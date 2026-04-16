ETV Bharat / bharat

Arvind Sawant Reminds Centre That It Did Not Invite President For Parliament, Ram Temple Inauguration

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) Arvind Sawant asked who opposed the Women's Reservation Bill when it was passed in 2023 and reminded the Centre that they did not invite President Droupdi Murmu for the inauguration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya and Parliament in New Delhi.

"It is my pleasure to speak after the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023. Who opposed it?" Sawant said.

He then spoke about famous women from Maharashtra. "Maharashtra has a lot of history. The foundation of Swaraj was laid because of the blessings of Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The Rani of Jhansi was a Marathi, Ahilyabai Holkar. Tararani have a connection with Maharashtra. Saint Dnyaneshwar and his sister Muktabai are also from Maharashtra, and Janabai. Bahinabai was also from Maharashtra," Sawant, who represents the South Mumbai constituency, said.