As Leaders Brainstorm, Come And Explore BRICS Bazaar
Stalls offer an opportunity to explore the craftsmanship, designs and products on display while experiencing the cultural diversity highlighted through the bazaar.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: With the BRICS Summit 2026 scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 12 to 13, the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum is offering visitors an opportunity to explore a diverse range of traditional crafts, handloom products, textiles, artworks and other creative products.
The bazaar brings together artisans, designers and creative enterprises from BRICS Member and Partner Countries, providing a platform to showcase their craftsmanship, designs and cultural traditions.
At the National Crafts Bazaar, visitors can browse through stalls displaying handloom products, artificial jewellery and a variety of women's attire in different styles. The displays provide a glimpse of the different artistic and design traditions represented at the bazaar, the government said.
The bazaar also goes beyond textiles and clothing, featuring authentic crafts, handlooms, textiles, artworks and other creative products, it added. For visitors, the stalls offer an opportunity to explore the craftsmanship, designs and products on display while experiencing the cultural diversity highlighted through the bazaar.
By bringing different creative traditions together at one venue, the BRICS Bazaar provides visitors with an opportunity to explore various forms of craftsmanship, fashion and artistic expression.
BRICS Logo
According to the BRICS India website, the BRICS logo for India’s Chairship brings together tradition and modernity in its design. Its petals radiate in the vibrant colours of all BRICS member countries, symbolising their collective strength and unity.
At the centre of the logo is the graceful “Namaste” gesture, representing India’s timeless spirit of warmth, respect and harmonious collaboration. The visual identity also reflects the three core pillars of BRICS: Political and Security cooperation, Economic and Financial partnership, and People-to-People exchanges. These pillars are subtly conveyed through the logo’s message of inclusivity, dialogue and shared growth.
Together, the design reflects the broader BRICS vision of cooperation, sustainable development and global harmony.
Theme And Priorities
India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects a people-centric and humanity-first approach, the website states.
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