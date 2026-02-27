'Kattar Imaandar': Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Acquits Him And Others In Excise Policy Case
After the verdict by the Rouse Avenue Court, Arvind Kejriwal broke down during the middle of the media interaction.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: An emotional Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that the corruption case against him was the "biggest political conspiracy" in the history of Independent India, as a court here discharged him in the politically sensational liquor policy case. "The court has proved that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are 'Kattar Imandar'," he said.
Just as the verdict came, the three-time former Delhi Chief Minister (CM) broke down before reporters.
"we were harassed. debates were going on tv channels 24-hour. news was shown that kejriwal is corrupt. i have only earned honesty. they levelled false case against us. today, it has been proved. the court has said, 'kejriwal 'kattar imaandar hai. manish sisodia…"
“I have only earned honesty. They registered a fake case. Today, it's proved, the court has said 'Kejriwal Kattar Imandar Hai, Manish Sisodia Kattar Imandar Hai, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kattar Imandar Hai,'” the AAP National Convenor said after the court discharged him and Sisodia in the excise corruption case.
“We were harassed. Debates were going on TV channels 24-hour. News was shown that Kejriwal is corrupt. I have only earned honesty. They levelled a false case against us. Today, it has been proved,” he added.
Kejriwal alleged that the excise case was part of a political conspiracy. He said, “Modi ji and Amit Shah ji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy of Independent India. The five biggest leaders of AAP were sent to jail to finish the party.”
Recalling his arrest, he added, “For the first time, a sitting Chief Minister was dragged out of his home and put in jail.” Reiterating his faith in the outcome, Kejriwal said, “I always used to say that God is with us.”
It was entirely a fake case with the roles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah behind its fabrication, the fresh-off-the-hook leader alleged.
He added, "If you want power, do good things. There are so many problems -- inflation, unemployment, broken down roads, pollution -- solve these problems to come to power.”
Sunita Kejriwal, his wife, thanked the court and the judge for "bravery". She told reporters, “Arvind Kejriwal led his entire life with honesty and for the progress of the country. But these people, in their greed for power, levelled fake charges, jailed his aides... But I had faith in God.”
Before the court vindication, the multi-crore-rupee corruption allegations led to Kejriwal and Sisodia being jailed for an extended period. After he was sent to prison, Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister, vowing to return only if he was proven innocent.
Kejriwal became the first sitting Delhi CM to be arrested on March 21, 2024. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 13 of the same year.
Sisodia, a former Deputy CM, served around 17 months in jail before being released on bail.
On Friday, a Delhi court discharged both leaders in the excise policy-related corruption case, refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet.
Special Judge Jitendra Singh said the chargesheet had several lacunae and was unsupported by evidence, and discharged 21 others, besides the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders.
K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and a leader from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, was also among the acquitted.
The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the erstwhile AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.
Manish Sisodia: Verdict A Turning Point In National Politics
"Today it has been proved that Arvind Kejriwal is staunchly honest. Manish Sisodia is staunchly honest. We ran the Delhi government with a vision and absolute integrity, and today that has…"
Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia described the court’s decision as a significant moment in the country’s political landscape. “This is an important day in the history of Indian politics,” Sisodia said after the verdict.
He alleged that the case was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at weakening the AAP by using central investigative agencies.
He said, “This conspiracy hatched using ED and CBI has been foiled. The entire case was built to damage the credibility of our leadership and politics.”
Sisodia also pointed out that the Supreme Court had earlier indicated that the case would not proceed to trial, a position he said had now been effectively reaffirmed by the trial court.
He added, “The Supreme Court had already observed that the case would not sustain judicial scrutiny. Today, the court has reiterated the same.”
He further noted that the court had ordered an inquiry against the investigating officer, calling it a serious development. “This shows how the investigation was conducted and raises important questions,” Sisodia said.
AAP Leaders Term Verdict ‘Victory Of Truth’
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “It has been proven today that fake cases were filed to defame Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi Party.”
"It has shown that no matter how difficult the path of truth is, and no matter how much struggle there is, in the end, truth always wins. The BJP made every possible attempt to level false…"
Leader of Opposition Atishi described both leaders as “kattar imaandar.”
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed the decision, stating, “Truth always triumphs.”
Punjab AAP president Aman Arora accused the Centre of misusing investigative agencies.
How the Opposition Leaders Reacted
"We have always said that the BJP treats investigative agencies as if they are part of its own cadre. With elections…"
Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “We have always said that the BJP treats investigative agencies as if they are part of its own cadre. With elections coming up in Punjab and Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal is being presented after cleaning from the ‘Washing Machine’. Everything is linked to elections and weakening the Congress.”
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the Centre, saying, “Cases are being repeatedly filed against opposition leaders as part of a political vendetta. The Central government is misusing institutions for electoral benefits.”
Celebrations broke out among AAP workers, with supporters distributing sweets.
Court Finds No Evidence Of Criminal Consipracy
The Rouse Avenue Court discharged all 23 accused in the case, holding that the prosecution failed to establish any criminal conspiracy.
Judge Jitendra Singh highlighted contradictions in the chargesheet and noted that the material submitted did not align with the witness statements.
He observed that policy decisions cannot be treated as criminal acts without credible proof and ordered a departmental inquiry against the CBI investigating officer.
During the hearing, the judge remarked, “When you read files repeatedly and deeply, there comes a time when the files begin to speak to you.”
Case Background
The CBI had alleged that Rs 100 crore was paid by a “south lobby” to influence the now-scrapped excise policy. A total of 23 individuals were charge-sheeted.
However, the court ruled that the alleged conspiracy could not be substantiated and that the evidence presented was insufficient to proceed.
