ETV Bharat / bharat

As Deadline Looms, Security Forces Launch Massive Operations To Hunt Down Top Maoist Leaders

New Delhi: With hardly 10-days left for the March 31 deadline to wipe out Naxalism, security agencies like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and state police forces have launched massive combing operations to either arrest or eliminate the remaining top Naxal leaders from affected areas across the country.

Special operations are underway in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, as well as in Andhra Pradesh, with a few top leaders, including Ganapati alias Mupala Laxaman Rao alias Ramanna, Misir Bisra and Shukru — all central committee members of the Maoists — are the only three still at large. "If we can nab the top leaders, the remaining cadres and their followers will themselves surrender," a top official from India's security establishment engaged in anti-Naxal operations said in New Delhi on Monday.

In the last 48-hours, security forces achieved yet another breakthrough in the forest areas of Kotagarh in Odisha's Kandhamal district following the recovery of two live landmines allegedly planted by Maoists, besides destroying a Maoist hideout concealed deep inside the forest. The operation was conducted by the CRPF's 127 Battalion commandant, in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and district police.

"The security agencies are on the hunt to apprehend Maoist leader Shukru and his associates, who are active in the region. Security personnel are using drone surveillance to monitor hilly and forested terrain in the deep forest areas of Kandhamal district," the official added.

In February, top Maoist leader Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devji surrendered before the Telangana Police. The sexagenarian laid down arms in the Mulugu district along with 20 other cadres, including senior central committee member Malla Raji Reddy (Sangram).

On March 11, at least 108 Maoist cadres carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 3.95 crore and a large cache of weapons surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bastar. As many as 101 weapons, including AK-47 rifles, INSAS rifles, SLRs, light machine guns, .303 rifles and barrel grenade launchers have been deposited before the security forces.

Several divisional committee members (DVCMs) of Maoists, including Rahul Telam, Pandru Kovasi and Jhitru Oyam from West Bastar division; Ramdhar alias Biru from East Bastar division; and Mallesh from North Bastar division, among others, have also laid down their arms.