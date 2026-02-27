ETV Bharat / bharat

'Kattar Imaandar': Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Acquits Him And Others In Excise Policy Case

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal seen breaking down before the media, while reacting to his discharge from Delhi Excise Policy case, in Delhi, on Friday. His party colleague Manish Sisodia who was co-accused in the case is also seen. ( PTI )

New Delhi: An emotional Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that the corruption case against him was the "biggest political conspiracy" in the history of Independent India, as a court here discharged him in the politically sensational liquor policy case. "The court has proved that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are 'Kattar Imandar'," he said.

Just as the verdict came, the three-time former Delhi Chief Minister (CM) broke down before reporters.

“I have only earned honesty. They registered a fake case. Today, it's proved, the court has said 'Kejriwal Kattar Imandar Hai, Manish Sisodia Kattar Imandar Hai, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kattar Imandar Hai,'” the AAP National Convenor said after the court discharged him and Sisodia in the excise corruption case.

“We were harassed. Debates were going on TV channels 24-hour. News was shown that Kejriwal is corrupt. I have only earned honesty. They levelled a false case against us. Today, it has been proved,” he added.

Kejriwal alleged that the excise case was part of a political conspiracy. He said, “Modi ji and Amit Shah ji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy of Independent India. The five biggest leaders of AAP were sent to jail to finish the party.”

Recalling his arrest, he added, “For the first time, a sitting Chief Minister was dragged out of his home and put in jail.” Reiterating his faith in the outcome, Kejriwal said, “I always used to say that God is with us.”

It was entirely a fake case with the roles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah behind its fabrication, the fresh-off-the-hook leader alleged.

He added, "If you want power, do good things. There are so many problems -- inflation, unemployment, broken down roads, pollution -- solve these problems to come to power.”

Sunita Kejriwal, his wife, thanked the court and the judge for "bravery". She told reporters, “Arvind Kejriwal led his entire life with honesty and for the progress of the country. But these people, in their greed for power, levelled fake charges, jailed his aides... But I had faith in God.”

Before the court vindication, the multi-crore-rupee corruption allegations led to Kejriwal and Sisodia being jailed for an extended period. After he was sent to prison, Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister, vowing to return only if he was proven innocent.

Kejriwal became the first sitting Delhi CM to be arrested on March 21, 2024. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 13 of the same year.

Sisodia, a former Deputy CM, served around 17 months in jail before being released on bail.

On Friday, a Delhi court discharged both leaders in the excise policy-related corruption case, refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said the chargesheet had several lacunae and was unsupported by evidence, and discharged 21 others, besides the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and a leader from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, was also among the acquitted.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the erstwhile AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.

Manish Sisodia: Verdict A Turning Point In National Politics

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia described the court’s decision as a significant moment in the country’s political landscape. “This is an important day in the history of Indian politics,” Sisodia said after the verdict.