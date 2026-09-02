ETV Bharat / bharat

'Kejriwal Was Respondent, Not Petitioner' In PM Modi Degree Case: Singhvi Challenges Rs 25K Fine In Gujarat High Court

Ahmedabad: Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday challenged the Gujarat High Court single judge's order imposing a Rs 25,000 fine on Aam Aadmi Party supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.

Appearing for Kejriwal, Singhvi told the High Court that both the fine and the remarks made against Kejriwal in the single judge's order should be quashed. He described the remarks as "inappropriate, unnecessary and legally incorrect".

The single judge's judgment had earlier stated that the degree in question is available on the university's website and that despite everything being clear, Kejriwal continued to pursue the case.

Kejriwal's side, however, disputed both these points. Singhvi told the court that the concerned degree is still not available on the university’s website.

He also pointed out that Kejriwal is not the original applicant in the case, rather a respondent. Singhvi, hence, told the single judge's observation that Kejriwal continued to pursue the case was incorrect.

Singhvi further said that the RTI through which information about the degree came to light was also not filed by Kejriwal. Despite this, the former Delhi chief minister was fined Rs 25,000, he said.