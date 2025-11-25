ETV Bharat / bharat

Arunachal Pradesh Is An Integral And Inalienable Part Of India: MEA

New Delhi: India on Tuesday rejected China's response to the detention of an Indian national from Arunachal Pradesh at the Shanghai airport, and asserted that the border state is an integral part of the country.

Pema Wang Thongdok alleged that Chinese immigration officials at the airport detained her for 18 hours on November 21 during a transit halt after refusing to recognise her Indian passport as her birthplace was Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected the allegations, saying the actions were in accordance with the regulations. It also reiterated China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh.

"We have seen statements made by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the arbitrary detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, who was holding a valid passport and was transiting through Shanghai International Airport on her onward travel to Japan," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality," he said.