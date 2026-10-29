As Delhi Gears Up For INDIA Mega Rally On Sunday, Traders Express Fear Of Business Losses, Traffic Gridlocks
Traders at Kamala Market, located opposite Ramlila Maidan, expressed fear that the massive projected crowds, and the expected government reaction could severely impact their operations.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST|
Updated : October 29, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: There's mounting anxiety among businesses in central Delhi, ahead of the "mega rally" against the SIR and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, called by the Congress party at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, in which, all Opposition INDIA bloc parties and various civil society and student groups are also expected to participate.
Shopkeepers at Kamala Market, located right opposite Ramlila Maidan, expressed fear that the massive crowds, and the expected government reaction — barricading, traffic restrictions, etc. — could severely impact their operations. Some shopkeepers have even decided to keep their shops closed on November 1, citing concerns over security and potential chaos.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police is making arrangements for security and traffic management on November 1. Plans include the deployment of police personnel at the venue and surrounding areas, enhanced surveillance, and potential adjustments to traffic routes as needed. Preparations are also underway for the deployment of paramilitary forces and the implementation of traffic diversions.
Markets, Hospitals & Railway Stations
Rajendra Kapoor, Senior Vice President of the Delhi Trader's Federation, reiterated a demand to remove Ramlila Maidan from the list of designated protest sites. According to traders, the presence of several hospitals that cater to a large hinterland — the Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital, Maulana Azad Hospital, Guru Nanak Eye Hospital, and Ghaffar Lal Hospital are all located nearby — along with New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) and Old Delhi Railway Station (DLI), major wholesale markets, and densely populated residential areas nearby, makes it challenging to manage traffic flow and to maintain law and order during such a large-scale event.
They said the impact would extend beyond shopkeepers to patients, travellers, local residents, and festival shoppers.
Brij Mohan, a trader in Kamala Market, told ETV Bharat that the period around Diwali is crucial for local businesses. He added that the traders' association has submitted a memorandum to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, requesting that the rally be rescheduled to a later date, pointing out that the impact on Kamala Market could be more pronounced than other markets.
Saying that they have decided to keep their shops closed on November 1, traders said if they were to keep their shops open amid such large crowds, any untoward incident could lead to damage to their shops and merchandise.
Traffic Jams, Business Losses
Brij Mohan said if people begin arriving as early as Saturday, the difficulties could start a day in advance, compelling traders to close their shops earlier than usual on Saturday evening. However, he said information regarding the expected size of the crowd on Saturday remains unconfirmed.
Rajendra Kapoor, Senior Vice President of the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, stated that his organisation has consistently objected to the use of Ramlila Maidan as a designated protest site, ever since it was officially notified for the purpose. He said they had written to relevant authorities — including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union Home Secretary, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister, and the Police Commissioner — requesting that Ramlila Maidan be removed from the notified protest sites' list.
Kapoor also expressed fears of the difficulties traders may face in reaching their establishments. Citing his own experience, he said while it takes about 10-11 minutes to travel from his home on Pandara Road to Kamala Market, a previous protest in Connaught Place had caused that same journey to take 3 hours and 36 minutes. He said such delays not only waste time, but also increase fuel consumption.
Potential Impact On Wholesale Markets
The area around Ramlila Maidan also has some of Delhi’s major commercial hubs, including Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Mori Gate, Bhagirath Palace, and Lajpat Rai Market, all of which could be affected, Kapoor said.
According to him, a large number of traders, buyers, goods-carrying vehicles, and transporters frequent these markets daily. If traffic restrictions are imposed on major routes, the movement of goods and access for customers could be hindered, impacting both wholesale trade and the sales of small shopkeepers.
Kapoor further noted that areas around Ramlila Maidan — like Sitaram Bazar and Chawri Bazar — are densely populated and characterised by narrow lanes, expressing concern about the possibility of unmanageable crowds potentially causing the police to use force, leading to a stampede-like situation in the narrow lanes, which would inevitably damage shops or homes.
Internet Disruption, Digital Payments & Parking
Brij Mohan also raised concerns regarding internet services, pointing out that a significant portion of modern-day business rely on online payments and UPI. If internet services are disrupted by the administration, traders could face difficulties in receiving payments from customers or carrying out regular business operations.
He said traders are facing a Catch-22 situation. If they keep their shops open, they would have to deal with evolving security threats, while if they keep them closed, they would lose daily earnings.
Rajendra Kapoor also questioned the 1 million attendee figure that the INDIA bloc has projected for the rally. He argued that given the capacity of the Ramlila Maidan, managing such a large influx would pose a major logistical challenge, besides the roads being crowded by the vehicles ferrying attendees.
He fears the arrival of a large number of private vehicles and buses could place an immense strain on parking facilities.
Also Read:
- Rahul Gandhi Again Urges Citizens, Students To Join November 1 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March'
- Shah Trying To Sabotage INDIA Bloc's Nov 1 Mega Rally, Like He Did On Oct 12: Alka Lamba In Jaipur
- INDIA Bloc Maharally Will Be A Huge Success: Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav
- Delhi Traders Protest Demanding Postponement Of INDIA Bloc Rally Until After Diwali