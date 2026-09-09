ETV Bharat / bharat

Arunachal Integral To India’s Unity, Northeast Key Driver Of Country's Growth: VP

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu receives Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan upon his arrival at Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 ( IANS )

Itanagar: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said Arunachal Pradesh was integral to India's unity, with the Northeast region, aided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East policy, emerging as a key driver of the country's growth.

Addressing a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly here, he said the state stands as a “proud guardian” of India's borders and its development is closely linked to the progress of the country. He also said Arunachal Pradesh is culturally rich with “boundless potential”.

Radhakrishnan said the Northeast has been given increasing priority by successive governments, recalling that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy and his description of the eight northeastern states as 'Ashta-lakshmi' demonstrate the tremendous potential of the region,” he said.

The vice president said the Union Budget this year has allocated more than Rs 6,800 crore to the DoNER Ministry, reflecting the Centre’s continued focus on the region.