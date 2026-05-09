ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir And Ladakh Log Lowest Cybercrime Cases In India In 2024: NCRB Data

Srinagar: Even as cybercrime cases crossed the one lakh mark across India in 2024, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories continued to report the lowest numbers in the country, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau.

The NCRB's 'Crime in India 2024' report showed that Jammu & Kashmir registered 114 cybercrime cases during the year, while Ladakh reported just one case.

Across the country, police registered 1,01,928 cybercrime cases in 2024, nearly 18 per cent more than the 86,420 cases reported in 2023. The report said cyber fraud continued to drive the surge, accounting for more than 72 per cent of all cyber offences recorded nationwide.

The figures showed that cybercrime in J&K has risen gradually over the past three years, though the increase has been far slower than the national trend. The Union Territory recorded 100 cases in 2022, 109 in 2023 and 114 in 2024. Ladakh, meanwhile, continued to report negligible numbers. The UT had not registered any cybercrime in 2022 and 2023, but in 2024 it recorded its first case.

The NCRB data showed that J&K accounted for roughly 0.11 per cent of all cybercrime cases reported in the country during 2024. Interestingly, several states with large urban populations and digital economies continued to top the national crime chart. Karnataka (20,092), Telangana (15,297), Maharashtra (12,954) and Uttar Pradesh (11,097) remained among the states reporting the highest number of cybercrime cases in 2024.