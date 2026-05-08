ETV Bharat / bharat

'Arrest Can't Be Ordered To Sensationalise': SC On Plea Against Anil Ambani, ADAG

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would not pass orders to arrest industrialist Anil Ambani in the case of alleged bank fraud by Reliance Communications (RCOM) and its group entities. The plea was pressed by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who described Ambani as the “kingpin” of the scam and urged the court to take coercive action.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The PIL alleged systematic diversion of public funds, fabrication of financial statements, and institutional complicity across multiple entities of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance ADAG.

Bhushan, representing the petitioner, said Anil Ambani is the kingpin in the scam. “And, my lord, I find it very puzzling. Neither CBI nor ED is willing to arrest him, as if he is some holy cow. He is above being arrested... I find it very strange," said Bhushan.

The CJI said, “Mr Bhushan, our problem is on this issue… we suppose disposing of the matter finally then we will be justified in expressing certain views on certain aspects. But, as of now, we are planning to monitor." Bhushan said they are arresting some of the lower functionaries. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said not lower but higher functionaries.

Justice Bagchi orally observed that this court would be very shy to order arrest unless the investigating arm wants. He added that arrest cannot be ordered to sensationalise it. Bhushan said he does not want to sensationalise and do not want to overreach in any way. “I am surprised in a case where the CBI chargesheet says that so much money has been siphoned of at his express directions," said Bhushan.

The CJI said there are cases where custodial interrogation becomes needed. “We leave it to the investigating authority as of now without expressing opinion. Let us see how they proceed,"observed the CJI.

Justice Bagchi said, “even if the allegations are grave… there is participation, the preservation of evidence, witnesses are not jeopardized. We are going to put the car before the horse…"

Justice Bagchi said on one hand we create Antil and Pankaj Bansal judgments and added, “when we monitor investigation, we activate investigating agencies like bloodhounds? It will actually be going contrary to the law."

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ambani, said, “there is a chargesheet that is filed. Cognizance has not been taken by the court; how does he have the chargesheet…Your (Bhushan) agenda is arrest Anil Ambani." Sibal said his client has cooperated and not sought anticipatory bail, and for last two years he has not been abroad, and stressed that there is no question of Ambani running anywhere. "Maybe, I was cheated," said Sibal.