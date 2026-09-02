'Kejriwal Was Respondent, Not Petitioner' In PM Modi Degree Case: Singhvi Challenges Rs 25K Fine In Gujarat High Court
Singhvi has sought quashing of remarks and fine imposed, citing that Kejriwal had neither filed RTI nor been original applicant in PM Modi degree case.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 8:56 AM IST
Ahmedabad: Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday challenged the Gujarat High Court single judge's order imposing a Rs 25,000 fine on Aam Aadmi Party supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.
Appearing for Kejriwal, Singhvi told the High Court that both the fine and the remarks made against Kejriwal in the single judge's order should be quashed. He described the remarks as "inappropriate, unnecessary and legally incorrect".
The single judge's judgment had earlier stated that the degree in question is available on the university's website and that despite everything being clear, Kejriwal continued to pursue the case.
Kejriwal's side, however, disputed both these points. Singhvi told the court that the concerned degree is still not available on the university’s website.
He also pointed out that Kejriwal is not the original applicant in the case, rather a respondent. Singhvi, hence, told the single judge's observation that Kejriwal continued to pursue the case was incorrect.
Singhvi further said that the RTI through which information about the degree came to light was also not filed by Kejriwal. Despite this, the former Delhi chief minister was fined Rs 25,000, he said.
The senior advocate further argued that there is no proper basis for imposing the fine and that the remarks made while imposing it should also be removed.
Singhvi also said that the Central Information Commission (CIC) had initiated the proceedings suo motu, while Kejriwal had not sought any information about the degree under the RTI. He was only made a respondent in the proceedings, he said.
Singhvi reiterated that since Kejriwal was not the petitioner or original applicant, there was no question of him pursuing the case. He said imposing a Rs 25,000 fine on him in such circumstances is unfair and unnecessary.
After Singhvi's arguments, the Centre sought time to present its side. The matter will be heard again on Wednesday (September 2).
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