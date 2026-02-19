ETV Bharat / bharat

As Indore Metro Suspends Commercial Run, Fires Employees, Questions Being Asked About MP's Metro Projects

Indore: The recent suspension of commercial operations of the Indore Metro, and the termination of 15 employees of its parent body, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) — including nine employees of the Indore Metro and six of the Bhopal Metro — has raised the spectre of Metro services in Madhya Pradesh collapsing within months after they were launched.

The Indore Metro was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31, 2025. The Bhopal Metro, named Bhoj Metro after 11th century ruler Raja Bhoj by then MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was inaugurated on December 20, 2025 by sitting CM Mohan Yadav and Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Sources within Indore Metro administration indicated that the commercial operations were suspended due to a lack of revenue as a result of low ridership, coupled with high costs. This, despite services offered free of charge for the first week. Meanwhile, work on expanding the project continues unabated. Preparations are underway to launch the commercial run of the second phase over a 17-km stretch.

Metro Rail Public Relations Officer Dheeraj Shukla said, "Currently, trains were operating with low ridership at five stations, but soon, with the addition of 11 more stations, the Metro will begin a systematic commercial run." He added, "Instructions have been given to expedite work on the second phase. The project was established under a high-level policy. We expect its utility to increase with time, as the population grows."

But questions are being raised about the future utility of Indore Metro as well, given that there appears to be no clarity on the electricity bills, and operational costs, it has been generating so far. Senior city planner and engineer Atul Seth said, "The Indore Municipal Corporation struggles to pay its own electricity bills. It's unlikely it can handle a major project like the Metro. In such a situation, this entire project could turn out to be a white elephant in the future."

Questions Being Asked About Lines