Arunachal Pradesh Plans Dedicated Sanctuaries To Protect Declining Mithun Population

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: The forest and environment department in Arunachal Pradesh has begun the process of identifying areas where conservation and breeding management can be strengthened for Mithun (Bos frontali) -- a massive, semi-domesticated bovine species native to the hill regions of Northeast India.

Mithun, the state animal of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, also known as the Gayal or "Cattle of the Mountain", is of immense spiritual and cultural significance to the tribal communities in the Arunachal Pradesh region and among the Adi, Nyishi, Apatani, and Galo tribes.

Over the last few months, concerns have grown among Arunachalis that the Mithun population is declining alarmingly across several districts of the state following large scale slaughter of this animal. They are used as sacred animals for sacrifice during festivals to appease deities.

The proposal for Mithun Sanctuaries by the forest and environment department follows conservation talks and efforts raised by Arunachal communities in the face of the rapidly declining population of Mithun. The idea of creating dedicated Mithun conservation zones or sanctuaries across districts of Arunachal Pradesh has also gained momentum in recent times.

It is argued that such protected areas could help preserve grazing land, safeguard breeding stock and maintain the genetic purity of the Mithun species. Conservators also argue that if wildlife sanctuaries can be established for other species, similar initiatives could be introduced specifically for Mithun, which is both culturally and ecologically significant for communities living in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Myanmar, Bangladesh and parts of China.

The Forest and Environment department is also encouraging communities to maintain balanced herds and avoid excessive slaughter of this animal. At the same time, awareness campaigns are gradually gaining momentum within tribal societies particularly in regions dominated by the Nyishi community.

Community voices are also growing for self-imposed restrictions that would address both tradition and conservation.

Bunty Tao, a concerned member of the Nyishi community and also a Senior Range Officer (also Secretary of the International Range Officer association), who has been advocating awareness on Mithun conservation, emphasised that protecting the animal is essential to preserving indigenous culture.

According to him, Mithun slaughter should not necessarily be banned, as it remains an important part of tradition and social ceremonies. However, he stressed the need for responsible and limited use. “Many people say the Mithun belongs to us and we can use it however we want. But if the population keeps declining, one day we may lose both the animal and the traditions associated with it,” he added.