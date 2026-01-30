AI-Related Activities Hiring Has Increased, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Vaishnaw said the industry has moved beyond merely understanding and adopting Artificial Intelligence.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST|
Updated : January 30, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that job opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence sector are on a steady rise, reflecting the rapid pace at which technology is reshaping industries.
"Hiring for AI-related roles has increased by nearly 33 per cent. The industry has moved beyond merely understanding and adopting AI and has now entered a phase where companies are actively recruiting talent to build and deliver AI-driven solutions," Vaishnaw, who is the minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information and Broadcasting, told reporters at a press conference here.
Vaishnaw said that the India AI impact summit has drawn a phenomenal response from across the globe and is emerging as one of the largest AI gatherings ever held worldwide.
He revealed that leading IT companies have already developed over 200 focused, sector-specific AI models, many of which are slated for launch during the AI Impact Summit.
"Investments worth nearly USD 70 billion are currently flowing into the AI infrastructure layer, with the potential for this figure to double by the time the Summit concludes. Emphasising the importance of talent development, AI skilling initiatives will be significantly scaled up by extending AI infrastructure and industry-finalised curricula to 500 universities, laying the foundation for a robust and future-ready talent pipeline," he added.
A compendium featuring reflections from around 60 leading industry experts on the future of AI and its role in driving inclusive growth, innovation, and societal impact, titled 'The Impact Agenda: Leadership Reflections' was also launched by Vaishnaw.
The conference drew attention to the milestones achieved in the lead up to the Summit, which will be held from February 16, and outlined what was to be expected during the landmark convening of industry, governments, academia, and civil society.
Additionally, it was announced that the Summit week will feature over 500 curated events across Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, enabling parallel leader-level dialogues, exhibitions, and outcome-oriented sessions. The AI Impact Expo will host over 840 exhibitors, including Country Pavilions, Ministries, State governments, Industry, Startups, and Research Institutions, showcasing AI solutions with proven real-world impact. India AI will also demonstrate progress on India’s foundational AI models.
Furthermore, the conference confirmed participation of 15 Heads of State/government, over 40 ministers, over 100 leading CEOs and CXOs, and more than 100 eminent academics. Industry engagement has emerged as a cornerstone of the Summit. Industry partners are expected to join the Summit, an official release said.
