As India Set To Miss TB Elimination Deadline 2025, Health Ministry Ropes In MPs For Intervention
Published : December 11, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST
By Gautam Debrory
New Delhi: Experts from India’s healthcare domain on Thursday hailed the health ministry’s initiative of directing MPs from different states for their personal intervention to raise awareness about TB (Tuberculosis) elimination, even as the ministry is likely to miss the deadline of eradicating the disease by 2025.
“We may not achieve the TB elimination deadline of 2025. But the initiative of involving the MPs is a very positive move. Such a move will definitely motivate people,” said Jayesh M Lele, former secretary general of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
Referring to the issue of smallpox and coronavirus, Lele said that these two diseases also posed a major challenge for India. “But continuous and intensive fight against smallpox and coronavirus has ultimately helped India in eradicating these two diseases,” said Lele.
India earlier aimed to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, five years before the global target of 2030.
Major Challenges For India
According to Dr Lele, social stigma and lack of awareness are the two major challenges in India's fight against TB.
“There is a persistent issue of social stigma that is posing as a major challenge in TB elimination. Fear of isolation discourages people, especially women, from seeking timely care,” said Lele.
Added to unhygienic conditions, pollution, as well as the use of tobacco, are also some other major challenges in TB elimination programmes, he said. Dr Lele said lack of community participation is another challenge in TV eradication programmes.
“India needs more and more community participation in fighting TB. In this connection, the involvement of MPs would definitely give a major positive push,” said Dr Lele, adding, “Awareness on TB is also very much important as the government has also provided free medicines for TB patients in primary and tertiary healthcare centres.”
Health Ministry’s New Move
To deepen political engagement for a “TB Mukt Bharat,” Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda has initiated the move of interacting with MPs from different states seeking their personal intervention to fight TB.
As of now, Nadda interacted with MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat and directed them to ensure 100 per cent community participation.
A senior official from the health ministry, aware of the meeting, told ETV Bharat that the interactive session is part of a sustained series of briefings with parliamentarians from different states aimed at strengthening collective leadership in India’s fight against tuberculosis.
“The health minister has already met and interacted with parliamentarians from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In the coming days, he will also meet with MPs from other States as well,” the official said.
Directives To The MPs
Calling upon MPs to anchor constituency-level interventions, Nadda outlined a set of specific parliamentary stewardship actions, including regular constituency scorecard reviews of TB indicators, convergence with state departments to strengthen implementation, institutionalisation of TB reviews through District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meetings and time-bound resolution of on-ground implementation bottlenecks.
Nadda urged the MPs to integrate TB awareness with ongoing Jan Sampark initiatives, local media outreach, and public events to counter stigma and motivate people to seek early testing and treatment.
The Minister further encouraged organisation of constituency-level “Ni-kshay Shivirs” and expansion of the “Ni-kshay Mitra” network to ensure sustained community support, including nutrition, counselling, and welfare-linkage for individuals undergoing TB treatment.
“We will initiate constituency-driven TB elimination efforts and a coordinated, outcome-focused, and community-centred approach towards achieving a TB-Mukt Bharat,” said the minister.
MPs Asked To Visit CHCs
Talking to ETV Bharat, Shobhanaben Mahendrasinh Baraiya, a BJP MP from Gujarat’s Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency, said that they have been informed about the various initiatives adopted by the central government to make India TB-free.
“We have been informed about India’s TB elimination programme. In fact, the ambitious 100-Day TB elimination campaign was a major success. We have been informed that the health ministry will launch a similar such campaign in the coming days,” said Shobhanaben.
According to Shobhanaben, during their interaction, the health ministry has asked them to visit community health centres in their respective constituencies and raise awareness about India’s TB drive.
“We need to collect data and raise awareness about screening and TB initiatives,” she said. Shobhanaben said that they were informed about several interventions that have been rolled out in the last ten years, including swift uptake of new technologies like AI-enabled hand-held chest x-ray machines and Truenat machines, adoption of more effective shorter treatment regimens, decentralisation of TB care through the network of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community engagement, etc.
“We were emphasising penetration of TB screening services and awareness generation at the ground level for the success of the TB elimination efforts and to make it a Jan Andolan,” said Shobhanaben.
Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar Top Three States With Maximum TB Cases
According to the government data, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar are the top three states with the maximum number of TB cases that were reported this year.
According to the Health Ministry data in possession of ETV Bharat, Uttar Pradesh reported 604726 TB cases between January to October this year, followed by Maharashtra 188653 and Bihar 180203.
As per the World Health Organisation’s Global TB Report 2025, it has been estimated that India has about 21.7 lakh TB cases and 3 lakh deaths due to TB in 2024.
According to the report, from January to October 2025, 4.5 crore persons were tested for TB and 22,64,704 new TB cases were diagnosed. Out of the TB cases notified during this period in 2024 (Jan – Oct), 19,23,538 TB patients were treated successfully.
India’s TB incidence (new cases emerging each year) reduced by 21 per cent– from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024. At almost twice the global decline rate of 12 per cent, the World Health Organisation’s Global TB Report 2025 stated.
TB Elimination Goal
India’s goal to eliminate TB by 2025 is one of the world’s most ambitious health missions. Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), India has strengthened its TB response with advanced diagnostics, innovative policies, private sector partnerships, and a patient-first approach.
India’s major initiatives include record-high case reporting, better diagnostics, financial support for patients, and strong multi-sector collaboration.
According to WHO’s Global TB Report, India has made significant progress in fighting tuberculosis. Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), the incidence rate of TB cases has dropped by nearly 17.7 per cent, from 237 cases per 1 lakh people in 2015 to 195 in 2023. TB-related deaths have also reduced, falling from 28 to 22 per 1 lakh people during the same period.
Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana (NPY)
The NIKSHAY - TB notification incentive for the private sector, launched in 2018 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, incentivises private healthcare providers to report TB cases, improving TB surveillance and treatment.
Under the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana (NPY), financial support for TB patients’ nutrition has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per month, providing Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per patient throughout treatment. The patient must be registered and notified on the NIKSHAY portal.
The government has introduced Energy Dense Nutritional Supplementation (EDNS) for underweight TB patients (BMI < 18.5). Around 12 lakh patients will receive these supplements during the first two months of treatment to improve recovery rates and overall health outcomes.
To intensify efforts and to achieve national goals for TB elimination, including for aspirational districts & rural areas, in 2025-26, an amount of Rs 3259.26 crores has been allocated, excluding a cash grant of Rs 2318.80 crores as part of RCH Flexipool, a key funding mechanism under National Health Mission (NHM).
