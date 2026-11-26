ETV Bharat / bharat

As Kejriwal Says 'We Won The Nation's Heart' On AAP's Foundation Day, A Look At The 14-Year-Long Journey

New Delhi: "Questions were raised about how long this party would last; yet, not only did we endure, but also won the hearts of the nation. Politics did not change us — rather, we changed politics," roared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal at the celebrations marking the 14th anniversary of the movement that began at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on November 26, 2012, and evolved into a political party that has now established itself as a national force.

Born out of the anti-corruption 'India Against Corruption (IAC)' movement, the AAP has, over the 14 years, significantly altered the grammar of Indian politics. Its journey has been no less of a roller-coaster ride. While the party made history by achieving 'national party' status in record time, it also endured some of its most challenging phases — including the arrest of its top leadership in connection with the liquor policy case in Delhi, and its eventual ouster from power in 2025.

Kejriwal's Message On AAP's Foundation Day

In a message shared on X, Arvind Kejriwal's tone was both emotional and combative. He recalled that when the party was first formed, political pundits and opponents questioned what these individuals understood about politics, and how long their party would survive. Highlighting the AAP's achievements, he noted that it not only secured absolute majorities in Delhi and Punjab, but also earned the trust of people, from Jammu and Kashmir to Goa and Gujarat.

Emphasizing 'politics of work' centred on education and healthcare as the party's greatest asset, he urged his workers to remain steadfast, asserting that there is still much to be done for the nation, and that the party will neither be intimidated nor take a step back.

2012-2015: From People's Movement To Pinnacle Of Power

On November 26, 2012 (Constitution Day), Kejriwal, along with associates like Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Manish Sisodia, and Kumar Vishwas, laid the foundation for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Entering the fray with the 'broom' as its election symbol, the new party faced its first test in the December 2013 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

AAP's top leadership (ETV Bharat)

Against all expectations, it won 28 out of 70 seats. Kejriwal himself defeated the Congress's Sheila Dikshit — who had been in power for 15 years — from the New Delhi constituency. With support from the Congress, Kejriwal became Chief Minister for the first time, though he resigned after just 49 days, over the issue of the Jan Lokpal Bill.

The decision to step down led to public discontent, and the party lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi during the 2014 General Elections. Kejriwal himself was defeated by Narendra Modi in Varanasi. However, the party received a lifeline by winning 4 seats in Punjab.

In the February 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP secured one of the most significant victories in the history of Indian elections. The party won 67 out of 70 seats, reducing the BJP to just three and completely wiping out the Congress.

This marked the emergence of the 'Kejriwal Model' — free electricity and water, mohalla clinics (neighbourhood health centres), and the transformation of government schools. Soon, it gained nationwide attention, and remains relevant today, with several states and other parties adopting similar approaches to public services.

Internal Strife, Evolving Organisational Structure

Shortly after coming to power, the party faced a major internal crisis. In 2015, founding members Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Anand Kumar, and Ajit Jha were expelled from the party on charges of engaging in "anti-party activities". Following this, in 2018, Kumar Vishwas also parted ways over the distribution of Rajya Sabha tickets.

Increasingly, the party became centred around Kejriwal, who maintained a firm grip on the organisation, transforming it into an effective electoral machine.

Expansion Beyond Delhi & 'National Party' Status (2017-2023)

After back-to-back landslide victories in Delhi, Kejriwal devised a strategy to expand the party's footprint at the national level. Having emerged as the principal opposition party in Punjab in 2017, the AAP made history in March 2022, winning 92 out of 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly, giving the party control over a full-fledged state for the first time.