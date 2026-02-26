ETV Bharat / bharat

As Final Voter List Deadline Approaches, Delay In Appointing Judges For SIR Verification Leave WB Voters Confused, Traumatised

Kolkata: The Supreme Court (SC) order, that the Chief Justice (CJ) of the Calcutta High Court can appoint judges — both retired and working — from neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand, to speed up the state's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification and settlement process, has left the administration, judiciary and beleaguered public in the state facing a raft of knotty questions that have no clear answers.

Even if the Calcutta CJ goes forward with the SC order, the State Election Office has no clear answer to questions like how many judges from outside the state would be required, how many will consent to come, and when they will have to start work. For the voting public — traumatised by the SIR process that has raised questions about their citizenship, confused about whether the verification and settlement of "logical discrepancies" and unmapped voters' documents will be completed in time for the Assembly polls, and cornered into nativist defensiveness — even judges from outside the state are not above suspicion.

The SC order came after the Calcutta HC submitted a status report to it on Tuesday, stating that even if 250 judges were to be appointed to verify and dispose off 250 SIR cases per head every day, it could take 80 days or more to complete the process.

Confusion, Delay, Deadline... And Fear

As it stands, there is confusion about when these judicial officers can start working. Because, not only do they need to be appointed, but also given two days' of training to carry out the document verification and disposal of cases. Only then can these judges create an ID and password to access the EC's portal.

Before that, though, the Calcutta CJ will have to request the CJs of the neighbouring states, only after which can the High Courts of these states prepare a list of judges and send it. As a result, the CEO's office fears that this process of document verification and settlement is going to take longer.

But, the problem lies elsewhere. Because, when the Calcutta HC submitted its report to the SC, it had mentioned about 50 lakh logical discrepancies and unmapped voters. By the end of Tuesday, though, that number had increased to 60 lakh, and eventually, 80 lakh. According to EC sources, the number may go up further, further complicating the problem. The EC has already informally indicated that it won't be able to give a specific timeline by which the process can be completed.