ETV Bharat / bharat

Article 142 In Play, As Centre Seeks Prospective Application Of SC Verdict On OBC Creamy-layer Criteria

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea by the Centre for prospective application of its March 11 verdict that held that the salary or income of a parent employed in a PSU or the private sector could not by itself be the determinative criterion for creamy-layer exclusion for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The Centre was represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati. She made submissions before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Bhati contended that the verdict be given prospective effect, seeking a two-year window to implement the law laid down by the court and prevent disruption to past and ongoing recruitment processes.

The top court took note of the law officer's submissions that various high courts have entertained petitions concerning the judgment. Bhati said the Centre has moved the petition seeking a transfer of cases from various high courts to the top court or one high court.

The Centre stated it is only requesting a limited deferral of the operationalisation of the law laid down by this apex court for a period of 2 years so that competing rights can be adjusted consistent with administrative contingencies and an effective equivalence exercise can be carried out.

"The application of the present judgment to past and ongoing recruitments will gravely prejudice the competing rights of persons who were not even a party to the present litigation and will result in reopening of seniority, cadre allocation of appointees /candidates and result in complete administrative chaos," said a Centre’s note.

The note added that the doctrine of prospective overruling is rooted in the power of the apex court under Articles 32, 141 and 142 of the Constitution. The note said that the doctrine of prospective overruling has evolved over the years into a flexible judicial tool as an exception carved out to the ordinary rule that a court merely “declares” the law as it has always existed — it does not “make” law — so that a declaration ordinarily takes effect retrospectively, from the inception of the provision interpreted.