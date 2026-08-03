ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Arvind Kejriwal To March To PM Modi's Residence Over E20 Petrol, Alleges Centre 'Yielded' To Trump

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he will march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday with 100 people to submit petitions against E20 fuel, alleging the Centre is pushing it under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Kejriwal alleged that India has "yielded" to Trump to buy ethanol from the United States and said the government's continued push for ethanol-blended petrol suggested there was a "hidden agenda".

"I will go to the PM's residence tomorrow along with 100 people to personally hand over the petitions signed by the public and discuss issues related to ethanol-blended petrol. People are facing several problems in their vehicles despite all that the government is continuing with this, which means there is a hidden agenda," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

"People are saying that PM Modi is under pressure from Trump to buy ethanol from the United States," he added.