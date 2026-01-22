ETV Bharat / bharat

Arvind Kejriwal Acquitted In Case Of Ignoring ED Summonses In Ongoing Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received relief from the Rouse Avenue Court, in a case related to his non-compliance with Enforcement Directorate (ED) summonses. The court acquitted Kejriwal of the charge of failing to comply with ED summonses, in a case related to the alleged liquor policy scam. Additional Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Paras Dalal issued the order acquitting Kejriwal.

The ED had filed two complaints in court against Arvind Kejriwal before his arrest, alleging that he had failed to appear for questioning, despite being summoned. It alleged that Kejriwal deliberately ignored repeated summonses to join the investigation. These complaints were filed against Kejriwal before his arrest.