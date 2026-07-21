Article 370 NC's 'Core Agenda', Statehood Protest A 'Beginning': J&K CM Omar Abdullah
Addressing a presser in Srinagar after returning from the NC's statehood protest in Delhi, Omar said such programmes will continue.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Srinagar: As opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir accuse the ruling National Conference of abandoning the fight for the erstwhile state's special status, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called Article 370 as the party's “core agenda” dubbing the Delhi statehood protest “a beginning”.
Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, a day after protesting alongside 41 party legislators in the national capital, Omar said such programmes will continue both in Delhi as well as J&K adding the party “will not compromise on its political agenda to appease the BJP”.
"This is not the end. This will continue. We will sit down and decide the next step. It will continue like this," he added. "We are determined to remind the central government of their promise. And we hope that today or tomorrow they will fulfil their promise and Jammu and Kashmir will get a statehood again."
Omar said that the party will not hesitate to hold programmes at district or assembly constituencies in the future to remind the centre to uphold its commitments.
Describing Article 370 as his party's core agenda, he said they have not abandoned it, but it would be “foolish to expect the BJP government to restore it since they abrogated it in August 2019”.
"It will be an excuse for the BJP not to restore statehood. I don't want to betray my people and those who snatched Article 370 will restore it is a stupidity. "Article 370 without statehood is meaningless," he said.
The CM's clarification comes after opposition parties in the valley accused the ruling party of changing goalposts under the guise of the statehood protest after promising to fight for the restoration of Article 370 in its poll manifesto. The article, which gave special status to the erstwhile J&K state was revoked by the BJP-led Centre on August 5, 2019.
Taking a swipe at political opponents, the NC vice president said their rivals abandoned their agenda by cobbling together an alliance with the BJP, in an apparent reference to the PDP and its coalition with the BJP in J&K.
Referring to the NC's autonomy resolution passed in the legislative assembly in 2000, he said the move annoyed New Delhi prompting them to encourage new political parties in the region.
"Even today, the same effort continues to divide and weaken the people's voice,” Omar said, defending the party's protest over statehood.
The CM also clarified by sharing a spoof post on social media about his 'appeal to US President Donald Trump for restoring J&K's statehood. The CM said that he has never tried to 'internationalise' Kashmir nor appealed US president Donald Trump for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
"The facts were simple. I have never internationalised Kashmir nor did I ask Mr Trump to get us our statehood. It was purely a reaction to (BJP leaders) that these people won't get statehood from Jantar Mantar. I reacted if we can't get it from our national capital, then where will we get it," he said.
At a Jammu rally on July 12, the chief minister sarcastically asked whether he should approach Trump for statehood as BJP politicians in J&K maintain that statehood would not be secured by raising in the J&K legislative assembly or even New Delhi.