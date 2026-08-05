Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary: Ruling NC, Oppn PDP, Congress Protest Across J&K; BJP Celebrates
Protests by ruling NC besides non-BJP opposition parties marked the 7th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 5, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Srinagar: Protests by the ruling National Conference and opposition parties including the PDP, Congress and Apni Party while celebrations by the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir marked the 7th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state and was revoked by the BJP-led Centre in 2019.
The ruling NC protested the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of state into two union territories on the seventh anniversary in Kashmir. At the Srinagar party headquarters party leaders and workers attempted to march onto the road but were stopped. The authorities had denied permission to political parties for staging protests or rallies today, marking the seventh anniversary of the August 5 move.
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: National Conference leaders and workers, led by Cabinet Minister Sakina Itoo, staged a protest at the party office in Srinagar, demanding the restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Police prevented the protesters from… pic.twitter.com/Nkb1qRKAES— IANS (@ians_india) August 5, 2026
Holding placards emblazoned, 'we demand restoration of special status' and chanting slogans in favour of restoring statehood and special status, they attempted to move out of the party headquarters in Srinagar. But the police deployed there in the morning stopped them from marching ahead.
"We are protesting here to press for the restoration of the constitutional guarantees that were bestowed to J&K in 1947," said Chief Minister's political advisor Nasir Aslam. "But the constitutional guarantees were annulled and the state was divided in two union territories on August 5, 2019. Now, we are hearing they are talking about granting Article 371 to Ladakh."
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference staged a protest at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha under the leadership of General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on the seventh anniversary of the unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.— JKNC (@JKNC_) August 5, 2026
The party's protest march was… pic.twitter.com/bMasPsygck
But he questioned why the BJP-led central government is not talking about restoration of constitutional guarantees including Article 370 and Article 35A to J&K.
NC chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said they did not carry stones in their hands but placards yet they were stopped from holding peaceful protests.
"Until our August 5 decision is not revoked, we will protest on August 5. We passed the resolution in the first assembly session for restoration of special status. Today, we wanted to protest outside alongside cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior leaders. But we were deliberately prevented from moving out," he said.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his commitment to restoring the rights and identity of Jammu & Kashmir, saying his party remains committed to reversing the decisions taken against the region.
"Seven years, we haven’t forgotten & we haven’t reconciled far less accepted our current circumstances. My party & I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J&K that took away our rights & threatens our identity. The woods are lovely, dark & deep. But I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep," he said. However, he skipped the protest and went on an official visit to Poonch to meet affected people and assess the losses caused by the recent flood there.
The PDP too held protests in Kashmir valley on the seventh anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of the state in two union territories.
The protests were held by the PDP despite curbs by the police around the PDP office in Srinagar and restricting their leaders inside their homes in other districts of the valley.
Dozens of PDP workers assembled in the party’s office in Srinagar, demanding restoration of Article 370 and statehood. PDP activists said that they wanted to take a protest rally to Lal Chowk, the commercial centre of the city, but were restricted by the police inside the office. They said a heavy posse of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed outside the PDP office and the entry was sealed.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti did not show up for the protests, while her daughter and party functionary Ilitja Mufti alongwith PDP legislator Waheed Para held a protest on Sonwar road.
Iltija Mufti alleged that the police did not allow the party to hold a peaceful protest against the abrogation of Article 370.
Earlier, a group of women activists led by the PDP’s women wing leader and former MLC Anjum Fazili held a protest outside the office but they said they were denied to move towards Lalchowk. A PDP woman activist and former corporator nayeema said August 5 is a “black day” for them and its abrogation is "unacceptable" to them.
“On August 5, 2019, Article 370 and 35 A were abrogated by the BJP government. Today, we are protesting against its abrogation and demanding its restoration. Every year August 5 is a black day for us,” she said.
A kilometer away from the PDP’s office, Congress workers also held a protest inside their party headquarters at Moulana Azad road. More than a dozen activists had gathered, wearing black clothes and tied black bands around their foreheads. Young Congress activist Waleed Kara, who is the son of Jammu and Pradesh Congress Committee president, Tariq Hameed Karra, was also part of the protest.
“We observe August 5 as black day because on this day in 2019, the BJP government unconstitutionally and illegally abrogated Article 370. We demand restoration of statehood with constitutional guarantees,” Waleed said.
He added that the Congress party had scheduled to take a protest march on MA Road but the police didn't allow them and restricted them inside the office.
The grand old party held a similar protest in Jammu. Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leaders led by its working president Raman Bhalla held a protest demonstration outside its office Rajiv Bhawan in Shaheedi Chowk area. The party observed the article 370 abrogation anniversary as a 'black day' and raised slogans against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and also tried to burn the effigy of both the leaders. But police snatched the effigy and posters and foiled the protest.
Jammu and Kashmir police, alongside a contingent of paramilitary forces, were deployed in the area to stop the protesting Congress leaders from moving beyond Shaheedi Chowk and security forces had used barricades to stop them.
Talking to ETV Bharat, PCC district president Jammu rural Neeraj Kundan, formerly national president of National Student Union of India (NSUI), said that the party observed August 5 as black day because the rights of people and youth of Jammu and Kashmir were “snatched” by the BJP government on this day in 2019.
"The rights of the jobs of youth and the rights of land of people were snatched by the BJP government. The state was divided into two and was downgraded to a UT. During elections when BJP failed to form the government, they are trying to control things through UT rules. We want restoration of statehood and I would like to tell those people who have divided the Maharaja's state and are celebrating it alongside snatching the rights of employment of youth, that people will never forget them," Kundan said.
Back in Srinagar, Apni Party leaders and activists also held a protest inside its office in Church Lane Srinagar. Its workers said that police barred them from moving outside.
On Tuesday night, the Jammu and Kashmir police issued an advisory to the public against holding protest, rally, procession, demonstration or any other public gathering without prior permission from the competent authority.
“Any violation of the prescribed legal provisions shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with law,” police said, urging people to cooperate and maintain peace.
The BJP on the other hand celebrated the Article 370 abrogation anniversary by distributing sweets at party offices in Jammu and Srinagar and beat drums to mark the event.
Talking to media persons, BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jammu East, Yudhvir Sethi termed the 2019 a historic step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The abrogation of Article 370 and 35A paved the way for development in Jammu and Kashmir and put an end to terrorism, separatism, stone throwing and strikes. Now, both Kashmir and Jammu are witnessing fastrack development, which was only possible after this step. The institutes like IIM, IIT, AIIMS and others have opened in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
J&K BJP General Secretary (Org.) Sh. @AshokKoul59 led a Bike Rally in Srinagar, Kashmir, accompanied by J&K BJP General Secretary @manwarkhankmr, with enthusiastic participation from senior party leaders and Party karyakartas.#Article370Abrogation pic.twitter.com/XUuf7Nvfwn— BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) August 5, 2026
He said that those who are observing this as black day are the ones who are running on the instructions of Pakistan. "Even if they try to bring back Article 370 for 370 years, they can't do it," the BJP MLA said.
The party held a similar event at its Srinagar office with party leaders hailing the scrapping of Article 370 as a historic event, which drastically brought down violence in the once volatile region and brought development and tourists to the union territory.
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