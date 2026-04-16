Arvind Sawant Reminds Centre That It Did Not Invite President For Parliament, Ram Temple Inauguration
Arvind Sawant questions delay in the Women's Reservation Bill implementation, criticises the Centre over the President's exclusion and calls Bills a threat to federal structure.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST|
Updated : April 16, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) Arvind Sawant asked who opposed the Women's Reservation Bill when it was passed in 2023 and reminded the Centre that they did not invite President Droupdi Murmu for the inauguration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya and Parliament in New Delhi.
"It is my pleasure to speak after the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023. Who opposed it?" Sawant said.
He then spoke about famous women from Maharashtra. "Maharashtra has a lot of history. The foundation of Swaraj was laid because of the blessings of Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The Rani of Jhansi was a Marathi, Ahilyabai Holkar. Tararani have a connection with Maharashtra. Saint Dnyaneshwar and his sister Muktabai are also from Maharashtra, and Janabai. Bahinabai was also from Maharashtra," Sawant, who represents the South Mumbai constituency, said.
He also referred to the violence in Manipur during his speech. He said Savitribai Phule, who started women's education in India, was from Maharashtra. "India's first female doctor, Dr Anandibai Joshi, Pandita Ramabai, Durga Kamat, the first woman in the film industry, was from Maharashtra. Why was a special session called? Even if I believe that the Bill has been passed now, it will be implemented in 2029. Why was it not introduced in the Monsoon session?" he said.
Sawant said under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, women like Kishori Pednerkar and Shraddha Jadhav became mayors of Mumbai. "How can we forget Manipur? You (the BJP government) did not call the President for the inauguration of the Lord Ram Temple and Parliament. There is a difference between what you say and what you preach," he quipped.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey interrupted, saying that Aaditya Thackeray killed a heroine. Jadgambika Pal, who was in the Chair, said it would not go on record. Sawant and NCP (MP) Supriya Sule demanded an apology from Nishikant Dubey. He also said the Bills are a threat to federal structure.