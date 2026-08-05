As Drug Cartels Move To Darknet, NCB Trains State ANTFs In Cryptocurrency Investigations
Specialised programme aims to empower cyber-trained narcotics investigators as online drug trafficking and virtual currency transactions emerge as a new frontier, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
New Delhi: As drug syndicates increasingly exploit anonymous online marketplaces and virtual currencies to run sophisticated narcotics networks, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intensified its focus on combating cyber-enabled drug trafficking by launching its specialised training programme on darknet and cryptocurrency investigation.
The agency has started the second five-day specialised training programme at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat bringing together 26 officers from the NCB and State Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs).
The training programme, which began on Monday, follows the first programme held in June, in which 29 officers underwent specialised training in investigating darknet-based drug trafficking and cryptocurrency-linked financial transactions.
Darknet Emerging As New Drug Marketplace
A senior government official told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that the initiative comes against the backdrop of a significant shift in the modus operandi of organised drug syndicates. Instead of relying solely on conventional street-level distribution networks, traffickers are increasingly using darknet marketplaces, encrypted messaging platforms and cryptocurrencies to anonymously buy, sell and transport narcotic drugs.
“These platforms conceal the identities of buyers and sellers, while cryptocurrency payments make it difficult for investigators to trace the movement of illicit funds through traditional banking channels,” the official added.
Investigators say that synthetic drugs such as LSD, MDMA, ecstasy, ketamine and designer narcotics are among the substances most frequently traded through these online networks. Orders are often placed anonymously, payments are made using virtual digital assets, and deliveries are routed through courier services using fake identities.
Building Nationwide Cyber Investigation Network
Recognising this emerging challenge, the NCB has made capacity building a key pillar of its enforcement strategy. The latest programme focuses on equipping officers from both the NCB and State Police ANTFs with specialised skills required to investigate technology-driven narcotics offences.
Participants are receiving hands-on training through live demonstrations, blockchain analysis, cryptocurrency tracing, darknet investigation techniques, digital evidence preservation and case studies drawn from actual NCB operations.
“A major objective is to strengthen State Police Anti-Narcotics Task Forces, which are often the first agencies to detect narcotics offences. By creating a common pool of cyber-trained investigators across states, the NCB aims to improve intelligence sharing, coordinated investigations and joint operations against interstate and international drug syndicates,” the official said.
It is believed that such coordination will significantly strengthen the national campaign for a Drug-Free India by ensuring that investigators across the country possess uniform capabilities to identify, investigate and prosecute technologically sophisticated drug traffickers.
In fact, Home Minister Amit Shah recently asked the NCB to train officials from the state anti-narcotics task force in handling digital drug trafficking trends.
NCB’s Growing Success Against Darknet Syndicates
The importance of specialised cyber investigations has been demonstrated in several major NCB operations over the past few years.
One of the biggest breakthroughs came during Operation MELON in 2025, when the NCB dismantled one of India’s largest darknet drug trafficking syndicates. The operation involved simultaneous raids across multiple states, resulting in several arrests and the seizure of narcotic drugs, cryptocurrency wallets, laptops and encrypted digital devices. Investigators used blockchain analysis to trace cryptocurrency payments and uncover links with international suppliers.
In another significant case, the NCB busted a nationwide LSD trafficking network that operated through darknet marketplaces and encrypted messaging applications in March this year.
The NCB also dismantled the pan-India drug distribution network operating under the name Team Kalki. The network had been active on darknet platforms and the encrypted session messaging application since January 2025.
Members of the syndicate accepted payments through cryptocurrencies, believing that virtual currencies would shield them from law enforcement. Digital forensic examination and blockchain tracing enabled investigators to identify key operators and seize large quantities of LSD blots and synthetic drugs.
“The agency has also cracked multiple international courier-based narcotics rackets where drug consignments ordered through darknet platforms were shipped into India under false identities. In these cases, cryptocurrency transactions, encrypted communications and digital devices provided crucial evidence linking Indian buyers with overseas suppliers,” the official added.
Supporting The Drug-free India Mission
Officials say cyber-enabled narcotics crime is expected to grow as criminal networks rapidly adopt new technologies. According to the official, the challenge is no longer confined to physical drug seizures but extends to tracking digital financial trails, recovering electronic evidence and dismantling anonymous online marketplaces.
“By bringing together officers from the NCB and State Anti-Narcotics Task Forces under a common training framework, the Bureau is creating a nationwide network capable of responding to these evolving threats,” the official added.
The initiative, according to the official, is expected to improve interstate coordination, strengthen intelligence exchange, enhance financial investigations involving virtual assets and enable quicker disruption of online drug trafficking networks.
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