ETV Bharat / bharat

As India-New Zealand Ramp Up Ties, Cong Recalls Ex-Kiwi PM David Lange Reviving Relations In 1984

New Delhi: As India and New Zealand elevated their ties to a strategic partnership on Saturday, the Congress recalled former Kiwi prime minister David Lange, who revised bilateral ties between the two countries in 1984.

“The prime minister's visit to New Zealand brings back memories of a remarkable man who was key to transforming India-New Zealand relations,” Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said.

David Lange was New Zealand's prime minister from 1984-1989, and his first overseas visit was to India in October 1984. Ramesh said Lange struck an instant rapport with then prime minister Indira Gandhi and developed a warm and close personal relationship with Rajiv Gandhi.

His son Roy then began his lifelong passion for India. He graduated from the Delhi University and later married Mita Bhowmick, who is now a well-known filmmaker in Australia, Ramesh said in a post on X.

“It was David Lange who revived the bilateral relationship that had been productive in the 1950s with New Zealand assisting in developing India's dairy industry and also in establishing AIIMS in New Delhi,” he said.

The government of India sent the key architect of the White Revolution, V Kurien, on a fellowship to New Zealand between October 1952 and April 1953, a visit that was to have a profound influence on him, Ramesh said.