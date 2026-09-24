Article 142 In Play, As Centre Seeks Prospective Application Of SC Verdict On OBC Creamy-layer Criteria
The top court took note of ASG Aishwaya Bhati's submissions that various high courts have entertained petitions concerning the judgment.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea by the Centre for prospective application of its March 11 verdict that held that the salary or income of a parent employed in a PSU or the private sector could not by itself be the determinative criterion for creamy-layer exclusion for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).
The Centre was represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati. She made submissions before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Bhati contended that the verdict be given prospective effect, seeking a two-year window to implement the law laid down by the court and prevent disruption to past and ongoing recruitment processes.
The top court took note of the law officer's submissions that various high courts have entertained petitions concerning the judgment. Bhati said the Centre has moved the petition seeking a transfer of cases from various high courts to the top court or one high court.
The Centre stated it is only requesting a limited deferral of the operationalisation of the law laid down by this apex court for a period of 2 years so that competing rights can be adjusted consistent with administrative contingencies and an effective equivalence exercise can be carried out.
"The application of the present judgment to past and ongoing recruitments will gravely prejudice the competing rights of persons who were not even a party to the present litigation and will result in reopening of seniority, cadre allocation of appointees /candidates and result in complete administrative chaos," said a Centre’s note.
The note added that the doctrine of prospective overruling is rooted in the power of the apex court under Articles 32, 141 and 142 of the Constitution. The note said that the doctrine of prospective overruling has evolved over the years into a flexible judicial tool as an exception carved out to the ordinary rule that a court merely “declares” the law as it has always existed — it does not “make” law — so that a declaration ordinarily takes effect retrospectively, from the inception of the provision interpreted.
"However, there are a large number of cases wherein the court finds that, in the interest of adjusting the competing rights or to avoid administrative chaos or reopening judicial proceedings, an exception to the general rule is necessary and passes directions suitable to the subject matter before it," it added.
It added that there is also no fixed manner or method in which this court uses this judicial tool. "This Hon’ble Court has power under Article 142 of the Constitution to declare its judgment prospective. If the judgment is not given prospective effect, it will entail several harsh and unjust unintended consequences on employees/ appointees who were not even parties to the litigation and complete administrative chaos," said the note.
"It is therefore prayed that the judgment dated 11.03.2026 be given prospective effect so that ongoing and past recruitment processes are not affected”, added the note.
On March 11, the apex court in a case titled Union of India Vs Rohith Nathan, held that the salary or income of a parent employed in a public sector undertaking or the private sector could not by itself be treated as the determinative criterion for creamy-layer exclusion.
The status and the category of the parent's post, along with the prescribed income or wealth test, were to be considered in accordance with the 1993 office memorandum.
The Centre has not sought to dilute the judgment itself, but has requested that its operationalisation be deferred by two years to allow it to adjust competing rights, address administrative contingencies and undertake an "effective equivalence exercise".
On September 1, another top-court bench led by Justice P S Narasimha, who had authored the judgment, had agreed to consider another plea of the Centre seeking clarification on the applicability of its March 11 verdict on the OBC creamy-layer criteria on candidates of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025.
Read More