ETV Bharat / bharat

Artificial Intelligence To Play A Key Role In Justice Delivery, Says CJI Surya Kant

Bengaluru: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said that artificial intelligence (AI) is set to play a significant role in the administration of justice, helping litigants understand every stage of the legal process from the filing of a case to the final order.

He was speaking at a seminar held at the Karnataka Judicial Academy, organised jointly by the UIA India Chapter, the Bar Association of India (BAI), the academy, and the National Law School of India University. The theme of the seminar focused on AI, dispute prevention and resolution.

CJI Surya Kant said AI could support the judiciary by improving access to legal information, assisting law graduates in engaging with the judicial system, and strengthening the overall justice delivery mechanism. He noted that AI can help manage vast volumes of data and records, identify patterns, and reduce delays in judicial processes.

At the same time, he cautioned against allowing AI to take over core judicial functions, particularly the act of delivering judgments. He said that if AI tools were allowed to dominate the decision-making stage, it could lead to a system that lacks transparency and accountability. The integration of AI, he stressed, must strengthen the judiciary rather than override it.

He underlined that the final stage of the judicial process must remain firmly in human hands. Judges, he said, must continue to rely on their reasoning and experience while delivering verdicts. According to him, AI should serve only as a guide, while human judgment must determine the direction of justice.