Arvind Kejriwal Acquitted In Case Of Ignoring ED Summonses In Ongoing Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case
With this, all the accused in the case, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, have now been granted bail.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received relief from the Rouse Avenue Court, in a case related to his non-compliance with Enforcement Directorate (ED) summonses. The court acquitted Kejriwal of the charge of failing to comply with ED summonses, in a case related to the alleged liquor policy scam. Additional Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Paras Dalal issued the order acquitting Kejriwal.
The ED had filed two complaints in court against Arvind Kejriwal before his arrest, alleging that he had failed to appear for questioning, despite being summoned. It alleged that Kejriwal deliberately ignored repeated summonses to join the investigation. These complaints were filed against Kejriwal before his arrest.
In the Delhi excise policy scam case, the ED arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh on October 4, 2024, after questioning him at his official residence. It had earlier questioned former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail, and proceeded to arrest him in the case, on March 9, 2023. Sisodia had initially been arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023.
On February 7, the Rouse Avenue Court took cognisance of the ED's first complaint, and directed Kejriwal to appear in court. All the accused, including Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, have now been granted bail in this case.
