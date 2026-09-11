ETV Bharat / bharat

As Leaders Brainstorm, Come And Explore BRICS Bazaar

A view of the BRICS Bazaar, which is being held in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: With the BRICS Summit 2026 scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 12 to 13, the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum is offering visitors an opportunity to explore a diverse range of traditional crafts, handloom products, textiles, artworks and other creative products.

The bazaar brings together artisans, designers and creative enterprises from BRICS Member and Partner Countries, providing a platform to showcase their craftsmanship, designs and cultural traditions.

At the National Crafts Bazaar, visitors can browse through stalls displaying handloom products, artificial jewellery and a variety of women's attire in different styles. The displays provide a glimpse of the different artistic and design traditions represented at the bazaar, the government said.

The bazaar also goes beyond textiles and clothing, featuring authentic crafts, handlooms, textiles, artworks and other creative products, it added. For visitors, the stalls offer an opportunity to explore the craftsmanship, designs and products on display while experiencing the cultural diversity highlighted through the bazaar.

By bringing different creative traditions together at one venue, the BRICS Bazaar provides visitors with an opportunity to explore various forms of craftsmanship, fashion and artistic expression.

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