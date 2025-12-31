As 2026 Dawns, India Rings In New Year With Hope, Prayers, And Celebration
All major cities in India are on high alert, with police and civil authorities enforcing tighter security measures, including traffic restrictions, surveillance, and crowd-control measures.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 11:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: With fireworks illuminating skies, the world stepped into 2026 in waves of celebration during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was the first to welcome the New Year several hours before midnight struck in India. Soon after, cities across New Zealand and Australia followed, with Sydney reclaiming its title as the world’s first major city to burst into light. In contrast, the last celebrations will come much later in Baker Island and Howland Island, uninhabited US territories in the Pacific that trail nearly a full day behind the first revellers.
The United States mainland, wrapping up the final wave of festivities, will wait until India has already woken to its first sunrise of 2026.
India Steps into 2026
India ushered in the New Year amid familiar beats of music, lights, and prayers for peace and prosperity. From the beachfronts of Goa and Mumbai to the snow-laden lanes of Srinagar and Shimla, midnight was marked by fireworks, chants, and countdowns in homes and public squares alike.
All major cities in the country are on high alert, with police and civil authorities enforcing tighter security measures, including traffic restrictions, surveillance, and crowd-control measures. People are welcoming the new year at homes, public spaces and party venues, with security agencies on alert to ensure that festivities remain safe and incident-free.
Authorities have warned against drunk driving, rowdy behaviour, illicit liquor, noise violations, and overcrowding, urging citizens to cooperate and follow the issued advisories for the occasion.
In the national capital, people gathered to watch the skies bloom in colour, while temple bells in Varanasi and Puri echoed into the night. Major metro cities reported record attendance at outdoor concerts and family gatherings, with winter adding to the celebratory charm.
Despite tightened security measures in crowded zones, the atmosphere remained jubilant. Social media timelines across the country filled with reflections on 2025's highs and lows and renewed pledges for personal and national progress in 2026.
Global Mood
Across continents, major landmarks glowed in synchrony with midnight fireworks shimmering above London's Thames, Paris’s Eiffel Tower, and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, while in Tokyo and Seoul, New Year prayers intertwined with cultural traditions.
Read More: