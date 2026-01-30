ETV Bharat / bharat

AI-Related Activities Hiring Has Increased, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a press conference for the upcoming 'AI Impact Summit', in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 30, ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that job opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence sector are on a steady rise, reflecting the rapid pace at which technology is reshaping industries.

"Hiring for AI-related roles has increased by nearly 33 per cent. The industry has moved beyond merely understanding and adopting AI and has now entered a phase where companies are actively recruiting talent to build and deliver AI-driven solutions," Vaishnaw, who is the minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information and Broadcasting, told reporters at a press conference here.

Vaishnaw said that the India AI impact summit has drawn a phenomenal response from across the globe and is emerging as one of the largest AI gatherings ever held worldwide.

He revealed that leading IT companies have already developed over 200 focused, sector-specific AI models, many of which are slated for launch during the AI Impact Summit.

"Investments worth nearly USD 70 billion are currently flowing into the AI infrastructure layer, with the potential for this figure to double by the time the Summit concludes. Emphasising the importance of talent development, AI skilling initiatives will be significantly scaled up by extending AI infrastructure and industry-finalised curricula to 500 universities, laying the foundation for a robust and future-ready talent pipeline," he added.