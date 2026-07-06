ETV Bharat / bharat

Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Leaders Slug It Out On X As Ram Temple Embezzlement Row Deepens

New Delhi: The alleged theft at the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has led to a political war of words between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. While BJP President Nitin Nabin accused opposition leaders of remaining silent over 'insult' to Hindu deities, Kejriwal reacted with an ignoring barb telling the saffron party chief “Who are you?”.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Nabin targeted opposition leaders including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“Today, I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Kejriwal that do not consider Hindu religion so weak that people will fall for your rhetoric. Because when your people insult Hindu deities, you all remain silent. The people of UP and the country will never tolerate the insult to Sanatan. We have preserved our heritage, for which our ancestors even made sacrifices,” Nabin said.