ETV Bharat / bharat

Alarm Chain Pulling And Arrests For Misuse Of Service, On Rise Across India

New Delhi: In the wake of the accident near Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, the Railways has reported that misuse of Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) is steadily rising across several railway stations in India. Worryingly, between January and April alone, as many as 1,171 individuals have been arrested for pulling the alarm chain without a valid reason — an indication that the problem is not only persistent, but also growing month after month, across multiple stations. The figure of ACPs is multiple-fold as compared to the number of arrested persons.

Each unnecessary pull forces trains to halt abruptly, triggering delays that ripple across the entire schedule. Beyond punctuality, these unscheduled stops pose serious safety risks to passengers and train operations alike.

It is observed that these incidents often stem from avoidable behaviour, passengers attempting to get down at non-designated locations, waiting for late arrivals, or acting out of impatience. While these actions may seem trivial to individuals, their cumulative impact is significant, affecting thousands of travellers daily.

The railway officials said that in response to the rising concern, railways often launch special drives to curb unnecessary ACP incidents. More importantly, such interruptions can put passengers at risk, particularly in sensitive sections of the route. Through the campaign against chain pulling, railway authorities are aiming to strengthen enforcement while also spreading awareness among passengers about the appropriate use of the alarm chain and the consequences of its misuse.

“A special campaign was recently conducted in several stations to curb incidents of unnecessary Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP), with the aim of ensuring the smooth operation of trains and the safety of passengers. Unnecessary chain pulling not only adversely affects train punctuality but also poses a serious threat to passenger safety," said Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, Prayagraj Division, North Central Railway.

He further stated that as a result of these efforts, a total of 1,171 individuals were arrested and subjected to legal action for unnecessary alarm chain pulling during the period from January 1 to April 29.

Arrested for Chain Pulling

January: 274 people arrested

February: 244 arrested

March: 341 arrested

April: 312 arrested

Station-Wise Arrests (Jan-April)