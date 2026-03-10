Arunachal Pradesh Plans Dedicated Sanctuaries To Protect Declining Mithun Population
Community voices acknowledge the need for self-imposed restrictions that would address tradition and conservation of the bovine species.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: The forest and environment department in Arunachal Pradesh has begun the process of identifying areas where conservation and breeding management can be strengthened for Mithun (Bos frontali) -- a massive, semi-domesticated bovine species native to the hill regions of Northeast India.
Mithun, the state animal of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, also known as the Gayal or "Cattle of the Mountain", is of immense spiritual and cultural significance to the tribal communities in the Arunachal Pradesh region and among the Adi, Nyishi, Apatani, and Galo tribes.
Over the last few months, concerns have grown among Arunachalis that the Mithun population is declining alarmingly across several districts of the state following large scale slaughter of this animal. They are used as sacred animals for sacrifice during festivals to appease deities.
The proposal for Mithun Sanctuaries by the forest and environment department follows conservation talks and efforts raised by Arunachal communities in the face of the rapidly declining population of Mithun. The idea of creating dedicated Mithun conservation zones or sanctuaries across districts of Arunachal Pradesh has also gained momentum in recent times.
It is argued that such protected areas could help preserve grazing land, safeguard breeding stock and maintain the genetic purity of the Mithun species. Conservators also argue that if wildlife sanctuaries can be established for other species, similar initiatives could be introduced specifically for Mithun, which is both culturally and ecologically significant for communities living in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Myanmar, Bangladesh and parts of China.
The Forest and Environment department is also encouraging communities to maintain balanced herds and avoid excessive slaughter of this animal. At the same time, awareness campaigns are gradually gaining momentum within tribal societies particularly in regions dominated by the Nyishi community.
Community voices are also growing for self-imposed restrictions that would address both tradition and conservation.
Bunty Tao, a concerned member of the Nyishi community and also a Senior Range Officer (also Secretary of the International Range Officer association), who has been advocating awareness on Mithun conservation, emphasised that protecting the animal is essential to preserving indigenous culture.
According to him, Mithun slaughter should not necessarily be banned, as it remains an important part of tradition and social ceremonies. However, he stressed the need for responsible and limited use. “Many people say the Mithun belongs to us and we can use it however we want. But if the population keeps declining, one day we may lose both the animal and the traditions associated with it,” he added.
Tao, who has done immense research on this animal, also suggested that instead of going for large scale slaughter of this animal during large ceremonies, communities could adopt a symbolic approach where one Mithun represents a ritual occasion.
On the other hand, Hari Maring, former General secretary of 'Nyishi Elite Society' said that complete ban is not possible, but suggested the authorities to draw a mechanism or regulate to minimise daily slaughtering, stating that Mithun rearing is essential for socio-economic growth of the tribal people.
For generations, the animal has symbolised wealth, prestige and social standing in tribal societies. Ownership of Mithun often reflects a family’s prosperity and honour in Arunachali society.
Beyond economic value, Mithun also plays an essential role in traditional customs and rituals. The animal is commonly used in bride-price settlements, community fines, dispute resolutions and customary exchanges that form part of indigenous governance systems.
Mithun is deeply embedded in the cultural life of the state. Several major indigenous festivals rely on the animal as part of ceremonial traditions. These include the 'Nyokum Yullo' festival of the Nyishi community, the 'Mopin' festival of the Galo tribe, the 'Dree' festival celebrated by the 'Apatani' people and the 'Si-Donyi' festival observed by the 'Tagin' community.
Community elders say that without Mithun, many of these traditional ceremonies would lose their authenticity and cultural meaning.
Reasons Behind the Decline
Apart from large scale and indiscriminate slaughter of Mithun, local observers and community leaders also attribute the reasons for decline in Mithun numbers to several emerging challenges. One major factor is the shrinking of traditional grazing areas, rapid changes in land-use, expansion of horticulture and growing settlements of humans have reduced the forest coverage where 'Mithun' traditionally roam and graze.
Another concern is the imbalance in the male-to-female population ratio. In many regions, large and mature breeding bulls are frequently slaughtered during ceremonies or sold in markets for meat. As a result, the number of dominant males capable of breeding has significantly declined. Traditionally, a healthy female Mithun could produce 10-12 calves during its lifetime. However, community members now say that the number has fallen to around 4-5 calves, largely due to the shortage of mature breeding males of this breed.
Conservationists believe that safeguarding Mithun is not only about protecting an animal species but also about preserving centuries-old cultural traditions of the hill communities. As Arunachal Pradesh continues to develop economically, balancing cultural practices with ecological responsibility is becoming increasingly important.
Ensuring the survival of the Mithun, many believe, will require sustained cooperation between government agencies, local communities and traditional institutions. If these efforts succeed, the majestic hill bovine may continue to roam the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, and be the symbol of identity and a living heritage for generations to come.