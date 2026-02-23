ETV Bharat / bharat

Around 90 Pc Of Cough Syrup Manufacturers Audited, Expect To Eliminate The 'Rot' By Next Year: CDSO Official

Mumbai: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSO) has conducted an audit of almost 90 per cent of cough syrup manufacturers in the country, and it hopes to eliminate the "rot" in cough syrup by next season, a top official said on Monday.

Speaking at the 11th edition of the Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit here, he also said that the companies' sites are now being audited by both the state and the Central regulator under the revised norms for good manufacturing practices and requirements.

"We practically audited more than 90 per cent of cough syrup manufacturers in this country. There are about 1,300 plus manufacturers who were manufacturing cough syrups, and till now we have audited 1250 of them physically going to their site, and as we do in risk-based inspection, we took serious actions on serious non-compliances," Drugs Controller General of India, Sanjiv Singh Raghuvanshi, said.

"Our belief is that the rot of cough syrup manufacturing will be removed from next season and we will be out of the issues ... of cough syrup manufacturing," he said.