ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana: As LPG Shortage Pushes Orphanages, Old-Age Homes To Wood Stoves, Biomass Briqettes, Pellets Emerge As Alternative

Hyderabad: The ongoing shortage of cooking gas is beginning to severely affect orphanages and old-age homes across Telangana, forcing several institutions to rely on traditional wood-fired stoves to prepare meals for children and elderly residents. Administrators say the crisis has made daily food preparation increasingly difficult, raising concerns about safety, costs, and the well-being of vulnerable residents.

Under the Essential Commodities Act, authorities are expected to prioritise the supply of LPG cylinders to hospitals, educational institutions, orphanages, and similar welfare facilities. But ground realities appear different in several districts, with many registered institutions reporting that gas supplies have either been delayed or stopped entirely.

Telangana Welfare Homes Stare At Bleak Future

One such example is the Mallikamba Mano Vikasa Kendra in Hanumakonda. The institution provides education and shelter to more than 100 children with intellectual disabilities, most of whom reside within the ashram premises. With gas cylinders unavailable, the staff has been forced to cook meals outdoors on traditional wood stoves.

“We normally provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner to all the children. But due to the shortage of gas cylinders, we are currently unable to prepare breakfast. Instead, we are cooking lunch earlier in the day and serving it to them,” said administrator Ramaleela. She added that extra precautions are required because the children have intellectual disabilities and must be carefully monitored to prevent them from approaching the open wood stoves.

A similar situation exists at the Sahurdaya Old Age Home in Kazipet, where about 80 elderly residents depend on the facility for their daily meals. Earlier, the kitchen used gas stoves to cook curries, while rice was prepared on a wood stove. Now, due to the gas shortage, both rice and curries are being cooked entirely on wood fires.

Administrators Yakubi and Chotu said obtaining firewood has also become a challenge. “We are forced to bring firewood from our native village, Illanda, which is nearly 30 kilometres away, because prices have gone up sharply in local markets,” they said.

Administrators of these welfare homes are now urging authorities to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to such institutions, warning that prolonged shortages could seriously affect the nutrition and safety of hundreds of vulnerable residents.

Biomass Briqettes, Pellets Emerge As Alternative