India In Stubble Burning, Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Village Says ‘No More’

By Vishwas Chaturvedi

Bhopal: Bagh Mugalia, a village on the outskirts of the state capital and home to barely 70 farmers, recorded zero stubble burning this year and set an example after villagers collectively pledged not to set fire to their crop residue this year. This despite the fact that financial loss, higher labour cost, and delayed sowing affected their next cropping season. At a time when Madhya Pradesh topped the country in stubble burning this season with 5,146 farm-fire incidents reported between September 15 and November 13, Bagh Mugalia emerged as an unexpected outlier and how!

Incidents of stubble burning have been reported rampantly from districts across MP, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2025.

As Madhya Pradesh Tops India In Stubble Burning, Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Village Says ‘No More’ (ETV Bharat)

For years, farmers of Bagh Mugalia used to burn leftover paddy and wheat stubble to clear fields quickly. But this time they called a local panchayat and decided to voluntarily end the practice. “It was convenient and cheap to burn and clear the fields. But this time, we agreed that protecting the soil and environment matters more, even if it means losing money,” said local farmer Mahendra Parmar.

The decision was unanimously accepted without pressure or penalty from the administration, which has not taken action in the village in previous years. The shift, farmers say, stemmed from increasing awareness and understanding besides internal consensus.

The collective decision came at a cost. “Not burning stubble delayed sowing by 15 days and increased our expenses,” Mahendra said. Cutting and mulching residue into the soil is a labour-intensive process and therefore expensive, but villagers had made up their mind. “We were determined though we knew loss was imminent,” he added.