ETV Bharat / bharat

Article 370 NC's 'Core Agenda', Statehood Protest A 'Beginning': J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: As opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir accuse the ruling National Conference of abandoning the fight for the erstwhile state's special status, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called Article 370 as the party's “core agenda” dubbing the Delhi statehood protest “a beginning”.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, a day after protesting alongside 41 party legislators in the national capital, Omar said such programmes will continue both in Delhi as well as J&K adding the party “will not compromise on its political agenda to appease the BJP”.

"This is not the end. This will continue. We will sit down and decide the next step. It will continue like this," he added. "We are determined to remind the central government of their promise. And we hope that today or tomorrow they will fulfil their promise and Jammu and Kashmir will get a statehood again."

J&K CM Omar Abdullah addresses a presser after returning from statehood protest in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Omar said that the party will not hesitate to hold programmes at district or assembly constituencies in the future to remind the centre to uphold its commitments.

Describing Article 370 as his party's core agenda, he said they have not abandoned it, but it would be “foolish to expect the BJP government to restore it since they abrogated it in August 2019”.

"It will be an excuse for the BJP not to restore statehood. I don't want to betray my people and those who snatched Article 370 will restore it is a stupidity. "Article 370 without statehood is meaningless," he said.