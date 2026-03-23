Arrested In Drugs Case, BSF Jawan From Jammu Kashmir Dies In NCB Custody; Family Cries Foul
The BSF jawan from RS Pura area of Jammu was arrested on March 3 from his house and subsequently shifted to Amritsar where he died.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
Jammu: A Border Security Force(BSF) personnel from Jammu and Kashmir arrested in a drugs case, has died in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) triggering a strong protest by the family.
According to the police, BSF jawan Jaswinder Singh, who was posted in Jammu, was arrested on March 3 from his house in Jammu in a drugs case and was shifted to Amritsar by the Punjab NCB. Singh was on leave when he was taken into custody by the NCB.
Police said that during interrogation, the BSF jawan's condition suddenly deteriorated, after which he was shifted to the hospital where he died during treatment on Friday night. His postmortem was conducted at the Civil Hospital in Amritsar on Saturday. According to officials, the final report is awaited.
Following Singh's death, his family members took to streets in the Diwangarh area of RS Pura. The protesters gathered at the main square, blocked the road and expressed their anger. They shouted slogans and alleged that Singh was framed in a false case and was was subjected to torture during his detention.
The protesters demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the incident and warned that if justice was not delivered soon, the protest would be intensified.