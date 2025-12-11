ETV Bharat / bharat

As India Set To Miss TB Elimination Deadline 2025, Health Ministry Ropes In MPs For Intervention

By Gautam Debrory

New Delhi: Experts from India’s healthcare domain on Thursday hailed the health ministry’s initiative of directing MPs from different states for their personal intervention to raise awareness about TB (Tuberculosis) elimination, even as the ministry is likely to miss the deadline of eradicating the disease by 2025.

“We may not achieve the TB elimination deadline of 2025. But the initiative of involving the MPs is a very positive move. Such a move will definitely motivate people,” said Jayesh M Lele, former secretary general of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Referring to the issue of smallpox and coronavirus, Lele said that these two diseases also posed a major challenge for India. “But continuous and intensive fight against smallpox and coronavirus has ultimately helped India in eradicating these two diseases,” said Lele.

India earlier aimed to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, five years before the global target of 2030.

Major Challenges For India

According to Dr Lele, social stigma and lack of awareness are the two major challenges in India's fight against TB.

“There is a persistent issue of social stigma that is posing as a major challenge in TB elimination. Fear of isolation discourages people, especially women, from seeking timely care,” said Lele.

Added to unhygienic conditions, pollution, as well as the use of tobacco, are also some other major challenges in TB elimination programmes, he said. Dr Lele said lack of community participation is another challenge in TV eradication programmes.

“India needs more and more community participation in fighting TB. In this connection, the involvement of MPs would definitely give a major positive push,” said Dr Lele, adding, “Awareness on TB is also very much important as the government has also provided free medicines for TB patients in primary and tertiary healthcare centres.”

Health Ministry’s New Move

To deepen political engagement for a “TB Mukt Bharat,” Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda has initiated the move of interacting with MPs from different states seeking their personal intervention to fight TB.

As of now, Nadda interacted with MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat and directed them to ensure 100 per cent community participation.

A senior official from the health ministry, aware of the meeting, told ETV Bharat that the interactive session is part of a sustained series of briefings with parliamentarians from different states aimed at strengthening collective leadership in India’s fight against tuberculosis.

“The health minister has already met and interacted with parliamentarians from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In the coming days, he will also meet with MPs from other States as well,” the official said.

Directives To The MPs

Calling upon MPs to anchor constituency-level interventions, Nadda outlined a set of specific parliamentary stewardship actions, including regular constituency scorecard reviews of TB indicators, convergence with state departments to strengthen implementation, institutionalisation of TB reviews through District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meetings and time-bound resolution of on-ground implementation bottlenecks.

Nadda urged the MPs to integrate TB awareness with ongoing Jan Sampark initiatives, local media outreach, and public events to counter stigma and motivate people to seek early testing and treatment.

The Minister further encouraged organisation of constituency-level “Ni-kshay Shivirs” and expansion of the “Ni-kshay Mitra” network to ensure sustained community support, including nutrition, counselling, and welfare-linkage for individuals undergoing TB treatment.

“We will initiate constituency-driven TB elimination efforts and a coordinated, outcome-focused, and community-centred approach towards achieving a TB-Mukt Bharat,” said the minister.

MPs Asked To Visit CHCs