ETV Bharat / bharat

'Issue Is Whether Govt Has A Heart Or Not': CJP's Dipke Alleges Brutality As Delhi Police File FIR Against Protestors

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi Police filed FIRs against CJP protesters for indulging in stone pelting during Monday's protest, activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged police brutality against protesting students, claiming that police personnel lathi-charged protesters and assaulted women during the demonstration, while questioning the government over the detention of the protesters.

Speaking to ANI about the protest, Dipke said, "Today, the Police staged a lathi charge in the morning. They have filled their hearts with blood." Asked about reports of his detention, Dipke said, "Police were attacking Geetanjali, ma'am. Later, they tried to charge me with a lathi. A male police officer pulled Geetanjali ma'am's hair. I was not there. But they tried their best."

On the police arrangements at the protest site, Dipke said, "Are they putting up another barricade? Are they talking to the DCP? Ask him." "The issue is not about the strength of the protest. The issue is whether the government has a heart or not. And this is not the only protest where they have shown such brutality. All the protests in this country have shown such brutality. They are breaking the heads of 12-year-old children. They are killing more than 20 children. They are killing more children to save them. The government should be ashamed," he said.

"This is not the government. This is brutality. Stop calling it the government. The government is chosen by the people and works for the people. This is not the government. This is brutality," Dipke added.

On the government's stand regarding the protest, Dipke said, "Sonam sir has already answered this. His investigation is still going on. Why did the government take such a step? Why did the government take such a step? They have been illegally detained in the hospital. They are still fasting. What is the point of keeping them in the hospital? If they are not being treated, what is the point of keeping them in the hospital? The government has illegally detained them."

Later, Dipke spoke to police officers at the protest site and questioned them over the alleged restriction on entry points. "You have beaten the heads of 12-year-old girls. You have kicked them on the chest. The police beat them up. The male police officers beat them up," he told the Police officials.

Meanwhile, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, speaking about the previous day's meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda, alleged that the meeting was a "waste of time" and claimed that there was no response to their concerns.

Asked about the meeting, Ranka said, "It was a waste of time. I made him sit for 5 hours. There was no response. There is no shame. In hindsight, we realised that we were called there to waste time." Ranka further alleged that some members were kept under house arrest and claimed that their phones were taken away.