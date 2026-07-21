ETV Bharat / bharat

As India Eyes Ramsar Designation For More Wetlands, Greens Call For Stronger Protection Of Existing Sites

In response to a question in Lok Sabha, Yadav said the proposals received from the states and UTs are submitted to Ramsar Convention with all the requisite information for their designation as Ramsar sites. "Proposals of four new wetlands namely, Glaw Lake (Arunachal Pradesh), Sukhna Wetland (Chandigarh), Gosabara-Mokarsagar Wetland Complex (Gujarat) and Sauj Jheel (Uttar Pradesh) have recently been submitted to the Ramsar Secretariat for their designation as Ramsar sites," the Minister told the Lower House.

The demand also came a day after Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav stated that his Ministry has been advising all states and Union Territories (UTs) from time to time for identifying the potential wetlands to designate as Ramsar sites.

The NGT took note of a news report which highlighted the impact of prolonged encroachment, climate change, and social conflicts on Kanwar Lake, located in Cheriya Bariyarpur in Begusarai district. This wetland was recognised as a Ramsar site in 2020.

The call for the conservation of the Ramsar sites across different states and Union Territories (UTs) came in the wake of the notices of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Natural Biodiversity Authority, and other concerned stakeholders over reportedly deteriorating ecological condition of Asia’s largest oxbow lake, Kabartal Wetland, also known as Kanwar lake in Bihar.

The Ramsar tag, conferred under the 1971 Convention on Wetlands signed in Ramsar, Iran, recognises a wetland's international importance — typically for migratory birds, fish and other species. India officially signed the convention on February 1, 1982. Wetlands that hold particular conservation significance may be classified as wetlands of international importance. The Convention manages grant programmes that offer funds for small to medium-sized initiatives focused on the conservation.

A total of 100 Ramsar sites have been so far designated in the country. Out of these include 25 Ramsar sites designated during 2023 to July 20, as per the Union, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. According to the Ministry, it collaborates with both bilateral and multilateral organisations to enhance the management of wetlands across the country.

What Environmentalists Say

Referring to the proposal received for including four more wetlands in three states and an UT, Srivastava, a retired IFS officer on Tuesday categorically asserted that she in favour of more Ramsar sites, but emphasised on the conservation of all existing wetlands designated as Ramsar sites. "I am in favour of more and more wetlands being declared as Ramsar sites. But after being designated, the Government should actually give it protection as per law and ensure that they have conservation value," she told ETV Bharat.

Underlining the importance of wetlands, he said, "If they are declaring it because they actually want to protect it, then its a good thing. Because once you bring that law in force and give it that legal protection, then naturally the conservation efforts increases. But, if you are going to make it only in name only and implement it, then there is no point. Then, that is only for show you are doing it."

Talking about the Kabartal Wetland, she said, "The NGT had issued notices to Environment Ministry and others because someone has brought their attention, it is badly maintained and there are problems. Naturally it is a very serious issue. I hope that NGT rules correctly. Because if that ruling comes, it may have an impact, they make it worth conserving. So, I am looking forward to that NGT gives a positive order to ensure that it is protected there."