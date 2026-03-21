Artificial Intelligence To Play A Key Role In Justice Delivery, Says CJI Surya Kant
While speaking at a seminar, CJI Surya Kant said AI could support the judiciary by improving access to legal information.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 9:40 PM IST|
Updated : March 21, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said that artificial intelligence (AI) is set to play a significant role in the administration of justice, helping litigants understand every stage of the legal process from the filing of a case to the final order.
He was speaking at a seminar held at the Karnataka Judicial Academy, organised jointly by the UIA India Chapter, the Bar Association of India (BAI), the academy, and the National Law School of India University. The theme of the seminar focused on AI, dispute prevention and resolution.
CJI Surya Kant said AI could support the judiciary by improving access to legal information, assisting law graduates in engaging with the judicial system, and strengthening the overall justice delivery mechanism. He noted that AI can help manage vast volumes of data and records, identify patterns, and reduce delays in judicial processes.
At the same time, he cautioned against allowing AI to take over core judicial functions, particularly the act of delivering judgments. He said that if AI tools were allowed to dominate the decision-making stage, it could lead to a system that lacks transparency and accountability. The integration of AI, he stressed, must strengthen the judiciary rather than override it.
He underlined that the final stage of the judicial process must remain firmly in human hands. Judges, he said, must continue to rely on their reasoning and experience while delivering verdicts. According to him, AI should serve only as a guide, while human judgment must determine the direction of justice.
Speaking as the guest of honour, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Vibhu Bakhru raised key concerns about the growing role of AI in the legal system. He questioned whether AI is acting as an aid to human decision-making or emerging as a substitute that could reduce the need for human involvement. He also pointed to broader concerns about whether AI would improve access to justice or create new forms of inequality and opacity.
Justice Bakhru acknowledged that AI has already brought transformative benefits. He said that by enabling pattern analysis, AI could help predict potential disputes in advance, thereby improving judicial efficiency. He added that AI-supported online dispute resolution platforms could facilitate quicker and more affordable case settlements, including through mediation.
He emphasised that principles like judicial independence, transparency and legality must remain central as AI becomes more integrated into the system. The use of AI in judicial processes, he said, must be guided by clearly defined norms and safeguards. Lawyers, too, must understand the limitations of AI tools, while ensuring that the core values of integrity and accountability within the justice system are preserved.
BAI President Prashant Kumar said that AI technology is making it possible to translate court judgments quickly into regional languages. This, he noted, would enable people in rural areas to access and understand Supreme Court rulings, while also helping lawyers communicate more effectively with their clients.
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