Telangana: As LPG Shortage Pushes Orphanages, Old-Age Homes To Wood Stoves, Biomass Briqettes, Pellets Emerge As Alternative
Welfare facilities like hospitals, orphanages, old-age homes, brought under the Essential Commodities Act, still suffer from lack of LPG supply. Can biomass be the alternative?
Published : March 16, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing shortage of cooking gas is beginning to severely affect orphanages and old-age homes across Telangana, forcing several institutions to rely on traditional wood-fired stoves to prepare meals for children and elderly residents. Administrators say the crisis has made daily food preparation increasingly difficult, raising concerns about safety, costs, and the well-being of vulnerable residents.
Under the Essential Commodities Act, authorities are expected to prioritise the supply of LPG cylinders to hospitals, educational institutions, orphanages, and similar welfare facilities. But ground realities appear different in several districts, with many registered institutions reporting that gas supplies have either been delayed or stopped entirely.
Telangana Welfare Homes Stare At Bleak Future
One such example is the Mallikamba Mano Vikasa Kendra in Hanumakonda. The institution provides education and shelter to more than 100 children with intellectual disabilities, most of whom reside within the ashram premises. With gas cylinders unavailable, the staff has been forced to cook meals outdoors on traditional wood stoves.
“We normally provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner to all the children. But due to the shortage of gas cylinders, we are currently unable to prepare breakfast. Instead, we are cooking lunch earlier in the day and serving it to them,” said administrator Ramaleela. She added that extra precautions are required because the children have intellectual disabilities and must be carefully monitored to prevent them from approaching the open wood stoves.
A similar situation exists at the Sahurdaya Old Age Home in Kazipet, where about 80 elderly residents depend on the facility for their daily meals. Earlier, the kitchen used gas stoves to cook curries, while rice was prepared on a wood stove. Now, due to the gas shortage, both rice and curries are being cooked entirely on wood fires.
Administrators Yakubi and Chotu said obtaining firewood has also become a challenge. “We are forced to bring firewood from our native village, Illanda, which is nearly 30 kilometres away, because prices have gone up sharply in local markets,” they said.
Administrators of these welfare homes are now urging authorities to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to such institutions, warning that prolonged shortages could seriously affect the nutrition and safety of hundreds of vulnerable residents.
Biomass Briqettes, Pellets Emerge As Alternative
Meanwhile, in several parts of Telangana, biomass pellets have begun attracting attention as an alternative fuel source. Made from agricultural waste like cotton stalks, these pellets are emerging as a cost-effective substitute for LPG.
In the undivided Adilabad district, cotton is cultivated across nearly 11 lakh acres. On average, each acre yields about one ton of cotton stalks after the crop is harvested. Traditionally, farmers either burn these stalks in their fields or plough them back into the soil. However, entrepreneurs are now turning this agricultural residue into a valuable source of energy.
One such initiative has been launched by Sushil Sharma, who established a biofuel briquette and pellet manufacturing unit in Adilabad town. His unit collects cotton stalks from farmers, processes them into compact briquettes and pellets, and supplies them to various industries.
“Until recently, most of our customers were dairy farms and pharmaceutical companies,” Sharma explained. “But after the recent shortage of cooking gas cylinders, restaurants and other large consumers have begun contacting us for pellet-based fuel.”
Cleaner, Cheaper, More Eco-Friendly
Experts say pellets offer multiple advantages. Apart from being a cleaner and more eco-friendly fuel, they are also significantly cheaper than LPG. According to manufacturers, one ton of briquettes or pellets can provide heat energy roughly equivalent to about 40 gas cylinders.
The cost is another major attraction. Briquettes are sold at around Rs 8-10 per kg, while pellets, being smaller and more refined, are priced between Rs 10-15 per kg. Although pellets require a slightly more complex manufacturing process, they are easier to handle and burn more efficiently.
To support this alternative fuel, specially designed biomass stoves are now available in the market. Household models suitable for small families are priced between Rs 1,500-3,000, while commercial biomass stoves for restaurants, hostels, and large kitchens cost Rs 8,000-25,000.
These stoves, which allow users to control flame intensity, have already gained popularity in rural areas of states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. With the ongoing LPG supply disruptions, industry observers believe biomass pellets could soon become an important alternative energy source for both households and commercial kitchens, while also providing farmers with an additional income stream from agricultural waste.
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