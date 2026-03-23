As Deadline Looms, Security Forces Launch Massive Operations To Hunt Down Top Maoist Leaders
Special operations are underway by CRPF, BSF and state police in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh, with a few top leaders still at large.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: With hardly 10-days left for the March 31 deadline to wipe out Naxalism, security agencies like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and state police forces have launched massive combing operations to either arrest or eliminate the remaining top Naxal leaders from affected areas across the country.
Special operations are underway in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, as well as in Andhra Pradesh, with a few top leaders, including Ganapati alias Mupala Laxaman Rao alias Ramanna, Misir Bisra and Shukru — all central committee members of the Maoists — are the only three still at large. "If we can nab the top leaders, the remaining cadres and their followers will themselves surrender," a top official from India's security establishment engaged in anti-Naxal operations said in New Delhi on Monday.
In the last 48-hours, security forces achieved yet another breakthrough in the forest areas of Kotagarh in Odisha's Kandhamal district following the recovery of two live landmines allegedly planted by Maoists, besides destroying a Maoist hideout concealed deep inside the forest. The operation was conducted by the CRPF's 127 Battalion commandant, in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and district police.
"The security agencies are on the hunt to apprehend Maoist leader Shukru and his associates, who are active in the region. Security personnel are using drone surveillance to monitor hilly and forested terrain in the deep forest areas of Kandhamal district," the official added.
In February, top Maoist leader Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devji surrendered before the Telangana Police. The sexagenarian laid down arms in the Mulugu district along with 20 other cadres, including senior central committee member Malla Raji Reddy (Sangram).
On March 11, at least 108 Maoist cadres carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 3.95 crore and a large cache of weapons surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bastar. As many as 101 weapons, including AK-47 rifles, INSAS rifles, SLRs, light machine guns, .303 rifles and barrel grenade launchers have been deposited before the security forces.
Several divisional committee members (DVCMs) of Maoists, including Rahul Telam, Pandru Kovasi and Jhitru Oyam from West Bastar division; Ramdhar alias Biru from East Bastar division; and Mallesh from North Bastar division, among others, have also laid down their arms.
Security forces have termed the two developments as one of the biggest successes in anti-Naxal operations in the recent past. "Ahead of the government's deadline, there are only three central committee members of the CPI (Maoist) who are still wanted," the official said.
Interestingly, till January last year, the Maoists had 21 central committee members, 18 of whom had surrendered or were gunned down. The CPI(Maoist) had 40-45 CC members at its peak during the early 2000s.
According to government data in possession of ETV Bharat, as many as 23 Maoists have been eliminated in January this year, whereas 28 have surrendered. The continuous anti-Naxalite operation has also resulted in the elimination of 10 Maoists in February and the surrender of 16 others this year.
As per data, 370 Maoists were neutralised in 2025 in different operations conducted by the CRPF along with other security forces and state police forces, including one PBM and 10 CCMs. As many as 1,175 Maoists, overground workers, and sympathisers were apprehended by the security forces, while at least 2,391 Maoists also surrendered during 2025.
Of the 18 districts categorised as "Maoists affected" till January 2025, just eight are yet to shed the tag by the end of 2025, thanks to the continuous efforts and implementation of an aggressive operational strategy.
Renowned security expert and former DGP of Border Security Force (BSF), Prakash Singh, told ETV Bharat that the government is moving in a positive direction as far as the elimination of Naxals is concerned.
"The government may also achieve its March 31 deadline of eliminating Naxalites to a large extent. But the question here is, will the government be able to continuously monitor and implement developmental activities in remote Adivasi areas of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and other States," he added, highlighting the fact that negligence on the part of the authorities on many occasions fuels anti-establishment sentiments amongst the people living in the Adivasi-dominated remote areas.
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