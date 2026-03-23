ETV Bharat / bharat

Arrested In Drugs Case, BSF Jawan From Jammu Kashmir Dies In NCB Custody; Family Cries Foul

Jammu: A Border Security Force(BSF) personnel from Jammu and Kashmir arrested in a drugs case, has died in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) triggering a strong protest by the family.

According to the police, BSF jawan Jaswinder Singh, who was posted in Jammu, was arrested on March 3 from his house in Jammu in a drugs case and was shifted to Amritsar by the Punjab NCB. Singh was on leave when he was taken into custody by the NCB.

Police said that during interrogation, the BSF jawan's condition suddenly deteriorated, after which he was shifted to the hospital where he died during treatment on Friday night. His postmortem was conducted at the Civil Hospital in Amritsar on Saturday. According to officials, the final report is awaited.