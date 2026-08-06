ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Claims Meta Restricted His Instagram Account, Says Company Hasn't Explained Why

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that Meta has restricted his Instagram account in India.

He alleged that the company has neither disclosed the reason behind the action nor responded to his repeated emails seeking clarification.

In a post on X, the former Delhi CM tagged Meta and Meta India, saying he was informed during verbal enquiries at the company's India office that his Instagram account had been restricted and was no longer accessible in India.

He said no official had explained why the restriction was imposed or how it could be removed.

Kejriwal Questions Meta Over Alleged Restriction

Kejriwal posted on X, "Hi @Meta @metaindia. Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why? No one in your office is giving any reasons. No one is suggesting how restrictions can be removed. All emails written have elicited no response other than routine acknowledgement. That's pretty bad service."