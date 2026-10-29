ETV Bharat / bharat

As Delhi Gears Up For INDIA Mega Rally On Sunday, Traders Express Fear Of Business Losses, Traffic Gridlocks

New Delhi: There's mounting anxiety among businesses in central Delhi, ahead of the "mega rally" against the SIR and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, called by the Congress party at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, in which, all Opposition INDIA bloc parties and various civil society and student groups are also expected to participate.

Shopkeepers at Kamala Market, located right opposite Ramlila Maidan, expressed fear that the massive crowds, and the expected government reaction — barricading, traffic restrictions, etc. — could severely impact their operations. Some shopkeepers have even decided to keep their shops closed on November 1, citing concerns over security and potential chaos.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police is making arrangements for security and traffic management on November 1. Plans include the deployment of police personnel at the venue and surrounding areas, enhanced surveillance, and potential adjustments to traffic routes as needed. Preparations are also underway for the deployment of paramilitary forces and the implementation of traffic diversions.

Rajendra Kapoor, Senior Vice President of the Delhi Trader's Federation (ETV Bharat)

Markets, Hospitals & Railway Stations

Rajendra Kapoor, Senior Vice President of the Delhi Trader's Federation, reiterated a demand to remove Ramlila Maidan from the list of designated protest sites. According to traders, the presence of several hospitals that cater to a large hinterland — the Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital, Maulana Azad Hospital, Guru Nanak Eye Hospital, and Ghaffar Lal Hospital are all located nearby — along with New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) and Old Delhi Railway Station (DLI), major wholesale markets, and densely populated residential areas nearby, makes it challenging to manage traffic flow and to maintain law and order during such a large-scale event.

They said the impact would extend beyond shopkeepers to patients, travellers, local residents, and festival shoppers.

Brij Mohan, a trader in Kamala Market, told ETV Bharat that the period around Diwali is crucial for local businesses. He added that the traders' association has submitted a memorandum to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, requesting that the rally be rescheduled to a later date, pointing out that the impact on Kamala Market could be more pronounced than other markets.

Saying that they have decided to keep their shops closed on November 1, traders said if they were to keep their shops open amid such large crowds, any untoward incident could lead to damage to their shops and merchandise.

Brij Mohan, a trader in Kamala Market (ETV Bharat)

Traffic Jams, Business Losses

Brij Mohan said if people begin arriving as early as Saturday, the difficulties could start a day in advance, compelling traders to close their shops earlier than usual on Saturday evening. However, he said information regarding the expected size of the crowd on Saturday remains unconfirmed.

Rajendra Kapoor, Senior Vice President of the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, stated that his organisation has consistently objected to the use of Ramlila Maidan as a designated protest site, ever since it was officially notified for the purpose. He said they had written to relevant authorities — including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union Home Secretary, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister, and the Police Commissioner — requesting that Ramlila Maidan be removed from the notified protest sites' list.