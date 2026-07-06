Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Leaders Slug It Out On X As Ram Temple Embezzlement Row Deepens
While Nabin accused opposition leaders of remaining silent over 'insult' to Hindu deities with Kejriwal reacting with 'who are you' barb.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The alleged theft at the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has led to a political war of words between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. While BJP President Nitin Nabin accused opposition leaders of remaining silent over 'insult' to Hindu deities, Kejriwal reacted with an ignoring barb telling the saffron party chief “Who are you?”.
During his visit to Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Nabin targeted opposition leaders including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
“Today, I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Kejriwal that do not consider Hindu religion so weak that people will fall for your rhetoric. Because when your people insult Hindu deities, you all remain silent. The people of UP and the country will never tolerate the insult to Sanatan. We have preserved our heritage, for which our ancestors even made sacrifices,” Nabin said.
जिन्होंने हमारी आस्था का अपमान किया, उन्हें हिंदू धर्म को कमजोर समझने की भूल नहीं करनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/giblQjOfAo— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) July 5, 2026
Reacting to the BJP Chief's post, Kejriwal wrote, “Who are you?” evoking a sharp attack from the BJP leaders.
आप कौन हैं? https://t.co/oiN0Pe28oY— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 5, 2026
“National President is a very big deal, but do you even remember me or not?,” Delhi minister Parvesh Verma wrote in reaction to Kejriwal's post.
राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष तो बहुत बड़ी बात है , मैं याद हूँ की नहीं ? https://t.co/ehYODyGHJl— Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) July 5, 2026
“The national president of the party that defeated you in the New Delhi Assembly constituency—after which you fled to Punjab, hanging your head in shame. Do you remember?,” BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya wrote in a post on X.
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