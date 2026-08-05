ETV Bharat / bharat

Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary: Ruling NC, Oppn PDP, Congress Protest Across J&K; BJP Celebrates

Srinagar: Protests by the ruling National Conference and opposition parties including the PDP, Congress and Apni Party while celebrations by the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir marked the 7th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state and was revoked by the BJP-led Centre in 2019.

The ruling NC protested the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of state into two union territories on the seventh anniversary in Kashmir. At the Srinagar party headquarters party leaders and workers attempted to march onto the road but were stopped. The authorities had denied permission to political parties for staging protests or rallies today, marking the seventh anniversary of the August 5 move.

Holding placards emblazoned, 'we demand restoration of special status' and chanting slogans in favour of restoring statehood and special status, they attempted to move out of the party headquarters in Srinagar. But the police deployed there in the morning stopped them from marching ahead.

"We are protesting here to press for the restoration of the constitutional guarantees that were bestowed to J&K in 1947," said Chief Minister's political advisor Nasir Aslam. "But the constitutional guarantees were annulled and the state was divided in two union territories on August 5, 2019. Now, we are hearing they are talking about granting Article 371 to Ladakh."

But he questioned why the BJP-led central government is not talking about restoration of constitutional guarantees including Article 370 and Article 35A to J&K.

NC chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said they did not carry stones in their hands but placards yet they were stopped from holding peaceful protests.

"Until our August 5 decision is not revoked, we will protest on August 5. We passed the resolution in the first assembly session for restoration of special status. Today, we wanted to protest outside alongside cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior leaders. But we were deliberately prevented from moving out," he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his commitment to restoring the rights and identity of Jammu & Kashmir, saying his party remains committed to reversing the decisions taken against the region.

"Seven years, we haven’t forgotten & we haven’t reconciled far less accepted our current circumstances. My party & I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J&K that took away our rights & threatens our identity. The woods are lovely, dark & deep. But I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep," he said. However, he skipped the protest and went on an official visit to Poonch to meet affected people and assess the losses caused by the recent flood there.

The PDP too held protests in Kashmir valley on the seventh anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of the state in two union territories.

The protests were held by the PDP despite curbs by the police around the PDP office in Srinagar and restricting their leaders inside their homes in other districts of the valley.

PDP leaders protest at party office on Article 370 abrogation anniversary in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Dozens of PDP workers assembled in the party’s office in Srinagar, demanding restoration of Article 370 and statehood. PDP activists said that they wanted to take a protest rally to Lal Chowk, the commercial centre of the city, but were restricted by the police inside the office. They said a heavy posse of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed outside the PDP office and the entry was sealed.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti did not show up for the protests, while her daughter and party functionary Ilitja Mufti alongwith PDP legislator Waheed Para held a protest on Sonwar road.