ETV Bharat / bharat

As Drug Cartels Move To Darknet, NCB Trains State ANTFs In Cryptocurrency Investigations

New Delhi: As drug syndicates increasingly exploit anonymous online marketplaces and virtual currencies to run sophisticated narcotics networks, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intensified its focus on combating cyber-enabled drug trafficking by launching its specialised training programme on darknet and cryptocurrency investigation.

The agency has started the second five-day specialised training programme at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat bringing together 26 officers from the NCB and State Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs).

The training programme, which began on Monday, follows the first programme held in June, in which 29 officers underwent specialised training in investigating darknet-based drug trafficking and cryptocurrency-linked financial transactions.

Darknet Emerging As New Drug Marketplace

A senior government official told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that the initiative comes against the backdrop of a significant shift in the modus operandi of organised drug syndicates. Instead of relying solely on conventional street-level distribution networks, traffickers are increasingly using darknet marketplaces, encrypted messaging platforms and cryptocurrencies to anonymously buy, sell and transport narcotic drugs.

“These platforms conceal the identities of buyers and sellers, while cryptocurrency payments make it difficult for investigators to trace the movement of illicit funds through traditional banking channels,” the official added.

Investigators say that synthetic drugs such as LSD, MDMA, ecstasy, ketamine and designer narcotics are among the substances most frequently traded through these online networks. Orders are often placed anonymously, payments are made using virtual digital assets, and deliveries are routed through courier services using fake identities.

Building Nationwide Cyber Investigation Network

Recognising this emerging challenge, the NCB has made capacity building a key pillar of its enforcement strategy. The latest programme focuses on equipping officers from both the NCB and State Police ANTFs with specialised skills required to investigate technology-driven narcotics offences.

Participants are receiving hands-on training through live demonstrations, blockchain analysis, cryptocurrency tracing, darknet investigation techniques, digital evidence preservation and case studies drawn from actual NCB operations.

“A major objective is to strengthen State Police Anti-Narcotics Task Forces, which are often the first agencies to detect narcotics offences. By creating a common pool of cyber-trained investigators across states, the NCB aims to improve intelligence sharing, coordinated investigations and joint operations against interstate and international drug syndicates,” the official said.

It is believed that such coordination will significantly strengthen the national campaign for a Drug-Free India by ensuring that investigators across the country possess uniform capabilities to identify, investigate and prosecute technologically sophisticated drug traffickers.