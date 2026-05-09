Jammu Kashmir And Ladakh Log Lowest Cybercrime Cases In India In 2024: NCRB Data
An NCRB report has shown that Jammu & Kashmir registered 114 cybercrime cases in 2024, while Ladakh registered only one case.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Srinagar: Even as cybercrime cases crossed the one lakh mark across India in 2024, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories continued to report the lowest numbers in the country, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau.
The NCRB's 'Crime in India 2024' report showed that Jammu & Kashmir registered 114 cybercrime cases during the year, while Ladakh reported just one case.
Across the country, police registered 1,01,928 cybercrime cases in 2024, nearly 18 per cent more than the 86,420 cases reported in 2023. The report said cyber fraud continued to drive the surge, accounting for more than 72 per cent of all cyber offences recorded nationwide.
The figures showed that cybercrime in J&K has risen gradually over the past three years, though the increase has been far slower than the national trend. The Union Territory recorded 100 cases in 2022, 109 in 2023 and 114 in 2024. Ladakh, meanwhile, continued to report negligible numbers. The UT had not registered any cybercrime in 2022 and 2023, but in 2024 it recorded its first case.
The NCRB data showed that J&K accounted for roughly 0.11 per cent of all cybercrime cases reported in the country during 2024. Interestingly, several states with large urban populations and digital economies continued to top the national crime chart. Karnataka (20,092), Telangana (15,297), Maharashtra (12,954) and Uttar Pradesh (11,097) remained among the states reporting the highest number of cybercrime cases in 2024.
In J&K, the NCRB data showed that nine cybercrime cases were linked to theft of information, while three cases were categorised under psycho or pervert motives. One case each was registered under cyber blackmail or threatening, and fake news on social media. The report further showed that 53 cases in J&K were classified as computer-related offences under the Information Technology Act. Five cases involved electronic publication or transmission of obscene material, while two cases were related to identity theft.
The Union Territory also recorded 97 cases under other provisions of the IT Act. Meanwhile, the investigations in cybercrime cases led to a high charge-sheeting rate in both Union Territories. J&K recorded a charge-sheeting rate of 97 per cent, while Ladakh reported 100 per cent. However, the Court's disposal remained limited.
According to the NCRB report, courts in J&K convicted the accused in five cybercrime cases during 2024, while eight cases ended in acquittal. A total of 262 cybercrime cases remained pending trial in the Union Territory by the end of the year. In Ladakh, three cybercrime cases were pending trial, while no conviction or acquittal was recorded during the year.
The NCRB data placed J&K's conviction rate in cybercrime cases at 40 per cent. Nationally, cybercrime has emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories of offences in recent years. As per the NCRB report, the cyber-related crime cases rose from 65,893 in 2022 to 86,420 in 2023 before crossing one lakh in 2024.
The report further pointed out that the surge has coincided with the rapid expansion of digital payments, online banking, e-commerce and social media use across the country. While the numbers from J&K and Ladakh remained low compared to most states and Union Territories, the NCRB data underlined that cyber offences continue to spread steadily as digital access expanded into smaller and remote regions.
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