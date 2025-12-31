ETV Bharat / bharat

As 2026 Dawns, India Rings In New Year With Hope, Prayers, And Celebration

Youth paint their hands and faces with colours as they pose for photographs during the New Year's eve celebration, in Amritsar, Punjab, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: With fireworks illuminating skies, the world stepped into 2026 in waves of celebration during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was the first to welcome the New Year several hours before midnight struck in India. Soon after, cities across New Zealand and Australia followed, with Sydney reclaiming its title as the world’s first major city to burst into light. In contrast, the last celebrations will come much later in Baker Island and Howland Island, uninhabited US territories in the Pacific that trail nearly a full day behind the first revellers.

An aerial view shows floral installations illuminated at night for the upcoming Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026 at Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. The event begins January 1, 2026. (PTI)

The United States mainland, wrapping up the final wave of festivities, will wait until India has already woken to its first sunrise of 2026.

A girl sits in digit 2026 at a Christmas fair opened prior to Christmas and New Year festivities in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (AP)

India Steps into 2026