Alarm Chain Pulling And Arrests For Misuse Of Service, On Rise Across India
Each unnecessary pull forces trains to halt abruptly, triggering delays that ripple across the entire schedule.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of the accident near Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, the Railways has reported that misuse of Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) is steadily rising across several railway stations in India. Worryingly, between January and April alone, as many as 1,171 individuals have been arrested for pulling the alarm chain without a valid reason — an indication that the problem is not only persistent, but also growing month after month, across multiple stations. The figure of ACPs is multiple-fold as compared to the number of arrested persons.
Each unnecessary pull forces trains to halt abruptly, triggering delays that ripple across the entire schedule. Beyond punctuality, these unscheduled stops pose serious safety risks to passengers and train operations alike.
It is observed that these incidents often stem from avoidable behaviour, passengers attempting to get down at non-designated locations, waiting for late arrivals, or acting out of impatience. While these actions may seem trivial to individuals, their cumulative impact is significant, affecting thousands of travellers daily.
The railway officials said that in response to the rising concern, railways often launch special drives to curb unnecessary ACP incidents. More importantly, such interruptions can put passengers at risk, particularly in sensitive sections of the route. Through the campaign against chain pulling, railway authorities are aiming to strengthen enforcement while also spreading awareness among passengers about the appropriate use of the alarm chain and the consequences of its misuse.
“A special campaign was recently conducted in several stations to curb incidents of unnecessary Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP), with the aim of ensuring the smooth operation of trains and the safety of passengers. Unnecessary chain pulling not only adversely affects train punctuality but also poses a serious threat to passenger safety," said Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, Prayagraj Division, North Central Railway.
He further stated that as a result of these efforts, a total of 1,171 individuals were arrested and subjected to legal action for unnecessary alarm chain pulling during the period from January 1 to April 29.
Arrested for Chain Pulling
- January: 274 people arrested
- February: 244 arrested
- March: 341 arrested
- April: 312 arrested
Station-Wise Arrests (Jan-April)
- Kanpur Central: 170
- Tundla: 126
- Etawah: 93
- Prayagraj Junction: 91
- Naini: 85
- Aligarh: 75
- Mirzapur: 71
- Fatehpur: 68
- Phaphund: 64
- Shikohabad: 49
- Prayagraj Chheoki: 45
- Subedarganj: 41
- Manikpur: 39
- GMC: 27
- Hathras: 27
- Firozabad: 26
- Chunar: 21
- Khurja: 18
- Dadri: 16
- Panki Dham: 12
- Kanpur Anwarganj: 7
Chain Pulling Impacts Punctuality
Misuse of the alarm chain on passenger trains impacts punctuality and leads to operational losses for the Railways. It not only delays the same train, but its impact can be noticed on trains scheduled behind it. On average, it wastes 5 to 20 minutes of the scheduled time of a train.
Punishment for Offence
Under Section 141 of the Indian Railways Act, 1989, pulling the alarm chain without reasonable and sufficient cause is a punishable offence. The penalty may include imprisonment for up to one year or a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.
ACP is one of the major causes of delays in train operations across India. Any unnecessary stoppage not only affects the punctuality of the concerned train but also disrupts the movement of trains running behind it, leading to inconvenience and loss of valuable time for passengers.
Eastern Railway Action Against ACP
Taking social media X, it said that the division has intensified action against misuse of the Alarm Chain Pulling system during Financial Year 2025–26. A total of 1,484 cases were detected, 1,455 offenders apprehended, and Rs 8.78 lakh fine realised.
Similarly, DRM Howrah wrote that RPF Howrah division has unleashed a wave of deterrence, registering 34 cases during the last 11 days, of which, 25 offenders were responsible for pulling the alarm chain without a valid cause, and were arrested. Under Operation Samay Palan, it sends a clear message: Punctuality is paramount.
Focus on Minimising ACP Cases
The Railways is stepping up efforts to curb instances of ACP, a key factor behind train delays across the country. By focusing on swift handling and resolution of such incidents, authorities aim to bring down the average detention time of trains and ensure that any unscheduled stoppage is restricted to a maximum of five minutes.
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