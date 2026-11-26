As Kejriwal Says 'We Won The Nation's Heart' On AAP's Foundation Day, A Look At The 14-Year-Long Journey
How much has AAP changed since it began as a people's movement at Jantar Mantar; what has it brought to national politics, asks Ashutosh Jha.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
New Delhi: "Questions were raised about how long this party would last; yet, not only did we endure, but also won the hearts of the nation. Politics did not change us — rather, we changed politics," roared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal at the celebrations marking the 14th anniversary of the movement that began at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on November 26, 2012, and evolved into a political party that has now established itself as a national force.
Born out of the anti-corruption 'India Against Corruption (IAC)' movement, the AAP has, over the 14 years, significantly altered the grammar of Indian politics. Its journey has been no less of a roller-coaster ride. While the party made history by achieving 'national party' status in record time, it also endured some of its most challenging phases — including the arrest of its top leadership in connection with the liquor policy case in Delhi, and its eventual ouster from power in 2025.
Kejriwal's Message On AAP's Foundation Day
In a message shared on X, Arvind Kejriwal's tone was both emotional and combative. He recalled that when the party was first formed, political pundits and opponents questioned what these individuals understood about politics, and how long their party would survive. Highlighting the AAP's achievements, he noted that it not only secured absolute majorities in Delhi and Punjab, but also earned the trust of people, from Jammu and Kashmir to Goa and Gujarat.
Emphasizing 'politics of work' centred on education and healthcare as the party's greatest asset, he urged his workers to remain steadfast, asserting that there is still much to be done for the nation, and that the party will neither be intimidated nor take a step back.
2012-2015: From People's Movement To Pinnacle Of Power
On November 26, 2012 (Constitution Day), Kejriwal, along with associates like Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Manish Sisodia, and Kumar Vishwas, laid the foundation for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Entering the fray with the 'broom' as its election symbol, the new party faced its first test in the December 2013 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.
Against all expectations, it won 28 out of 70 seats. Kejriwal himself defeated the Congress's Sheila Dikshit — who had been in power for 15 years — from the New Delhi constituency. With support from the Congress, Kejriwal became Chief Minister for the first time, though he resigned after just 49 days, over the issue of the Jan Lokpal Bill.
The decision to step down led to public discontent, and the party lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi during the 2014 General Elections. Kejriwal himself was defeated by Narendra Modi in Varanasi. However, the party received a lifeline by winning 4 seats in Punjab.
In the February 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP secured one of the most significant victories in the history of Indian elections. The party won 67 out of 70 seats, reducing the BJP to just three and completely wiping out the Congress.
This marked the emergence of the 'Kejriwal Model' — free electricity and water, mohalla clinics (neighbourhood health centres), and the transformation of government schools. Soon, it gained nationwide attention, and remains relevant today, with several states and other parties adopting similar approaches to public services.
Internal Strife, Evolving Organisational Structure
Shortly after coming to power, the party faced a major internal crisis. In 2015, founding members Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Anand Kumar, and Ajit Jha were expelled from the party on charges of engaging in "anti-party activities". Following this, in 2018, Kumar Vishwas also parted ways over the distribution of Rajya Sabha tickets.
Increasingly, the party became centred around Kejriwal, who maintained a firm grip on the organisation, transforming it into an effective electoral machine.
Expansion Beyond Delhi & 'National Party' Status (2017-2023)
After back-to-back landslide victories in Delhi, Kejriwal devised a strategy to expand the party's footprint at the national level. Having emerged as the principal opposition party in Punjab in 2017, the AAP made history in March 2022, winning 92 out of 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly, giving the party control over a full-fledged state for the first time.
However, its forays into Gujarat, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir fetched fewer dividends. In the 2022 Goa elections, AAP won two seats. In December the same year, it won 5 seats in Gujarat. In 2024, it won one seat in Jammu & Kashmir.
But based on its performance in Gujarat and Goa, the Election Commission granted the AAP the status of a 'National Party' in April 2023. Thus, it became the political party to achieve this milestone the fastest, doing so in 10 years.
Crisis: Liquor 'Scam', Jail, Defeat In Delhi (2023-2025)
The AAP experienced its most significant decline after its USP — its image of uncompromising honesty — came under fire. An investigation into an alleged scam involving Delhi’s new excise policy (2021-22) reached the doors of the party's top leadership. First, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and finally in March 2024, CM Kejriwal himself was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). For the first time in history, a sitting CM had to run his government from jail.
Following his release on bail by the Supreme Court, Kejriwal resigned as CM in September 2024, and appointed Atishi to the post. He sought a "certificate of honesty" from the "court of the people", but the party was defeated in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, and the BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years.
Current Situation & Challenges Ahead
Today, in November 2026, as the Aam Aadmi Party celebrates its 14th foundation day, it faces both a mountain of challenges and new opportunities.
The AAP government in Punjab, led by Bhagwant Mann, currently serves as the party's primary political and economic anchor. With Assembly elections in the state scheduled for early 2027, the coming months are a 'do-or-die' situation for the party. As a result, all its top leaders are currently stationed in Punjab.
However, despite losing power in Delhi, AAP retains a robust vote bank and organisational structure in the city-state. In national politics, it has maintained relevance by sometimes aligning with the INDIA bloc, and at other times, staying away.
For the AAP and its mascot Kejriwal, the greatest challenge is to fully recover from the damage caused to the party's image by corruption allegations and legal cases. It also sees expansion beyond Delhi and Punjab into states like Gujarat, Haryana, and Goa as the only way to survive.
But for now, overcoming anti-incumbency to retain power in Punjab will be the ultimate test for the leadership of Kejriwal and Mann. Kejriwal’s Foundation Day message indicates the party is in no mood to concede defeat, and is preparing to reset the political chessboard.
Sisodia & Narang's Foundation Day Messages
Fifteen years ago, Manish Sisodia was seen as Kejriwal's understudy. A senior leader now, he reminded the Foundation Day gathering about the pledge they had taken in 2011: That the country cannot change without changing the way politics was conducted. "In Delhi and Punjab, we have demonstrated the tangible impact that honest politics can have on people's lives," he said.
"Today, we renew our pledge to build an India that boasts of the world's finest universities and colleges, where even a child from an ordinary rural family can access world-class education," he said, promising to protect the Constitution and democracy.
Ankush Narang, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, described the party’s journey as a vision. He said, "AAP is not merely a political party; it represents honest politics and transformative change." He attributed this journey to the hard work, struggles, and unwavering faith of millions of dedicated party workers, expressing confidence that under Kejriwal's leadership, this vision will one day become a beacon of hope for the entire nation.
Also Read:
- AAP Sounds Poll Bugle For 2027 Punjab Elections At Moga Rally, Kejriwal Seeks Another Term For Mann
- AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Others Acquitted In Five-Year-Old Poll Code Violation Case
- Kejriwal Slams BJP-SAD Alliance, Says AAP's Ties Are With Punjab's People
- Delhi HC Gives 3 Weeks To Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders To Respond To Criminal Contempt Case