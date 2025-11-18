As Madhya Pradesh Tops India In Stubble Burning, Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Village Says ‘No More’
MP logged 5,146 stubble fires in two months, but one village near Bhopal broke the cycle. Here, farmers chose not to burn residue despite losses.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST
By Vishwas Chaturvedi
Bhopal: Bagh Mugalia, a village on the outskirts of the state capital and home to barely 70 farmers, recorded zero stubble burning this year and set an example after villagers collectively pledged not to set fire to their crop residue this year. This despite the fact that financial loss, higher labour cost, and delayed sowing affected their next cropping season. At a time when Madhya Pradesh topped the country in stubble burning this season with 5,146 farm-fire incidents reported between September 15 and November 13, Bagh Mugalia emerged as an unexpected outlier and how!
Incidents of stubble burning have been reported rampantly from districts across MP, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2025.
For years, farmers of Bagh Mugalia used to burn leftover paddy and wheat stubble to clear fields quickly. But this time they called a local panchayat and decided to voluntarily end the practice. “It was convenient and cheap to burn and clear the fields. But this time, we agreed that protecting the soil and environment matters more, even if it means losing money,” said local farmer Mahendra Parmar.
The decision was unanimously accepted without pressure or penalty from the administration, which has not taken action in the village in previous years. The shift, farmers say, stemmed from increasing awareness and understanding besides internal consensus.
The collective decision came at a cost. “Not burning stubble delayed sowing by 15 days and increased our expenses,” Mahendra said. Cutting and mulching residue into the soil is a labour-intensive process and therefore expensive, but villagers had made up their mind. “We were determined though we knew loss was imminent,” he added.
“We are descendants of Raja Bhoj, protecting nature is our duty," the villagers said.
“Young farmers like us also have a responsibility. We have heard from our ancestors that Raja Bhoj created Bhopal in harmony with nature. We, as his descendants, would want to keep it green,” said Abhishek.
He said that while his previous village regularly burned stubble, constant nudging from government employees living in Bagh Mugalia shaped public opinion. “Gradually, all of us agreed to stop the practice,” he further added.
For their effort in saving the environment of pollution, residents of Bagh Mugalia Extension honoured more than a dozen farmers on Tuesday, including Mahendra, Abhishek, Laxman, Laxmi Narayan, Ramesh, Vijay, Sajjan Singh, Kailash, Ramnarayan and Bhagwan Singh.
“This village has shown the country what farmer-led environmental responsibility looks like. They chose loss over pollution. It is an example for the entire country," said resident Umashankar Tiwari.
The state’s larger context: MP ranks No. 1 in 2025
A report by Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space (CREAMS-ICAR) confirmed that MP logged the highest stubble burning cases in India this season:
- Madhya Pradesh: 5,146
- Punjab: 4,734
- Uttar Pradesh: 2,783
- Rajasthan: 1,856
Last year, the country recorded 8,017 cases between September 14 and November 14. Though numbers dipped this year, the challenge remains severe. At such times, Bagh Mugalia should inspire farmers across states to spare a thought about climate and environment.
Also Read: